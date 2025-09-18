ADVERTISEMENT

A lot has changed since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, ripped its soul out, and rebranded it as X. But one thing remained the same, and that is the out-of-this-world funny content that people share on the platform. No matter what’s happening in the world, you can count on folks on X to see humor in everything and make us laugh.We all probably could use a little pick-me-up right now, so we gathered many tastefully hilarious tweets from the ‘Texts From Last Night’ Instagram account for your entertainment. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!