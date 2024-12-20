ADVERTISEMENT

Ilya Stallone takes the quirky charm of medieval art and mashes it up with the chaos of modern life, creating comics that feel both hilarious and oddly timeless. Using a style straight out of illuminated manuscripts, they bring today’s struggles—like awkward social encounters or the weirdness of technology—into a medieval setting that makes them even funnier.

Honestly, it’s the perfect mix of old-school vibes and modern humor, showing how some things about being human never really change.

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1

#1

ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #2

    #2

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #3

    #3

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #4

    #4

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #5

    #5

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #6

    #6

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #7

    #7

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #8

    #8

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #9

    #9

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #10

    #10

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #11

    #11

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #12

    #12

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #13

    #13

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #14

    #14

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #15

    #15

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #16

    #16

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    #17

    #17

    ilya_stallone_artist Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!