Languages are fascinating. English has plenty of words that fly in the face of grammar rules we’re taught in school, and learning another language makes you question everything you thought you understood about grammatical structure and what items should be called. Plus, it’s pretty amusing to view a language from the lens of an outsider. For example, the word for thank you in Lithuanian sounds like a sneeze (ačiū), and the word for bread sounds like the name Donna with a thick New York accent (duona). The Swedish language also has a host of words that seem silly when read by a native English speaker, including the words for good (bra), urine (kiss), and speed (fart). (I know they’re pronounced differently, but not everyone does!)

Ah, the wonderful world of linguistics. If you enjoy learning more about other languages, and your own, you’re in for a real treat. Down below, we’ve compiled some of the funniest posts from Steve the Vagabond and Silly Linguist’s Facebook page. From calling out how arbitrary spelling is in certain languages to noting words that sound silly to non-native speakers, we hope you enjoy this trip down linguistics lane.

Keep reading to also find an interview with Steve the linguist himself, and be sure to upvote the posts you get a kick out of. Feel free to share any other amusing linguistics facts you know in the comments. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring hilarious grammar and spelling errors in English texts, you can find that right hear! Oh, I mean here!

More info: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | SillyLinguistics.com