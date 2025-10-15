ADVERTISEMENT

Achaz von Hardenberg, known as Hard Toons, is a German cartoonist who grew up in Italy and recently moved back after eight years in England. His clever cartoons have appeared in magazines and newspapers across the UK, Ireland, and the US. When he’s not drawing, he’s an Associate Professor of Zoology at the University of Pavia—proof that brains and humor can go hand in hand.

Hard Toons specializes in one-panel cartoons that perfectly capture the absurdities of everyday life. In this article, we’re sharing some of his funniest and most thought-provoking work, where a single image says it all.

More info: Instagram | hardtoons.co.uk | x.com