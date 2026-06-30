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Jessica Warrick’s illustrations feel like storybook worlds where fantasy, humor, and everyday oddities happily collide. Based in Portland, Oregon, she has been illustrating for about two decades, creating everything from award-winning children’s books and wallpaper designs to comics, print collections, and wonderfully ridiculous paintings.

Her work often mixes playful character design with strange little scenarios: mermaids, aliens, dragons, monsters, Santa, and other unexpected figures appear in scenes that feel both whimsical and slightly mischievous. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the endless quirks of people, Jessica brings warmth, texture, and personality into each piece, whether she is working digitally or painting with watercolor.

Scroll down to see some of her charming illustrations, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: jessicawarrickart.com | Instagram | pinterest.com