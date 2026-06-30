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Jessica Warrick’s illustrations feel like storybook worlds where fantasy, humor, and everyday oddities happily collide. Based in Portland, Oregon, she has been illustrating for about two decades, creating everything from award-winning children’s books and wallpaper designs to comics, print collections, and wonderfully ridiculous paintings.

Her work often mixes playful character design with strange little scenarios: mermaids, aliens, dragons, monsters, Santa, and other unexpected figures appear in scenes that feel both whimsical and slightly mischievous. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the endless quirks of people, Jessica brings warmth, texture, and personality into each piece, whether she is working digitally or painting with watercolor.

Scroll down to see some of her charming illustrations, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: jessicawarrickart.com | Instagram | pinterest.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Elsa And The Alien”

Funny illustration of mythical creatures: a little girl adding pink bows to a monster with painted nails.

Jessica Warrick Report

17points
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    #2

    “Alien”

    Funny illustration of mythical creatures: an alien pouring Crop Circles cereal into a bowl for breakfast.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    15points
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    #3

    “Retired Mermaid”

    A funny illustration of a mermaid sunbathing on a beach chair, depicting mythical creatures enjoying a vacation.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    15points
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    #4

    “Urban Unicorn”

    A funny illustration of a unicorn rummaging through trash, depicting mythical creatures in an unexpected setting.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    15points
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    #5

    “Cave Mermaid”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a mermaid, with pink hair eating a fish in a cave.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    13points
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    #6

    “Frisky Gnomes”

    Funny illustration of mythical creatures: several gnomes playing on a cat tree with a pink pom-pom.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    13points
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    #7

    “Deep Sea”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a mermaid, surrounded by deep-sea creatures and tube worms.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    12points
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    #8

    “Awkward Santa Family”

    Funny illustration of mythical creatures, a big family of elves with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    11points
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    #9

    “Burnie”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a dragon, sleeping in a pink fluffy bed next to a toy mouse.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    10points
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    #10

    “Merkitten”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a mermaid cat staring at a pink mouse lure underwater.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    10points
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    muller-m-o avatar
    Matteic
    Matteic
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is it wearing a bikini top?!

    0
    0points
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    #11

    “Gabriela Mermaid”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a maid mermaid cleaning a chandelier in a grand room.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    9points
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    #12

    “Punk Mermaid”

    A funny illustration of a punk rock mermaid smoking in a sewer pipe, showcasing mythical creatures in urban life.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    9points
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    #13

    “What If Santa Was One Of Us?”

    A funny illustration of Santa Claus holding a coffee and carrying an elf in a baby carrier, depicting mythical creatures.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    8points
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    #14

    “Awkward Easter Bunny”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a rabbit in a plaid shirt and bow tie, sitting with an Easter basket.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    7points
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    #15

    “Burned Out Bunny”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a rabbit-like creature, pushing a shopping cart full of eggs.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    7points
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    #16

    “Family Portrait”

    Funny illustration of mythical creatures: a mermaid and a bearded man with fish-headed children in a photo studio.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    7points
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    muller-m-o avatar
    Matteic
    Matteic
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this one ❤️

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    #17

    “Walrus Mermaid”

    A funny illustration of a mermaid with walruses by an iceberg, showing mythical creatures living their best lives.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    7points
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    #18

    “Jackalope”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a jackalope looking up, surrounded by berries and leaves.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    6points
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    #19

    “Pegacorn”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a winged unicorn carrying a person through the clouds.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    5points
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    #20

    “Horny Jackalopes”

    Funny illustration of mythical creatures: jackalopes in a field of flowers, one mounted on another.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    4points
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    #21

    “Lucy”

    Funny illustration of a mythical creature, a mermaid girl with a floatie eating a popsicle in the water.

    Jessica Warrick Report

    2points
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