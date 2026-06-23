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Life can feel pretty complicated these days. Between social media, endless news cycles, modern relationships, work stress, parenting, and the constant pressure to keep up with everything, even the smallest everyday situations can start to feel a little overwhelming. Cartoonist E.S. Glenn turns those familiar feelings into sharp, funny, and highly relatable single-panel comics. His work takes ordinary scenes, from therapy sessions and family dinners to classrooms, restaurants, public transport, and even the afterlife, and adds an unexpected twist that makes everyday life look wonderfully absurd.

His work has appeared in publications including The New Yorker, and his cartoons often mix dry humor with subtle commentary about modern society. Whether he is joking about therapy, aging, news media, the internet, or the strange ways people communicate, his panels invite readers to laugh at familiar situations taken just a bit into the surreal.

Scroll down to see the comics, upvote the ones that made you laugh, and let us know in the comments which ones you like the most.

More info: Instagram | esglenn.net | comicskingdom.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A waiter serving the Devil in a cave with a funny quote.

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    #2

    Funny single-panel comic of a castaway on an island reading a message that corrects his spelling, by E.S. Glenn.

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    #3

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn of a teacher telling students a frog-dissection unit reveals psychopaths.

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    bookfanatic1979 avatar
    BookFanatic
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    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned I'm horrifically allergic to formaldehyde in high school biology. Teacher thought I was just being squeamish until I sneezed hard enough to give myself a bloody nose. That, and the all-over hives were enough to convince her.

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    #4

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: Hiker asks Alexa to locate a meditating monk's self.

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    #5

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn of a tired mother on a couch and a child reading in a chair.

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    #6

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn depicting a news anchor reporting on wealthy American refugees during a migration crisis.

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    #7

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn showing a couple arguing, with the man regretting sliding into her DMs.

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    #8

    Funny single-panel comic where a doctor tells a patient with a detour sign sticking out of him to take it as a sign, by E.S. Glenn.

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    #9

    Funny single-panel comic showing a man denying narcissism during therapy, by E.S. Glenn.

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    #10

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: Gravestones read Loving Partner and Still Not Looking for Anything Serious.

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    #11

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn showing two men on a subway, one asking to turn down headphones.

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    #12

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: Two people on a desert island with an oil rig painted on a board.

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    #13

    A funny single-panel comic shows a person in a costume entertaining children outdoors, asking them to imagine their parents socializing.

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    #14

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: Spider admits to using a template for its web design.

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    #15

    A funny single-panel comic shows a family at dinner, with a man cutting a turkey with a can stuck in it.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny single-panel comic depicts a large block creature holding a smaller block with a beach scene, labeled 'Son of a Beach.'

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    #17

    A funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn of a couple on a couch, the man humorously saying, This place is too crowded—let's check the Internet.

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    #18

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A waitress making a toast to customers in a restaurant.

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    #19

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn showing a mother at a therapy session with her son, asking him to discuss her smothering.

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    #20

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A couple toasting with wine glasses, featuring a humorous caption.

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    #21

    Funny single-panel comic depicting gentlemen drawing a tiny paintbrush and a sword, by E.S. Glenn.

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    #22

    Funny single-panel comic about a man changing his name to The Victim in court, by E.S. Glenn.

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    #23

    A funny single-panel comic illustrates a mother reading a bedtime story to her child, asking about ad preferences.

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    #24

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A tree with branches made of selfie sticks and phones.

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    #25

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: Therapist confused about mask rules during a session.

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    #26

    A funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn of a man surveying a messy room and humorously saying, I totally interpreted your text message as, I'm not coming over afterall.

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    #27

    A funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn showing a son and parent drinking tea, the parent humorously saying, You've finally found something you're good at.

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    #28

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn depicting a castaway with a box for a head on a small island.

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    #29

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A man with popcorn at an eye exam, humorously commenting on modern life.

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    #30

    Funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn showing two mechanics looking at a car comically crashed into a garage.

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    #31

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A giant gorilla proposing to the Statue of Liberty while biplanes attack.

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    #32

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A man looking at a female gorilla with a bow in a zoo enclosure.

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    #33

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A man waking up in bed, using a contraption to pour coffee into his mouth.

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    #34

    A funny single-panel comic features Santa checking his naughty list, telling a bouncer he's not on it outside a VIP entrance.

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    #35

    A funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn of three people at a bar, a man thinking, Oh, who am I kidding? She's out of my league.

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    #36

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: Santa and a man in a sleigh, with snow falling.

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    #37

    Funny single-panel comics by E.S. Glenn: A couple on a date in a restaurant, soaked by heavy rain.

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    #38

    A funny single-panel comic by E.S. Glenn showing a rocket flying past Earth, a pilot humorously saying, Ah c*** they saw us.

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