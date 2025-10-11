ADVERTISEMENT

For a duo to effectively function as one unit, its members don't have to be exactly alike (if it's even possible to have two identical people). Whether you look at Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen or Batman and Robin, complementary strengths are often the key to their success. The same goes for parents!

Online, we've found loads of pictures of moms and dads raising their kids in different ways, each trying to give them a rich, balanced childhood. So we decided to compile the sweetest and funniest examples into a fresh new list.