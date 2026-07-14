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One-panel cartoons leave no room for unnecessary details. With just a single image and a few carefully chosen words, cartoonists have to establish a situation, surprise the reader, and deliver a memorable punchline, all within seconds. It's a format that has produced some of the most enduring comics in publishing, relying on precision, timing, and the ability to find humor in both the ordinary and the absurd.

That's the approach Joe Lennon has spent years refining. A lifelong cartoonist from western New York, Lennon developed a passion for drawing at an early age after discovering superhero comics, MAD Magazine, and the underground comics movement. After building a career in graphic design, he eventually returned to cartooning, bringing with him a designer's eye for composition and a sharp sense of visual storytelling. Today, his single-panel cartoons blend wordplay, pop culture, everyday observations, and surreal twists into jokes that often reward a closer look.

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