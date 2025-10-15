ADVERTISEMENT

Achaz von Hardenberg, known as Hard Toons, is a German cartoonist who grew up in Italy and recently moved back after eight years in England. His clever cartoons have appeared in magazines and newspapers across the UK, Ireland, and the US. When he’s not drawing, he’s an Associate Professor of Zoology at the University of Pavia—proof that brains and humor can go hand in hand.

Hard Toons specializes in one-panel cartoons that perfectly capture the absurdities of everyday life. In this article, we’re sharing some of his funniest and most thought-provoking work, where a single image says it all.

More info: Instagram | hardtoons.co.uk | x.com

#1

Black and white funny one-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a raccoon dressed as a bat standing on a tree branch at night.

    #2

    Black and white one-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a man awkwardly talking to a woman about mansplaining life’s absurdities.

    #3

    A funny one-panel comic showing small fish forming the words I love you, while a larger fish reacts, illustrating life’s absurdities.

    #4

    One-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a biblical figure questioning Comic Sans font on stone tablets.

    #5

    One-panel comic by Hard Toons showing dolphins in a pool with a humorous take on life’s absurdities and ocean views.

    #6

    Black and white one-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a frustrated centaur and a woman discussing the school run.

    #7

    Black and white one-panel comic by Hard Toons showing three people at a party with a joke about publishing AI prompts.

    #8

    Black and white one-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a child in bed with monsters underneath, depicting life's absurdities.

    #9

    Chess pieces in a funny one-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a rook complaining about queue-jumping on the board.

    #10

    Black and white comic of two people in a library with the caption Read the room, showcasing funny one-panel comics humor.

    #11

    Man with gun aiming at giant phone music box playing Vivaldi, woman watching, funny one-panel comics about life’s absurdities.

    #12

    Two corgis reacting to a newspaper headline in a funny one-panel comic about life's absurdities.

    #13

    Two castaways sit under a palm tree on a tiny island in a funny one-panel comic about life’s absurdities.

    #14

    Cartoon of a Loch Ness wiener dog with front and back legs above water, a funny one-panel comic by Hard Toons.

    #15

    One-panel comic by Hard Toons showing King Arthur and knights stuck in a roundabout near Camelot, highlighting life’s absurdities.

    #16

    Office meeting cartoon from funny one-panel comics by Hard Toons about life’s absurdities and existential threats.

    #17

    Black and white funny one-panel comic showing Alexander Graham Bell on his deathbed regretting time spent on the phone.

    #18

    Santa Claus drying pink underwear and a Santa hat outside a snow-covered cabin in a funny one-panel comic by Hard Toons.

    #19

    Black cat with a checklist of funny New Year’s resolutions in a one-panel comic by Hard Toons capturing life’s absurdities.

    #20

    #21

    One-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a couple debating between love and enjoying a tub of ice cream alone.

    #22

    Three snails sitting around a campfire in a forest, depicted in a funny one-panel comic style.

    #23

    Two men playing golf in a funny one-panel comic illustrating life’s absurdities by Hard Toons.

    #24

    Funny one-panel comic by Hard Toons showing two babies in high chairs, one with exaggeratedly long legs, highlighting life’s absurdities.

    #25

    Doctors at the World Health Organization discussing a funny monkeypox renaming poll in a one-panel comic.

    #26

    One-panel comic by Hard Toons showing a man with a badge confronting a crying girl and her mother at an amusement park.

    #27

    Funny one-panel comic showing chained workers pulling a giant pyramid with ancient pyramids in the background.

    #28

    Two people lying on a hill looking at a Starlink satellite constellation in a funny one-panel comic about life’s absurdities.

