This Instagram Page Is Dedicated To Memes That Should Probably Be Discussed With A Therapist (115 Pics)
Though living with anxiety can be challenging, humor can help lighten up the situation, may that be for just a minute. That's why today, we at Bored Panda have selected to share a bunch of both entertaining and comforting tweets that capture the struggles and triumphs of living with anxiety.
One Instagram account in particular, @anxietytwitter, is dedicated to sharing relatable anxiety tweets that are exactly what we need when times get tough. So whether you are feeling anxious or just looking for a good laugh, we hope this list can offer some much-needed relief and remind you that you're not alone in your struggles.
More info: Instagram
RECOVERING from trauma makes you stronger, not the trauma itself.
Yeah, I've had quite enough of character development myself.
But the fact that you're still here at all is good. It means you're stronger and more resilient than you think you are.
Mine's like trying to eat a frozen bowl of soup. Cold and my teeth hurt.
yes Please do this for ASD people, we have no clue what you are pissy about.
Also normalise not using my own random thoughts against me in an argument!
I always used to think things like that. I didn’t have a career per se, just mundane jobs, but I worked from age 16 to 66 and now I’m old I am so resentful of a life spent slogging my guts out just to survive.
Plot twist: Crisis Counselor is just the name of the person coming in to congratulate you on your AMAZING test score.
What I am doing? Learning to pick up a teapot with my elbows and pour it.
Why would there be anything wrong? hhahahahahahahaAGahahghahagh
In cinemas now, but only if you're financially stable enough to go to the cinema.