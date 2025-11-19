ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone loves a good visual pun. We enjoy them for the “Aha! Moment” that happens during the sudden shift in perception, when we finally bring together two unrelated ideas that are also connected in some way.

Here are some excellent examples from the Name Soundalikes Reddit group. At 84,000 followers (and counting), they collect images with “words that sound like a character.” These pictures are a great way to appreciate and enjoy the lighter side of life, which is always enjoyable.

Enjoy your dose of silliness today, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.