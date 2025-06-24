87 Funny Memes To Relate To Because Therapy Is Expensive (New Pics)
Therapy is great. Life-saving, even. But let’s face it: it’s not always affordable, and mental health doesn’t wait for your next appointment.
That’s where Freud Intensifies steps in. This Instagram page is packed with darkly hilarious memes for anyone who’s ever said “I’m fine” while dissociating in the frozen food aisle.
So scroll down, laugh a little (or a lot), and remember: humor can help, but it’s not a cure. If you’re struggling, real support is always worth reaching out for.
You can make it through anything if you have one good friend.
I don't think it made me either 😒 Toxically independent and snarky, with an RBF any evil queen would admire? Yes, absolutely.
I'm actually kind of ok with this. Besides being a positive influence on friends and family, thinking that there's no big meaning to it all is freeing.
It's not by choice. Or perhaps I'm just a masochist and I never realized it...
Oh, my thoughts on my precious, but lost (as in adulting skills) daughter.
Smarter than I was at 22. It took me until my late 30s before I discovered this magic formula.
This is so true. It was not better before and no society was less destructive than another.
I don't care how many times I see this, it's still the most accurate meme I've ever seen. But I wish the years on the bottom would stop advancing 😭
I have always wanted one of these hats since I first saw one many years ago.
I mean, there are people who are just so terrible that you should ignore, confront, or vote against them, but being nice to people - most people - is a good thing.