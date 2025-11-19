ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone loves a good visual pun. We enjoy them for the “Aha! Moment” that happens during the sudden shift in perception, when we finally bring together two unrelated ideas that are also connected in some way. 

Here are some excellent examples from the Name Soundalikes Reddit group. At 84,000 followers (and counting), they collect images with “words that sound like a character.” These pictures are a great way to appreciate and enjoy the lighter side of life, which is always enjoyable

Enjoy your dose of silliness today, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Cat With Homophobia

Orange cat with heterochromia eyes, resembling portals, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

LeoPerkk

Pretty sure thats not what it's called...

    #2

    Goofy Wheel

    Car interior with steering wheel and dashboard resembling a smiling face, illustrating things that look like other things.

    Toppat_NyEH_altV-420

    #3

    Airpod

    Polar bear with a small animal head resembling wireless earbuds, illustrating things that look like other objects.

    SpurnedOne

    Many literary figures of past centuries considered puns to be the “lowest form of humor.” English playwright John Dryden described them as “the lowest and most groveling kind of wit.” 

    These renowned figures deride puns for lacking intellectual challenge, as well as their simplicity and predictability.
    #4

    Peter Griffin

    Cow face with markings that look like two human faces in profile, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    Showershitter3000

    #5

    Hey Apple

    Map of the Gulf of Mexico edited to look like a smiling orange, a visual thing that looks like another thing.

    Background-Life-3365

    #6

    Discord

    Image showing a video thumbnail with a cow that looks menacing, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    AutisticFun01

    However, those on the other side believe otherwise. As Boston-based writer and Wit’s End author James Geary wrote, “puns point to the essence of all true wit – the ability to hold in the mind two different ideas about the same thing at the same time."
    #7

    The Worst Feeling Ever, Am I Right?

    Electric scooter with extended handlebar resembling futuristic gadget, illustrating things that look like other objects.

    Blocky_2222

    #8

    The Bends

    Man on subway looks like Radiohead album cover on phone, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    worIds-end-vaIentine

    #9

    F Students Are Inventors

    Grades list with mostly F scores, featuring cartoon character Mr. Crocker circled, illustrating things that look like other things.

    Many-Divide-9952

    In a conversation with CBC Radio, Geary once again spoke highly of puns, referring to them as “the highest form of wit.” As he noted, it’s bringing together surprising combinations from starkly different things. 

    “That just shows a really nimble imagination at work, which I think is part of the essence of human creativity,” he stated.”
    #10

    I’ve Used These Apps Before

    Smartphone screen showing app icons that resemble shapes from a popular TV series, highlighting things that look like other things.

    Jama23I

    #11

    1984

    Sign with a pixelated green face warning not to throw popcorn at the screen, resembling things that look like or remind people of other things.

    Banana-sackboy

    #12

    Biden Blasts

    President Joe Biden speaking with raised hand, photo edited to look like multiple images resembling other things.

    thisrs

    Geary, however, offered a caveat: Puns must be used sparingly, noting that the low-hanging fruit jokes can be tiresome. 

    “The project of punning is never a lowly one, but I think, as with all good things, puns should be indulged in moderation,” he stated. 
    #13

    Ebk

    Reddit post joking bread tastes better than key lime pie, with an illustration of a man behind bars reaching for bread and a key.

    Direct_Insurance_584

    #14

    Barca

    Two athletes and a child on a field with images that look like or remind people of other things highlighted.

    Ps3Hagrid

    #15

    Roblox In Real Life Ahh 🙏😭

    Person in a store wearing a denim jacket and red pants, resembling a toy figure with similar outfit and hair color.

    arian10iskandar

    We also had the opportunity to speak with a few experts who gave their take on seeing the silliness of life. According to burnout coach Christina Cherry, brief moments of play not only lower cortisol levels but also release endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin. 

    “Moments of levity also improve cognitive flexibility, strengthen neural pathways involved in creativity and problem-solving, and support long-term brain health,” she told Bored Panda.

    #16

    Bruh

    Image showing a gaming interface with a player photo matched to a hero silhouette illustrating things that look like other things.

    Bennyboi3722

    #17

    Minecraft

    Blue Jeep with headlight covers resembling green eyes, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    Monky_Monk3y

    #18

    Evil And Intimidating Horse

    Two people kissing reflected in an ornate mirror at an outdoor market, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    SteveBrandon1995

    Dr. Boris Cicak, an MD at Neurogan Health, provided insights on how being less serious and more humorous relates to brain activity. As he explained, humor forces your brain to analyze problems in a non-linear way. 

    “They see the threats, but actively focusing on the ironic or absurd elements of the situation turns it into an everyday experience, and nothing to be afraid of,” Dr. Cicak noted.

    #19

    Im Sorry

    Cartoon of three cavemen all tied for third place on a podium labeled the bronze age, illustrating things that look like others.

    WarmMathematician277

    #20

    Jarvis

    Man on subway with water jug on head looks like a tech interface scene reminding of things that look like other things.

    Due-Question-5278

    #21

    Mad Gas Car

    Wood grain pattern on door resembling a cartoon zebra, an example of things that look like other things in nature and everyday objects.

    Toppat_NyEH_altV-420

    We all know at least one person who still manages to have a light-hearted perspective despite the hardships they are going through. At one point, it may have made you wonder how they could do it. According to transformation coach Michele Jennae, having the openness to be sillier through the hard times is a must. 

    “Hardships come and go; they always will, but we always get to choose how we respond,” she said, adding that spending time with people who bring your energy up also helps.

    #22

    Mater

    Rusty tow truck at a gas station that looks like the animated character Mater, reminding people of cars.

    Peterkragger

    #23

    Look Guys

    Graph of radioactive decay with Half-Life video game character added as a funny thing that looks like or reminds people of other things.

    Creeper0550

    #24

    Gh

    Person bending over in a store resembles a character from the popular game, showing things that look like other things.

    Gold-Ad-652

    Cherry adds that people who see the silliness through challenging moments also know that these two things can be true. As she explained, these individuals may have seen how even the tiniest spark of humor can soften fear or interrupt spiraling thoughts. 

    “They aren’t denying the heaviness, they’re simply giving themselves more than one emotional channel to cope with it.”
    #25

    This Is Absolutely My Dumbest One Yet 💀

    Discord profile screen showing a username with a red arrow pointing to a Hershey's chocolate bar, illustrating things that look like others.

    HamsterDue772

    #26

    Femboy

    Soccer player wearing socks that look like mismatched striped thigh-high socks, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    Buppamen

    #27

    Title

    Dog standing among people, its face lit by sunlight resembling a peaceful sunset moment, illustrating things that look like others.

    MrSwagginton5968

    So, what if you’re the type of person who takes themselves seriously and is looking to change that? One of Michele’s tips is to expose yourself to “the funnies,” such as cartoons. She also advises applying humor to your own daily situations to see life’s absurdities. 

    “Silly as happiness is a state of mind, and it takes practice,” she stated.

    #28

    Couldn't Decide Which Was Funnier 🧵

    Black cat's eyes closely resemble fried onion rings on a plate, highlighting surprising things that look like other things.

    MaskaradeBannana

    #29

    Piastri

    Twitter profile showing a PlayStation logo resembling the name Piastri, one of 91 things that look like other things.

    Objective-Computer50

    #30

    Spotify

    Green chair backrest shaped like Spotify logo lines in a casual dining area, showing things that look like other things.

    viprosfortis

    Cherry also noted the importance of getting used to noticing the “tiny moments of lightness” around you, without forcing anything. It could be the odd shapes of clouds, a pet’s quirks, or something mildly inconvenient and slightly absurd, at the same time. 

    “This builds the skill of seeing through a softer lens, rather than performing silliness or stepping outside your comfort zone,” Cherry said, adding that through time, the brain will pick up on the humorous moments and make them more noticeable.

    #31

    Probably

    Man with a prosthetic leg wearing a jersey labeled Juan Leg, fitting the theme of things that remind people of other things.

    noOne000Br

    obvioualy a joke shirt. Still funny though

    #32

    Femboy Posture

    Illustration comparing lumbar lordosis posture to things that look like or remind people of other things with a humorous example.

    Sand_Man_71024

    #33

    There's A Spy On My Foot

    Sock hole resembling a masked character in a suit, an example of things that look like or remind people of other things.

    ELL1S-GAMING

    Meanwhile, Dr. Cicak recommends seeking out pointless facts, “from terrible puns to what color tunic Genghis Khan wore,” then saving all of this information. 

    “When something serious comes up, and you know there is a 90% chance for you to overreact, have a quick look through your notes.”
    #34

    Breaking In

    Meme showing a girl baking dough alongside a serious man in a hat, illustrating things that look like other things.

    Zer_God

    #35

    Miku

    Water pipes arranged to look like a person with long hair, an example of things that look like other things.

    Ok_Concern_5647

    #36

    Gay Dent

    Car dent resembling two men kissing, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    Am-1-r3al

    #37

    Bread

    Illustration showing a man reaching for bread behind bars with a key nearby, reminding viewers of other things.

    GasKooky3238

    #38

    He's Ice Cream Now

    Ice cream texture in three colors resembling a cartoon character from popular animation, highlighting things that remind people of other things.

    Alarm_Storage-1

    #39

    Pronoun Of '87

    Twitter profile showing repeated pronouns circled and an arrow pointing, related to things that look like or remind people of other things.

    RealHuashan

    #40

    You Just Got Weezered

    Group of students on stage circled and compared to the band Weezer in a visual example of things that remind people of other things.

    SweetSnake91974

    #41

    Squid Gaming

    Close-up of a person’s pants stained to look like a cartoon character, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    Common_Particular553

    #42

    Please Speed I Need This

    Man with facial features on his torso highlighted to show things that look like or remind people of other things.

    reinortwn

    #43

    I’ve Seen This Film Before

    Scene from a TV show evoking strong emotions, with people in the background, linked to things that remind people of other things.

    reddit.com

    #44

    The Boss

    Young man with glasses and unique haircut resembling a cartoon character in a funny visual comparison about things that look like others.

    SirSpooker

    #45

    Femboy

    Close-up of a butterfly wing pattern that looks like black and white striped stockings, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    gummy-w0rm

    #46

    Hideo Games

    Reddit comment thread showing usernames and a profile picture of a man wearing glasses, related to things that remind people of other things.

    PresentationSea4619

    #47

    Idk

    Comparison of four girls in school uniforms and four animated penguins illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    -BumblebeeB-127

    #48

    Torel

    Shadow on pavement resembling a character from a video game, illustrating things that look like or remind people of others.

    Toppat_NyEH_altV-420

    #49

    There's Probably Another Joke I Could Make, I Just Can't Put My Finger On It

    Cartoon fruit character giving thumbs up, resembling a popular smiling emoji, illustrating things that look like others.

    THeCoolCongle

    #50

    Chat Is Itz Real?

    Hand holding a sandwich that looks like a diagram of Saddam Hussein’s hiding place, illustrating things that look like other things.

    Taco_meme7890

    #51

    Linus

    Google search result showing Pope Linus with a penguin dressed as pope, illustrating things that remind people of other things

    reddit.com

    #52

    No Way

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a group of men circled in red, relating to things that look like or remind people of other things.

    modsarestraight

    #53

    ?

    Two dogs wearing red party hats at a birthday table, one resembling a famous confused dog meme.

    AynPinnonen

    #54

    No Music

    Meme showing a person looking at a controversial situation, with a character reminding people of others.

    Sand_Man_71024

    #55

    "Lowkey"

    Close-up of a face with writing on the forehead and an arrow pointing to Loki, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    TheOnionator__

    #56

    Five Hours At Traffic

    Side mirror reflection of a car headlight resembling animatronic characters from popular video game horror series.

    Mysterious-Hunt-7312

    #57

    Geometry Dash

    Professor with a bright red face in classroom humorously compared to an angry emoji, relating to things that look like other things.

    psubscirbeh

    #58

    The 3st Dude 😭

    A plastic water bottle sticking out of sand resembling a person reaching out, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    AStraightUser

    #59

    Is This Locked In

    Alien face shape on pavement surrounded by snow resembling a geeked up figure, one of the things that look like other things.

    ObscureRedditor77

    #60

    Gru

    A woman wearing a black and white striped scarf, resembling a popular animated character’s look.

    jihangirl

    #61

    Bad Apple

    Peeling wall paint resembling a silhouette of a girl holding an apple, a thing that looks like other things.

    ObscureRedditor77

    #62

    Brik

    Person holding phone with an eye on the case, mimicking the pattern of other objects that look like eyes.

    reddit.com

    #63

    Intel

    Arm wrinkle resembling an eye, demonstrating a unique example from things that look like or remind people of other things.

    anilamai_69

    #64

    Lebron

    Anime character with basketball player faces highlighted in eyes and a basketball game scene, illustrating things that look like other things.

    llamanatee

    #65

    He Appears

    Crowd at a rally with a mysterious figure in a black hoodie resembling a skull face, highlighting things that look like others.

    banstovia

    #66

    Fnaf

    Group of five women with different hair colors, with an inset of animatronic characters that look like or remind people of other things.

    CallMeWhateverWant

    #67

    Erm What The Sigma

    Lace curtain pattern resembling multiple cartoon squid characters lined up, highlighting things that look like other things.

    zesty_ni99a38

    #68

    I Fixed It

    Person holding marker and pliers in front of a man whose face and wrench together look like a humorous visual illusion.

    wilcodeprullenbak

    #69

    Microsoft Edge

    Microsoft Edge logo next to a character that looks like or reminds people of each other in design style.

    Silver-Mud8845

    #70

    Glarglesharp

    Silhouettes of a son and father with pixel art character overlay, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    reddit.com

    #71

    Ps3

    Adobe Photoshop icon transitioning to the word Free next to a PlayStation 3 console and controller, visual resemblance concept.

    Prestigious-Theme953

    #72

    El Nacho's New Job

    Classroom scene showing a man in a red shirt resembling a cartoon character on a phone, highlighting things that look like other things.

    That_Lil_Virus

    #73

    💔💔

    Two people standing inside a building, one person leaning forward resembling a pose from things that look like other things.

    Direct_Insurance_584

    #74

    Jewpiter

    Planet Jupiter wearing a kippah, humorously illustrated to resemble a cultural symbol, matching things that look like others.

    Mesame_msm

    #75

    Waltuh

    Video game stats screen highlighting water and weight with an arrow pointing to a man’s face resembling the stats, illustrating things that look like others.

    1tsM1dnight

    #76

    Think Sign Think

    Street sign reading Omni resembles a shocked animated character’s face, showcasing things that look like or remind people of other things.

    Glad-Amphibian2028

    #77

    But Hey, That's Just A Lookalike

    Diagram showing popular TV shows and movies arranged in a grid titled peak, referencing things that look like or remind people of other things.

    MokonLeader

    #78

    Title

    Close-up of a car emblem resembling a person, one of the things that look like or remind people of other things.

    Empty-_-container

    #79

    How It Feels To Change Your Settings

    Blue accessibility icon highlighted and linked to a person jumping in a sunset, illustrating things that look like other things.

    TaintedEdenGaming

    #80

    2b??

    Screenshot of a music video with an arrow pointing to a pencil, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    Embarrassed_Diet_295

    #81

    No Way

    Diagram showing shapes and a surprised man, illustrating things that look like or remind people of other things.

    Mental_Explanation68

    #82

    Squint Your Eyes

    Black sneaker in a store window resembling the cartoon character Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

    Cokcayicmissarhos

    #83

    This Is Lookalike Yo

    Two people standing near a building with a light fixture that looks like a video game console controller.

    No-State6683

    #84

    It’s Him

    Advertising bottles with a logo that looks like a face, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    Benoki9

    #85

    Gate

    Turnstiles in a public space resembling a PlayStation console, showcasing things that look like other objects.

    Fuzzy_Impression_778

    #86

    Shaaaw

    Red-handled pliers resembling a character from a video game in a visual example of things that remind people of other things.

    Long_Ad_2380

    #87

    Where Are Drinks?

    Outdoor bar sign with a letter shaped like a man with binoculars, one of the things that look like other things.

    Gungeon_god

    #88

    An M

    Woman with tattooed arm and brown hair next to an enlarged dog face that looks like other things.

    Sock_Dizzy

    #89

    Skull

    Close-up of a soccer player’s neck with a mark resembling a skull, illustrating things that remind people of other things.

    AprexGriefer2008

    #90

    Steam Machine

    Music playlist screen showing Daft Punk songs with a cube object resembling a steam machine highlighted, illustrating things that look like other things.

    Mr_Reedster

    #91

    Stolen

    Yellow and black sneakers on tiled floor that look like or remind people of a cartoon character face pattern.

    reddit.com

