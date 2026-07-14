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One-panel cartoons leave no room for unnecessary details. With just a single image and a few carefully chosen words, cartoonists have to establish a situation, surprise the reader, and deliver a memorable punchline, all within seconds. It's a format that has produced some of the most enduring comics in publishing, relying on precision, timing, and the ability to find humor in both the ordinary and the absurd.

That's the approach Joe Lennon has spent years refining. A lifelong cartoonist from western New York, Lennon developed a passion for drawing at an early age after discovering superhero comics, MAD Magazine, and the underground comics movement. After building a career in graphic design, he eventually returned to cartooning, bringing with him a designer's eye for composition and a sharp sense of visual storytelling. Today, his single-panel cartoons blend wordplay, pop culture, everyday observations, and surreal twists into jokes that often reward a closer look.

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#1

A Joe Lennon comic showing several blind men touching an elephant, each describing a different object. Relatable and awkward comics.

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    #2

    A Joe Lennon comic shows two angels in heaven, one with a halo and the other with a WiFi signal, an awkward comics situation.

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    #3

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon featuring a bartender telling a giant check that it is cash only.

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    #4

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon: Two scientists observe mice in a maze, commenting on gender navigation differences.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're never lost. We're just exploring options.

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    #5

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a woman rejecting a moth-man who smells like moth balls.

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    #6

    Relatable and hilariously awkward comics by Joe Lennon: Pregnant woman at a Bob Ross studio, referring to a 'happy accident'.

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    #7

    Hilariously awkward comics by Joe Lennon: Two women enjoying wine from a box dispenser, embracing 'thinking outside the box'.

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    #8

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of Smurfs mashed between graham crackers and chocolate, making S'murfs.

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    #9

    A relatable and awkward comic by Joe Lennon showing a man playing chess with a smiling check.

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    #10

    A Joe Lennon comic features Mr. Butterworth with a gun, surprising a waffle and Butter Woman in bed.

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    #11

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a vampire driving with a werewolf enjoying a Sunday drive.

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    #12

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a dog in a trench coat buying a ticket to the movie Cats.

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    #13

    An awkward comic by Joe Lennon depicting a multi-armed deity overwhelmed with paperwork, handed more by an elephant.

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    #14

    A Joe Lennon comic features two men casually observing robots and UFOs attacking a city, discussing Twitter trends.

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    #15

    Hilarious awkward comic by Joe Lennon showing a woman at a table with a sewing machine asking, Your profile said you're a singer?

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two mice lost in a maze, one checking a phone to call an Uber from awkward comics by Joe Lennon.

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    #17

    Relatable and hilariously awkward comics by Joe Lennon: Two monkeys on a tree branch using cellphones, one noting Tarzan's text.

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    #18

    Awkward comic by Joe Lennon depicting the letters J, T, and U, with T accusing J of checking out U's umlauts.

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    #19

    Hilariously awkward comics by Joe Lennon depicting a woman in bed with Spider-Man, Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and Doctor Strange.

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    #20

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon featuring Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty in bed.

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    #21

    A comic by Joe Lennon, a werewolf man surrounded by his poodle-like children and a pink-haired poodle wife.

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    #22

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of Iron Man at the doctor, learning his urine contains rust instead of blood.

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    #23

    A Joe Lennon comic featuring Batman complaining about shrinkage to a tied-up Mr. Freeze. Hilariously awkward comics.

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    #24

    A Joe Lennon comic showing a chili pepper, salt shaker, and green pepper waiting to see a Dr. Pepper bottle.

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    #25

    A relatable comic by Joe Lennon of two giraffes, one wearing a very long scarf, from their grandma.

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    #26

    Fairies in a forest with a sign pointing to Enchanted Forest and Implanted Forest from awkward comics by Joe Lennon.

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    #27

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a band called A Flock of Seagulls making a mess at an 80s Nite show.

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    #28

    A Joe Lennon comic features a large check with arms and legs singing into a microphone on stage, a relatable comic scene.

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    #29

    A Joe Lennon comic illustrates a couple discovering a man's password 'rOsEbUd' from his laptop in bed.

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    #30

    A Joe Lennon comic shows a man looking upset as three people react to 'The Tell Tale Fart'.

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    #31

    A Joe Lennon comic depicts a pirate with a hook hand buying a yoyo and HoHos from a cashier.

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    #32

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon: Bert and Ernie eat large chicken wings, with Big Bird's feet visible.

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    #33

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon: A man on the phone tells his wife he's bringing The Boss home for dinner.

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    #34

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon: Gold Medal Flour wins a salt race against Morton and Kosher salt.

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    #35

    Hilariously awkward comics by Joe Lennon: A man sitting dejectedly in a chair, caption reads 'Same S**t, Different Day (Deja P*o)'.

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    #36

    Relatable and awkward comic by Joe Lennon, a family of lions wondering why people are fleeing.

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    #37

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a waitress asking two ducks who gets the bill at a restaurant.

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    #38

    A hilarious comic by Joe Lennon of origami animals playing poker, all saying fold in a relatable scene.

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    #39

    A cat about to be hanged by British soldiers from awkward comics by Joe Lennon.

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    #40

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a comedian heckling himself on stage.

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    #41

    A relatable and awkward comic by Joe Lennon showing a person on a medieval t*****e rack, nervous but fine.

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    #42

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a ventriloquist pulled over by a cop, with the dummy telling him to do the talking.

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    #43

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a horror movie audience watching a slasher changing a price tag to a lower price.

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    #44

    A man painting a tree with brown leaves and gray sky from awkward comics by Joe Lennon.

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    #45

    A Joe Lennon comic shows a stick figure singing at a karaoke night while two people watch, an awkward comics moment.

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    #46

    A Joe Lennon comic depicts Frankenstein's monster at a coffee shop with Dracula, a hilariously awkward comics scenario.

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    #47

    A Joe Lennon comic illustrates a wealthy man with a guitar sitting on money bags, singing, a relatable comics depiction.

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    #48

    A Joe Lennon comic shows two devils in hell discussing a failed attempt to steal a soul and losing a golden fiddle.

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    #49

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon: A Beatle falls on stage while the band plays, exclaiming, Help! I've fallen!

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    #50

    A Joe Lennon comic features Thor, with long blonde hair, playing guitar at the Asgard Folk Festival.

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    #51

    Relatable awkward comic by Joe Lennon of two elderly men, one with a walker, discussing a streaming app called Liver Spotify.

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    #52

    Joe Lennon's hilarious awkward comic shows an Amish man with an oversized buggy and tiny horse, heading to a monster buggy rally.

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    #53

    A Joe Lennon comic depicts The Emperor Has No Clothes, with a child pointing and adults reacting to his nudity.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And small, bruised hands.

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    #54

    A Joe Lennon comic shows a man at a dentist's office with a bee as a dentist, saying This may sting a bit.

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    #55

    Funny Joe Lennon comic showing a court trial with an objection of hearsay, making for an awkward comic.

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    #56

    Joe Lennon comic depicting a man writing, disturbed by a tapping raven, a relatable and awkward moment.

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    #57

    A Joe Lennon comic with two historical figures discussing a Gadsden flag doormat, asking if it would be a better flag.

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    #58

    A Joe Lennon comic depicting The Knights of the Periodic Table, with knights representing gold, iron, and copper.

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    #59

    A Joe Lennon comic showing a solar energy salesman pitching to a vampire, an awkward and relatable comic.

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    #60

    A relatable and hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon depicts a man complaining about food to a lion waiter in a cafe.

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    #61

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon features a man struggling with a stubborn donkey, while another man watches.

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    #62

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a witch doctor admitting his PHD is in public policy.

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    #63

    A comic by Joe Lennon, showing a giant ice cream cone underwater with a small boat on the surface.

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    #64

    The Statue of Liberty vaping on a beach with other people from awkward comics by Joe Lennon.

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    #65

    A Joe Lennon comic of a fly superhero reacting to green p**p, labeled as Craptonite. Relatable and awkward comics.

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    #66

    A Joe Lennon comic depicting a rhinoceros driving a car with a 'Honk if you're H***y' bumper sticker. Hilariously awkward comics.

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    #67

    Hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon featuring Frankenstein pouring coffee into his head while his wife looks on.

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    #68

    Awkward Joe Lennon comic about the old woman who lived in a shoe, a relatable and funny take.

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    #69

    A relatable and awkward comic by Joe Lennon shows a man on stage receiving medical attention, with a call for a second opinion.

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    #70

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of an embalmer reading Mummies for Dummies while working.

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    #71

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon of a lawyer requesting a sidebar and revealing a mini-fridge.

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    #72

    A hilariously awkward comic by Joe Lennon shows a person cleaning a messy room while someone relaxes on a couch.

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    #73

    An awkward comic by Joe Lennon illustrates men in a Godfather-themed aquarium sleepover, sleeping with the fishes.

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    #74

    An awkward comic by Joe Lennon featuring Aunt Bee, a giant bee serving honey to two officers and a boy.

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    #75

    A Joe Lennon comic of a sad train engine in front of a ship and a sign for 'The Waterfront'. Relatable and awkward comics.

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    #76

    A Joe Lennon comic shows a man confronting a walking dictionary with a briefcase, asking for a word.

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    #77

    A Joe Lennon comic depicting historical figures signing the Declaration and a birthday card, an awkward comic.

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