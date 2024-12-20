Medieval Humor, Modern Problems: 17 Comics That Are Weirdly Relatable By Ilya Stallone
Ilya Stallone takes the quirky charm of medieval art and mashes it up with the chaos of modern life, creating comics that feel both hilarious and oddly timeless. Using a style straight out of illuminated manuscripts, they bring today’s struggles—like awkward social encounters or the weirdness of technology—into a medieval setting that makes them even funnier.
Honestly, it’s the perfect mix of old-school vibes and modern humor, showing how some things about being human never really change.
