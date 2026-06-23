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Life can feel pretty complicated these days. Between social media, endless news cycles, modern relationships, work stress, parenting, and the constant pressure to keep up with everything, even the smallest everyday situations can start to feel a little overwhelming. Cartoonist E.S. Glenn turns those familiar feelings into sharp, funny, and highly relatable single-panel comics. His work takes ordinary scenes, from therapy sessions and family dinners to classrooms, restaurants, public transport, and even the afterlife, and adds an unexpected twist that makes everyday life look wonderfully absurd.

His work has appeared in publications including The New Yorker, and his cartoons often mix dry humor with subtle commentary about modern society. Whether he is joking about therapy, aging, news media, the internet, or the strange ways people communicate, his panels invite readers to laugh at familiar situations taken just a bit into the surreal.

Scroll down to see the comics, upvote the ones that made you laugh, and let us know in the comments which ones you like the most.

More info: Instagram | esglenn.net | comicskingdom.com