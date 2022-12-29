For this article, we collected a list of surnames that may sound funny or unusual for English speakers. Have you ever heard any interesting last names that made you wonder what their origin could have been? Share them with us in the comments!

As time passed, some occupations changed their names or disappeared altogether, places were renamed or abandoned, and no one remembered that an ancestor from the 12th century had freckles all over his face. This is how most of the funny names you hear today came to exist. Back in the day, they would have made perfect sense.

Later these nicknames began to be passed down from generation to generation, and this is how the modern surnames were born. By the way, “surname”, “last name”, and “family name” all mean the same thing, so you can use any of these words.

Even back then, when the population was not as vast as it is today, there was a good chance that there were three Johns or Peters in the neighborhood. To distinguish them in a conversation, people would use something that set the person in question aside from others. Was John a good blacksmith? Or maybe he was unusually short? And even if there was nothing remarkable about him, he could have been the only one with a father called Jack, so people would refer to him as John, Jack’s son.

Did you know that people didn’t begin using last names at the same time they started using given names? The first recorded use of last names in Europe happened around the 11th century, the medieval times. Up until then, the idea of full names, i.e. your first name plus your family name, didn’t really exist.

#1 Bich - Bich is a common Vietnamese surname that translates as "blue-green" or "jade".

#2 Faartz - Faartz evokes candor, prudence, and decisiveness.

#3 Hardman - Hardman is an Anglo-Saxon name that means “person with a tough character.” It could also mean a person who is stubborn and completes their tasks.

#4 Longbottom - A Longbottom is a person who lives in a long valley.

#5 Loser - Loser is a Saxon surname derived from the Old English Loesar or Lesar, which is derived from Lazarus.

#6 Peanisbreath - It is a rare surname in the United States and Australia.

#7 Schmuck - The surname Schmuck is of German origin. It translates as "jewelry" or "cleanliness."

#8 Shufflebottom - Shufflebottom originated in Lancashire and has several spellings, including Shovellbottom and Shoebottom. It refers to families who own land in a valley.

#9 Assman - Assmann, or Aßmann is a German surname derived from the words "Erasmus", which means "beloved", and "mann", which means "man" in German.

#10 Brain - Brain is an English surname derived from a family who lived in Brain, Normandy. Gloucestershire was the location of the first Brain.

#11 Daft - The word daft comes from the Middle English word daffle, which means "mild," "gentle," or "meek."

#12 Daniels - Daniels isn't a particularly amusing surname unless your name is Jack. It does, however, mean "God has judged."

#13 Dikshit - Dikshit (also spelled Dixit) is an Indian surname that means "knowledge provider" in Sanskrit.

#14 Onions - In the 13th century, onions were popular in France and Ireland and were used to identify onion growers or sellers.

#15 Dankworth - Dankworth is an anglicized form of Tancred, which means "farmstead" in German.

#16 Duck - Duck is a popular English surname and a spelling variation of the German name Duyck.

#17 Gopnik - The surname Gopnik is of Russian origin. It translates as "drunk hooligan."

#18 Horsedick - Horsedick is a surname from England that means "brave horse rider."

#19 Kieksyte - Kieksyte is a Dutch surname that translates as "compassionate."

#20 Medick - Medick is an English name derived from a physician's nickname.

#21 Pelagatti - Pelagatti is a surname from Italy that means "skins cats."

#22 Pusey - Pusey is a surname derived from the Old English peose, which means "island," for families who lived in Pusey, Oxfordshire (previously Wiltshire).

#23 Recker - Recker is a German and Dutch surname that is a variant of Richard or the Dutch surname Rijker.

#24 Saap - Saap is a German surname derived from the word sabbe. It could also come from the Middle English sap, which means "spruce tree."

#25 Seisdedos - Seisdedos is a Spanish surname that means “a person with six fingers.”

#26 Silly - It is derived from the Old English saelig, which means "a cheerful and happy person."

#27 Smelly - This surname originated in Scotland for people with a pleasant demeanor.

#28 Swett - Swett is a Svet variant that means "world."

#29 Weed - Weed is a nickname for someone who is irritable or irascible, derived from the Old English word wed, which means "fury" or "rage."

#30 Beaver - Beaver is an English surname derived from the Old French beu, which means "fair" or "lovely," and "voir", which means "to see."

#31 Bellagamba - Bellagamba is a lovely Italian surname. It translates as "beautiful leg."

#32 Broad - Broad is an Anglo-Saxon surname derived from the Old English brode, which means "strong person."

#33 Clutterbuck - Clutterbuck is an old surname that is mostly found in Gloucestershire. It was first mentioned in the sixteenth century.

#34 Cockburn - Cockburns were people descended from Cockburn, a town in Berwickshire. It was derived from the Old English words cocc (rooster) and burna (stream).

#35 Dork - Dork comes from the Germanic Tederich, which means "strong people."

#36 Everhard - Everhard is a surname in England derived from Eberhard.

#37 Goff - Goff is a Welsh surname derived from a nickname for someone with red hair. It is widespread in East Anglia.

#38 Hardy - Hardy is a common English and French surname that means “bold.”

#39 Kuntz - Kuntz is a German surname that translates as "brave."

#40 Licker - Licker is a surname from North Germany and a nickname for a foodie. It comes from the Middle Low German word licken, which means "to lick."

#41 Nutter - Nutter comes from the Old English notere, which means "clerk," or nothard, which means "oxen breeder."

#42 Pappalardo - This is an Italian surname that translates as "lard eater."

#43 Ramsbottom - Ramsbottom is the surname of families from the Lancashire town of Ramsbottom. It is derived from the Old English words ramm (wild garlic) and bothm (valley bottom).

#44 Rollo-Koster - It is a common surname in the Netherlands and Germany.

#45 Supersad - The last name occurs predominantly in The Americas.

#46 Tickle - Tickle is an English surname given to families from the village of Tickhill in South Yorkshire.

#47 Titball - This is an American surname that is mostly found in Pennsylvania.

#48 Villalobos - Villalobos is a surname from Spain that means "wolf town."

#49 Wankum - Wankum is a surname from Germany that means "imagination."

#50 Willy - Willy, Willie, or Willey is an English surname derived from William, which means "desire" and "helmet."

#51 Woolfson - Woolfson is a wolf's son.

#52 Ball - The word ball or balls comes from the Middle English word "balle", which can mean someone who lives on or near a rounded hill.

#53 Bierhals - Bierhals is a surname from Germany. It translates to "beer throat".

#54 Bodycomb - Bodycomb is an English surname derived from the counties of Bodiam in West Sussex, Bodenham in Herefordshire, and Bodham in Norfolk. Variations of this surname include Boddam, Bodiam, Bodicam, Bodicum, and Bodycombe.

#55 Bonner - Bonner is a surname in England, Scotland, and Ireland derived from the Middle English nickname "bonere", which means "gentle" or "handsome."

#56 Bottom - Bottom is an Old English surname that means "valley bottom" and refers to someone who lives in a broad valley.

#57 Bracegirdle - This is an Anglo-Saxon surname meaning "maker of breech-girdles," which were belts used to hold up breeches in ancient times.

#58 Broadhurst - It was the surname of the families who lived in Broadhurst, Sussex. It is derived from the Old English words brad, which means "broad," and hyrst, which means "wooded hill."

#59 Butts - Butt or Butts is a surname in English derived from the French word but, which means "target."

#60 Cienfuegos - Cienfuegos is a Spanish surname that translates to "a hundred fires."

#61 Chew - Chew is a surname in Chinese, Korean, Cantonese, and Hokkien.

#62 Cobbledick - Cobbledick is an Anglo-Saxon surname of families from Cobbledi in Lincolnshire.

#63 Cockett - Cockett is an occupational name for a baker derived from Middle English. It could also be derived from the Anglo-French cockette seal, which included the King's Custom House seal.

#64 Colon - Colon is a Spanish surname that sounds similar to Columbus in English.

#65 Cornfoot - Cornfoot is an Anglo-Saxon surname from the Cornford area of Durham.

#66 Cox - Cox is a common surname in both England and Wales. It comes from the word cocke, which means "son of" or "servant of."

#67 Cummings - Cummings or Cumming is a Norman surname found in England, Scotland, and Ireland. It translates as "bent" or "crooked."

#68 Dickinson - Dickinson is an abbreviation for "son of Dickin." It comes from Richard.

#69 Fanny - Fanny is a name from the Anglo-Saxon language that refers to a family who lives near a marsh or swamp. It derives from the Old English word fenn, which means "fen" or "wetlands."

#70 Fokker - It translates to "breeder" in Dutch.

#71 Gotobed - It could have originated in England, referring to people who had a bed, which was unusual in the 12th century.

#72 Greedy - Greedy comes from the Old Irish surname "MacRiada," which is also known as "Grady" or "Gready." It is a synonym for "horseman."

#73 Grossweiner - Grossweiner is a common English surname but can be found in the Americas as well.

#74 Hardick - Hardick is a habitational name for families residing in Hardwick in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

#75 Hardmeat - This surname is derived from the parish of Hardmead in Buckinghamshire.

#76 Hickinbottom - Hugg's land in East Cheshire is named after the Hickinbottom family.

#77 Hooker - Hooker derives from the Old English hoc, which means "angle" or "hook," and refers to "a person who lived near a river bend or corner of a natural feature."

#78 Kock - Kock translates to "cook" in several languages, primarily Dutch and German. It comes from the Latin word coquus, which means "art of cooking."

#79 Kok - Kok is a Dutch surname that means "cook" in the language.

#80 Large - It is a Middle English and French word that means "generous."

#81 Light - Light is a Middle English nickname for someone who is upbeat and cheerful.

#82 Looney - Looney is an Irish surname derived from the Gaelic lanaigh, which means "descendant of Luanach."

#83 Mahboobeh - Mahboobeh is an Arabic surname that means "beloved."

#84 Mangina - Mangina is a surname from Italy that means "wine maker" or "wine drinker."

#85 Normous - The Swedish word Normous means "trustworthy" and "loyal."

#86 Panda - It is an Indian surname used by priests in Odisha, India.

#87 Payne - It comes from the Latin word paganus, which means "heathen" or "pagan."

#88 Perv - This is an American surname that has nothing to do with the owner's personality.

#89 Pigg - Pigg is an English name derived from the Middle English word pigge, which means "young hog."

#90 Player - The term "player" is derived from the Middle English pleyen, which means "to play."

#91 Pound - Pound is a common English surname derived from the Middle English pund (later pound), which means an animal enclosure. Variations include Pounds, Pounder, Pund, Pond, and Ponds.

#92 Rump - Rump is a surname from Estonia. It translates as "dugout" or "punt."

#93 Saltaformaggio - It is a surname from Italy that means "jump the cheese."

#94 Seeman - Also known as Seaman, is an Anglo-Saxon name that means "sailor."

#95 Sharts - Sharts is a surname from Africa that may be derived from the German schertz.

#96 Shytles - It is a corruption of the Dutch occupational name for a bargemaster.

#97 Smalley - Smalley is derived from the Old English words smael, which means "narrow," and leah, which means "wood" or "clearing."

#98 Sporn - Sporn is a surname derived from the Middle High German word sporn, which means "to spur."

#99 Squatpump - Squatpump is a surname from the United States.

#100 Stroker - Pembrokeshire was home to the Stroker family. Their name is derived from the Normandy town of Stock.

#101 Suparman - Suparman is a very popular Arabic surname in Indonesia.

#102 Tingle - Tingle is a job title for someone who makes nails or pins.

#103 Titsworth - Titsworth is an old English surname for people who lived in or around Tetsworth, Oxfordshire.

#104 Aycock - It is an Anglo-Saxon name given to residents of Heycock, Berkshire.

#105 Berger - The name Berger comes from the Old French word "bergier", which means "shepherd."

#106 Bonefat - Bonefat is an unusual spelling of the common French surname Bonenfrant. It denotes a good child.

#107 Bottum - Bottum is one of Britain's oldest Anglo-Saxon names. It is the name of a group of families who lived in a broad valley or on a hillside near Bootham, Yorkshire.

#108 Hyman - The surname Hyman is derived from the Old English hegham, which means "enclosed dwelling."

#109 Rhammar - It is a popular surname, particularly in Morocco.

#110 Sackrider - Sackrider is the American spelling of sackreuter, a German nickname for "plunderer."

#111 Sexwale - Sexwale is a Limponian surname that is pronounced Sekgwale.

#112 Twocock - Twocock is a common surname in England.

#113 Viejobueno - Viejobueno is a prestigious Spanish surname that translates as "nice old man."

#114 Wang - Wang is a common surname in China.

#115 Weiner - Weiner is a cartwright's occupational name in Germany. It is a Wagnerian variant.

#116 Wiwi - Wiwi is a Nordic name that is a variant of Vivi.

#117 Bader - Bader is a German surname as well as an occupational name for a public bathhouse attendant or owner.

#118 Baal - Baal is derived from the Old French "baud", which means "joyful." It is also a common surname in India and Arabic.

#119 Fumagalli - Fumagalli is a surname from Italy that means "to blow smoke at chickens."

#120 Glydenbollocks - This elegant surname means "golden balls."

#121 Gorey - Gorey is an anglicized version of the Gaelic surname Mac Gafraidh, which means "son of Gafradh."

#122 Luckinbill - The names Luckinbill and Luckenbill is derived from the German words Luginbuhl, which means "to watch" or "to lie in wait" (luogen) and "hillock" (buhel).

#123 Maldonado - Maldonado is a common Spanish surname that translates as "unfavorable."

#124 Morehead - Morehead is an ancient English surname used by Lanark families.

#125 Pentti - Benedict is spelled Pentti in Finland.

#126 Poore - This surname is derived from the nickname "power and pauper."

#127 Register - The word register comes from the Middle English and Old French register, which both mean "register." It could be a metonymic occupational name for a scribe.

#128 Ruff - Ruff is an English name for someone who lives on or near uncultivated rough land.

#129 Wanket - Wanket is a surname from the United States.