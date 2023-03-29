Though living with anxiety can be challenging, humor can help lighten up the situation, may that be for just a minute. That's why today, we at Bored Panda have selected to share a bunch of both entertaining and comforting tweets that capture the struggles and triumphs of living with anxiety.

One Instagram account in particular, @anxietytwitter, is dedicated to sharing relatable anxiety tweets that are exactly what we need when times get tough. So whether you are feeling anxious or just looking for a good laugh, we hope this list can offer some much-needed relief and remind you that you're not alone in your struggles.

#1

Ranger Kanootsen
RECOVERING from trauma makes you stronger, not the trauma itself.

#2

#3

Ranger Kanootsen
Yeah, I've had quite enough of character development myself.

#4

NotABlåhaj
My birthday is today :)

#5

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Yeah but 15 minutes of existential dread and anxiety for absolutely no reason

#6

BatPhace
Reminding yourself that homicide is a felony

#7

Ranger Kanootsen
Simmer. Hmm. Mine's more of a boiling sensation.

#8

#9

Ranger Kanootsen
If the past has taught me anything...

#10

Gay child
WE NEED THIS FOR THE INTROVERTS. YES

#11

#12

Ranger Kanootsen
But the fact that you're still here at all is good. It means you're stronger and more resilient than you think you are.

#13

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I THOUGHT WHEN I SAW IT YESSS

#14

Ranger Kanootsen
Mine's like trying to eat a frozen bowl of soup. Cold and my teeth hurt.

#15

#16

#17

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
I literally can’t upvote this enough

#18

censorshipsucks
yes Please do this for ASD people, we have no clue what you are pissy about.

#19

#20

Ranger Kanootsen
Maybe they do, and you just can't remember.

#21

#22

NotABlåhaj
Literally me

#23

Gay child
Apparently fear of failure is the worst form of perfectionism. I didn't know it. But I'm a perfectionis

#24

#25

Mohsie Supposie
Also normalise not using my own random thoughts against me in an argument!

#26

#27

#28

Anne Jones
I always used to think things like that. I didn’t have a career per se, just mundane jobs, but I worked from age 16 to 66 and now I’m old I am so resentful of a life spent slogging my guts out just to survive.

#29

#30

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
I got pyjamas and headphones for my bday yesterday. The pyjamas were the best gift ever!!

#31

#32

Ranger Kanootsen
We trauma victims have a very refined sense of humor.

#33

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Their username on the bottom left tho 👌

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

Ranger Kanootsen
Plot twist: Crisis Counselor is just the name of the person coming in to congratulate you on your AMAZING test score.

#40

Ranger Kanootsen
What I am doing? Learning to pick up a teapot with my elbows and pour it.

#41

#42

#43

#44

Ranger Kanootsen
I am so excited that I nearly got hit by a bus.

#45

#46

Ranger Kanootsen
Why would there be anything wrong? hhahahahahahahaAGahahghahagh

#47

#48

Ranger Kanootsen
In cinemas now, but only if you're financially stable enough to go to the cinema.

#49

Blurryface
Oh man. This hits way too hard.

#50

#51

#52

#53

Psychopathic Mermaid
"I'm in this picture and I don't like it"

#54

Ranger Kanootsen
And I'm the basic NPC in everyone's story.

#55

#56

Genericist
My relationship is in this photo and I don't like it

#57

#58

#59

