58 Funny Photos Revealing The Stark Differences Between Moms And Dads
For a duo to effectively function as one unit, its members don't have to be exactly alike (if it's even possible to have two identical people). Whether you look at Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen or Batman and Robin, complementary strengths are often the key to their success. The same goes for parents!
Online, we've found loads of pictures of moms and dads raising their kids in different ways, each trying to give them a rich, balanced childhood. So we decided to compile the sweetest and funniest examples into a fresh new list.
Just Being A Dad
Mums vs. Dads
Birthday Wishes: Mom vs. Dad
There's Two Different Kinds Of Parents
Yes, my parents' names are still "Mommy" and "Daddy" in my phone.
Mom vs. Dad. As Simple As Cutting The Banana. And The Kids Refuse To Eat The Dads Version
Mom vs. Dad
Quality Time
Mom And Dad Inspired, What I Asked For vs. What I Got For A Tattoo
Nothing Quite Like A Little Quality Father Son Time
Mom's Ig vs. Dad's Instagram
Peaceful Idealism vs. Danger And Carnage
How My Mom Wraps Presents vs. How My Dad Wraps Presents
He is planning ahead for where to put the gift wrap.
How Mom vs. Dad Looks After The Child
Mom’s Cooking vs. Dad’s Cooking
Mom vs. Dad. Two Mornings A Week My Husband Drops The Kids Off At Nursery And School, And It’s Easy To Spot What Days He Drops Off Just By Looking At Avalines Hair
Dad vs. Mom With A Baby
Moms Gone, Dads In Charge Of Supper
Kids Taking A Picture With Mom vs. Kids Taking A Picture With Dad. All I Want Is One Good Picture With My Kids. Yet Dad Gets One Every Time
Dad Texts vs. Mom Texts. I Thought This Was Funny And Adorable In The Way My Mom And Dad Text Me, Following One Of My Final Exams, And I Wanted To Share
The Difference Between Moms And Dads
She recently sneezed and farted at the same time for the first time ever. It was a riot.
My Favourite Picture Of My Dad And I. The Expression On My Mom's Face Was Probably A Lot Different Than My Dad's
Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It
Came Home To This. How Long Do You Guys Think I Have And What Should I Do With All This Free Time?
The Photo My Dad Took Versus The Photo My Mom Took.
Only horrified because the corner had already tried to pierce my skull and wanted to make sure it didn’t stab me in the eye! Lolol
For being made out of cardboard, the thing hurts
My Attempt At Babysitting
Wife Gave Birth Last Week, And This Is The First Time I’ve Been Able To Play, Rate My “New Dad” Setup
Difference In Moms And Dads
Dad Level 9000 - Not Mom-Approved Way To Transport His Sleepy Kid
My Dad “Fixing Things”
After almost fifty years, you’d think I’d have seen it all when it comes to my Dad fixing stuff, and yet he still manages to surprise me…
Oh Dad
"I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning
Mom: Feeds Him 637438 Times, Snuggles, Burps, Feeds Again, Rocks, Reads A Bedtime Story, Finally Gets Him Down
Dad sits in a rocking chair and starts rocking... 5 minutes later, “I think he’s out.”
Mom Pics vs. Dad Pics. Every Time
When Mom Gives A Haircut vs. When Dad Does The Same
My Parents Are Celebrating Their 30th In Estes Park. Mom Is Loving It. Dad Is Doing His Best
Mom Life vs. Dad Life
Fatherhood
Not Mastered Walking Yet But Flying? Nailed It
Photos Mom Takes vs. Photos Dad Takes
Me When My Dad Is Visiting vs. Me When My Mom Is Visiting
How My Mom Takes Photos vs. How My Dad Takes Photos
Y’all, This Cracks Me Up... I Took Carson’s First Day Pictures Yesterday Because I Leave So Early In The Mornings
That’s the picture on the left, then there’s today, when Dad was getting her ready. I can't!
The Difference Between Moms Swaddle And Dads Swaddle. It'll Do Right?
Lazy Sunday Morning Mom vs. Dad Edition
The tale of two sides of the same couch.
Mom: no one believes in personal space. Hot coffee cooling on the counter. Watching baby shark for the 8 millionth time
Dad: watching the iPad with headphones, hot coffee, lap free.
When Mom Helps With A Gingerbread House, And When Dad Helps With A Gingerbread House
Nothing wrong with this. Mom: Oh, honey let me help you with the icing. Dad: Oh yeah, moar icing? Awesome! Moar candy? Perfect! Throw it on there!
Mom vs. Dad
Motherhood vs. Fatherhood
The Difference Between Photos With Mom vs. Dad
Too Cute
My Mom vs. My Dad. They Always Be Asking Me To Send Them Pics Of Their Granddaughter
Fell Asleep On My Shoulders
My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It
This Note My Dad Wrote Me To Get Me Out Of PE
Mom vs. Dad Moment Happened. I Gotta Give Loic The Effort For Using My Toque To Keep His Baby Girl Warm
Mom vs. Dad. I'm Not Saying I'm Better Than Morten At Feeding Lucas... But The Picture Probably Says It All
When Mom Asks For A Picture vs. Dad
How Scarlett’s Hair Towel Is Supposed To Look vs. How Her Dad Put It On Her Head
So I don't have a father, but surely dads aren't all so... Unbothered ? I mean compared to the mothers.
These were cute. As long as the dads are there for their kids, I have no problem with different parenting styles.
