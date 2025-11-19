91 Things That Look Like Or Remind People Of Other ThingsInterview With Expert
Everyone loves a good visual pun. We enjoy them for the “Aha! Moment” that happens during the sudden shift in perception, when we finally bring together two unrelated ideas that are also connected in some way.
Here are some excellent examples from the Name Soundalikes Reddit group. At 84,000 followers (and counting), they collect images with “words that sound like a character.” These pictures are a great way to appreciate and enjoy the lighter side of life, which is always enjoyable.
Enjoy your dose of silliness today, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
Many literary figures of past centuries considered puns to be the “lowest form of humor.” English playwright John Dryden described them as “the lowest and most groveling kind of wit.”
These renowned figures deride puns for lacking intellectual challenge, as well as their simplicity and predictability.
However, those on the other side believe otherwise. As Boston-based writer and Wit’s End author James Geary wrote, “puns point to the essence of all true wit – the ability to hold in the mind two different ideas about the same thing at the same time."
In a conversation with CBC Radio, Geary once again spoke highly of puns, referring to them as “the highest form of wit.” As he noted, it’s bringing together surprising combinations from starkly different things.
“That just shows a really nimble imagination at work, which I think is part of the essence of human creativity,” he stated.”
Geary, however, offered a caveat: Puns must be used sparingly, noting that the low-hanging fruit jokes can be tiresome.
“The project of punning is never a lowly one, but I think, as with all good things, puns should be indulged in moderation,” he stated.
We also had the opportunity to speak with a few experts who gave their take on seeing the silliness of life. According to burnout coach Christina Cherry, brief moments of play not only lower cortisol levels but also release endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin.
“Moments of levity also improve cognitive flexibility, strengthen neural pathways involved in creativity and problem-solving, and support long-term brain health,” she told Bored Panda.
Dr. Boris Cicak, an MD at Neurogan Health, provided insights on how being less serious and more humorous relates to brain activity. As he explained, humor forces your brain to analyze problems in a non-linear way.
“They see the threats, but actively focusing on the ironic or absurd elements of the situation turns it into an everyday experience, and nothing to be afraid of,” Dr. Cicak noted.
We all know at least one person who still manages to have a light-hearted perspective despite the hardships they are going through. At one point, it may have made you wonder how they could do it. According to transformation coach Michele Jennae, having the openness to be sillier through the hard times is a must.
“Hardships come and go; they always will, but we always get to choose how we respond,” she said, adding that spending time with people who bring your energy up also helps.
Cherry adds that people who see the silliness through challenging moments also know that these two things can be true. As she explained, these individuals may have seen how even the tiniest spark of humor can soften fear or interrupt spiraling thoughts.
“They aren’t denying the heaviness, they’re simply giving themselves more than one emotional channel to cope with it.”
So, what if you’re the type of person who takes themselves seriously and is looking to change that? One of Michele’s tips is to expose yourself to “the funnies,” such as cartoons. She also advises applying humor to your own daily situations to see life’s absurdities.
“Silly as happiness is a state of mind, and it takes practice,” she stated.
Cherry also noted the importance of getting used to noticing the “tiny moments of lightness” around you, without forcing anything. It could be the odd shapes of clouds, a pet’s quirks, or something mildly inconvenient and slightly absurd, at the same time.
“This builds the skill of seeing through a softer lens, rather than performing silliness or stepping outside your comfort zone,” Cherry said, adding that through time, the brain will pick up on the humorous moments and make them more noticeable.
Meanwhile, Dr. Cicak recommends seeking out pointless facts, “from terrible puns to what color tunic Genghis Khan wore,” then saving all of this information.
“When something serious comes up, and you know there is a 90% chance for you to overreact, have a quick look through your notes.”