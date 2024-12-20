ADVERTISEMENT

Ilya Stallone takes the quirky charm of medieval art and mashes it up with the chaos of modern life, creating comics that feel both hilarious and oddly timeless. Using a style straight out of illuminated manuscripts, they bring today’s struggles—like awkward social encounters or the weirdness of technology—into a medieval setting that makes them even funnier.

Honestly, it’s the perfect mix of old-school vibes and modern humor, showing how some things about being human never really change.

