Therapy is great. Life-saving, even. But let’s face it: it’s not always affordable, and mental health doesn’t wait for your next appointment.

That’s where Freud Intensifies steps in. This Instagram page is packed with darkly hilarious memes for anyone who’s ever said “I’m fine” while dissociating in the frozen food aisle.

So scroll down, laugh a little (or a lot), and remember: humor can help, but it’s not a cure. If you’re struggling, real support is always worth reaching out for.

#1

Sculpture of a headless person reading a book with a separate human head resting on their hand, funny memes about therapy relief.

freud.intensifies Report

    #2

    Two elderly men sitting on a bench in floodwater, illustrating funny memes relatable to therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can make it through anything if you have one good friend.

    #3

    Opossum reacting with shocked hissing, funny meme about change and therapy, relatable humor for mental health awareness.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #4

    A humorous image of a damaged can lid struggling to open, illustrating relatable therapy memes about opening up to people.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #5

    Tweet about trauma not making someone stronger but funnier, a relatable funny meme highlighting therapy humor.

    CitrusMimosa Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think it made me either 😒 Toxically independent and snarky, with an RBF any evil queen would admire? Yes, absolutely.

    #6

    Man in suit with meme text about mental stability, relating to funny memes and therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #7

    Funny meme showing a cow with a shark fin and a caption about dreams, relating to therapy memes and humor online.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #8

    Elderly woman smiling in market wearing a shirt that says I hate everyone, a funny meme about therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #9

    Man shouting in frustration with text about life being full of ups and downs, relating to funny memes about therapy and ups

    freud.intensifies Report

    #10

    Sad cartoon character overthinking while sitting in a chair, relatable funny meme about therapy and mental health humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #11

    Young girl smiling in front of a burning picnic table, funny memes about mental health relating to therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #12

    Rough icy stone steps at night symbolizing difficult journey to psychological health and emotional stability meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #13

    Funny meme featuring a frog dressed as a philosopher with caption about life being meaningless, related to therapy memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm actually kind of ok with this. Besides being a positive influence on friends and family, thinking that there's no big meaning to it all is freeing.

    #14

    Blurry cartoon character reacting at a family gathering meme about therapy and relatable funny moments

    freud.intensifies Report

    #15

    Comparison of a hopeful unicorn and a tired horse with a smoky factory chimney as a horn, illustrating funny memes about therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #16

    Man feeling depressed then smiling and giving thumbs up, funny memes about life being meaningless with therapy themes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #17

    Person wearing a white shirt with a funny meme quote about going to hell with friends, relatable and humorous meme content.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #18

    Tweet text about philosophy being exhausting and relatable humor from funny memes about therapy being expensive.

    hickorymoth Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not by choice. Or perhaps I'm just a masochist and I never realized it...

    #19

    Graffiti in red spray paint reads Merry Crisis and a Happy New Fear on a beige wall, a funny meme relatable to therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #20

    Funny meme showing a black bat hugging a pink stuffed bunny, representing caring despite a dark and spooky vibe.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #21

    Funny meme showing a cartoon farm scene with the text everything I want to do is illegal for therapy relief humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #22

    Tweet from tendollardanny highlighting humorous take on needing an impossible sequence of events to feel fine, related to funny memes.

    tendollardanny Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, my thoughts on my precious, but lost (as in adulting skills) daughter.

    #23

    Two friends sitting on a curb, one dressed as a clown, relatable funny memes about life and therapy humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #24

    Funny meme showing the days of the week with repeated wish for Friday, reflecting relatable therapy memes humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #25

    Elderly man wrapped in blanket eating snacks, illustrating relatable funny memes about daily life and therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smarter than I was at 22. It took me until my late 30s before I discovered this magic formula.

    #26

    Funny meme with cartoon frogs eating cookies, capturing relatable moments about therapy being expensive and overeating.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #27

    Meme depicting a surreal face with repeated smaller faces and text about the world being awful, relatable funny memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so true. It was not better before and no society was less destructive than another.

    #28

    Boxer meme saying ok ima cut off the toxic people in my life then drinks water saying damn its my family, funny meme relatable content.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #29

    Medieval-style illustration of a dog treating a cat for melancholy, a funny meme about therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #30

    A side-by-side image showing a pan full of fresh spinach labeled I really like you and an empty pan labeled The effort, illustrating funny memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #31

    Two scenes from movies showing people driving, with captions leaving 2019 and entering 2025, funny memes about therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care how many times I see this, it's still the most accurate meme I've ever seen. But I wish the years on the bottom would stop advancing 😭

    #32

    Animated dog character with a confident expression standing in a field during sunset with a funny meme caption.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #33

    Cartoon character hiding feelings of tiredness, depression, anxiety, and self-loathing in a funny relatable meme about therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #34

    Family of six looking at a futuristic city with the caption the world if parents went to therapy, relating to therapy memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #35

    Man walking on a tightrope between cliffs labeled turning into my father and mother, funny meme about therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #36

    Young man sitting in a car looking thoughtful, reflecting on feelings after a mental breakdown in a relatable funny meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #37

    Patient uses humor to deflect serious trauma during therapy session, highlighting relatable funny memes about therapy and mental health.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #38

    Person labeled ME holding another version of themselves labeled tears, illustrating relatable funny meme about emotions and therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #39

    Black cat wearing a hat that says huge fan of space, fitting funny memes to relate to about personal space and humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have always wanted one of these hats since I first saw one many years ago.

    #40

    Man screaming in a therapy meme expressing fear of philosophy, relatable funny memes about therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #41

    Funny meme of a rat showing a peace sign with purple sparkles, relatable to mental breakdown and therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #42

    Man celebrating in casual clothes with text about Slavoj Žižek saying 99% of people are boring idiots, funny memes keyword.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #43

    Funny memes relatable moment with fish underwater captioned play some music, reflecting therapy is expensive humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #44

    Image of a man looking indifferent with a caption expressing a humorous take on identity, relating to funny memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #45

    Elderly man with a long white beard being interviewed outdoors, captioned with a relatable funny meme about life struggles.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #46

    Man sleeping peacefully on clouds under a blanket, funny meme about needing time to recharge after going out, relatable humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #47

    Blurry rat meme smoking cigarette with caption about waking up and nightmares, funny meme relatable to therapy expenses.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #48

    Statue labeled my music taste sitting beside a goth person labeled also my music taste in a funny relatable meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #49

    Psychology meme showing cognitive restructuring turning negative thoughts into no depression for mental health relief.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #50

    Meme showing a man pointing at a butterfly labeled random chest pain, reflecting funny relatable therapy memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #51

    Person holding a harmonica with funny meme text about panic attacks, relating to therapy being expensive humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #52

    Funny meme with a crying cat giving a thumbs up, illustrating relatable moments from therapy and emotional struggle.

    freud.intensifies Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, there are people who are just so terrible that you should ignore, confront, or vote against them, but being nice to people - most people - is a good thing.

    #53

    Scene from a funny meme showing a therapist proud while the patient looks disassociated, highlighting therapy humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #54

    Funny meme costume packaging labeled Former Gifted Child with humorous text about therapy being expensive and personal struggles.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #55

    Anime character labeled Me pours jokes into a cup labeled Making people laugh but spills onto floor labeled worry and mental health, funny meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #56

    Blurry image of an elderly man sitting on a chair with curtains behind, relatable funny memes about therapy cost.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #57

    Marge Simpson looking bored on Saturday and Sunday, a relatable funny meme about weekend feelings.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #58

    Man in a dark coat standing by a wall with a funny meme about being single and destroying family expectations.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #59

    Meme of a man straining with red waves around his head, illustrating funny memes about relatable struggles.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #60

    Funny memes showing a stuffed bear lounging and hiding in different spots to relate to feeling lazy and avoiding therapy.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #61

    Man in a suit with hands steepled, meme text about new year and new mental issues, funny therapy memes concept.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a funny meme about journaling resolution in 2025 with a humorous Leo Tolstoy quote, relatable meme content.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #63

    Funny meme showing three similar lemon-lime sodas labeled 7UP, Sprite, and Sierra Mist, highlighting relatable humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #64

    Man holding a bat with stressed expression, meme about work stress and funny relatable therapy memes.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #65

    Meme showing a gray figure giving a dull TED talk about organizing time with crowd reacting as if it is life changing.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #66

    Man demonstrating a leaking barrel labeled existence is suffering with philosophers fixing a small inconvenience meme humor therapy cost

    freud.intensifies Report

    #67

    Black and white cityscape with a humorous meme about therapy featuring a quote by Franz Kafka on a window sticker.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #68

    Graffiti on wall reads against all authority except my mom, a funny meme relating to therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #69

    Young woman wearing a red cardigan and yellow shirt showing a relatable funny meme about self-hate and therapy is expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #70

    Funny meme about downloaded PDFs to read, showing a vast warehouse full of stacked boxes, relatable humor on therapy cost.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #71

    Goat standing precariously on a large rock between cliffs with text expressing humor about coping with life and therapy.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #72

    Four golden retrievers wearing hats sitting on a sidewalk with garden tools, a funny meme relatable to therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #73

    Can of grape flavored sour drink and chicken nuggets on a shower caddy with 1:22 PM time overlay meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #74

    Person holding a book with text overlay expressing a desire to focus on gym and art, funny meme about therapy costs.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #75

    Cute crying cartoon character asking to read books with a brain replying no in funny memes about therapy cost.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #76

    Black horse running in a field with snowy mountain in background and funny meme text about coffee and no lunch.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #77

    Meme showing a tired animated face with text about forgetting that one is driving, relatable funny meme content.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #78

    Funny meme showing a boy sitting on Santa's lap with text about Christmas and Freud's psychoanalysis theories.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #79

    Person labeled me looking stressed while playing chess labeled having a body, funny memes relatable to therapy costs

    freud.intensifies Report

    #80

    Half-lit sad emoji with one white glove and text about realizing acting like father, relating to funny memes and therapy humor.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #81

    Man in blue shirt presenting meme text on whiteboard about wanting to be alone with someone else, funny relatable meme.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #82

    Woman in a tiger print coat and yellow hat with text meme about relatable funny therapy moments

    freud.intensifies Report

    #83

    Yin yang meme with phrases about endings and comebacks, illustrating humorous relatable therapy meme concepts.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #84

    Impossible green shape meme illustrating conflicting emotions with funny memes to relate to therapy being expensive.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #85

    Two blue silhouettes with galaxy brains and text about empath feelings, a funny meme relatable to therapy and emotions.

    freud.intensifies Report

    #86

    Stick figure labeled life swinging wrecking ball labeled another traumatizing event at another figure labeled all the progress I made to be happy funny meme therapy expensive

    freud.intensifies Report

    #87

    Cycle diagram with arrows showing phrases i am amazing, i hate myself, and i'm not real, a funny meme relating to therapy.

    freud.intensifies Report

