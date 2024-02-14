ADVERTISEMENT

Isabel is an artist who turned her own coming-of-age struggles into something special with her character, Petunia. She started sharing comics about Petunia on Instagram back when she was in her early twenties, finding a way to laugh at the ups and downs of growing up. Through Petunia, Isabel talks about the weird habits and contradictions we all face, making her followers feel like they're not alone in their awkward moments.

Her work is funny, relatable, and shows that it's okay to be a bit lost sometimes. Isabel's talent lies in making people smile about the small stuff that makes us human, proving that sometimes, the best way to deal with life's challenges is just to laugh at them.

More info: Instagram