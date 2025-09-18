ADVERTISEMENT

A lot has changed since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, ripped its soul out, and rebranded it as X. But one thing remained the same, and that is the out-of-this-world funny content that people share on the platform. No matter what’s happening in the world, you can count on folks on X to see humor in everything and make us laugh.We all probably could use a little pick-me-up right now, so we gathered many tastefully hilarious tweets from the ‘Texts From Last Night’ Instagram account for your entertainment. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Screenshot of a relatable social media post humorously sharing a gym interaction to laugh away fatigue.

tfln Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    A relatable social media post humorously addressing generational differences to laugh away the fatigue of being human.

    jjfitzgeraldMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet by Zack Bornstein humorously commenting on mental health, fitting the theme of hilariously relatable posts about human fatigue.

    ZackBornstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Tweet from Susie Dent defining the 19th-century word 'snerdle' about lying warm beneath covers, reflecting relatable fatigue humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sdimatos1 avatar
    Stella D
    Stella D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my new favorite word and this post should be much higher!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Twitter post about the fatigue of cleaning, humorously relatable to the human experience of feeling out of shape.

    _chase_____ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet by drew janda humorously admitting haters were right, reflecting relatable fatigue in these hilariously funny posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Tweet about debating getting a tattoo with a relatable quote, part of hilarious posts to laugh away fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tweet from Jason Mustian humorously expressing the fatigue of human struggles in a relatable social media post.

    jasonmustian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous message about work stress and fear of being homeless, relatable fatigue post content.

    dietz_meredith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet about curing anxiety by needing constant reassurance, highlighting fatigue of being human with relatable humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tweet by user jordan sharing a relatable humorous post about social interaction fatigue and communication using heart stickers.

    jordan_stratton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tweet about Tinder reminding why being alone is fine, capturing relatable fatigue of being human humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Tweet about late-night thoughts and relatable fatigue of being human, reflecting humor and exhaustion in daily life.

    edburmila Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOUDER for the rich mfers in the back. Money, like time, is a made up social construct. Unfortunately it's one that currently determines our ability to survive, but made up nonetheless. If banks can get billion dollar bail outs, so can the people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet about the relatable desire to open a combined coffee shop, library, bakery, and flower shop, showing fatigue relief.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Text message exchange humor about a tiny Italian landlord and relatable fatigue humor about being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Tweet explaining taxes to a child using M&M's in a humorous, relatable post about human fatigue and everyday struggles.

    TheFantasyEng Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabrielle2k7 avatar
    Gg
    Gg
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the thing that kills me. Just tell me! But no, gotta buy software to figure it out or pay someone, when the amount is already known!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Tweet about being baffled by how Pete Davidson lands babes despite average looks, reflecting relatable humor and fatigue relief.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet by Emma Ketchum humorously describing the key to looking amazing in relatable posts about human fatigue.

    emmaketchup7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tweet about wishing haunted houses had a chicken night where monsters explain their lore, relatable humor for laughter and fatigue relief.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Daytime haunted houses with the lights on please.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Relatable social media post about aging and drinking, fitting the theme of laughing away fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Turning 40 means finally figuring it out and not drinking like I used to

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Social media post listing seasonal moods with humor, capturing relatable fatigue of being human through funny text.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Social media post humor about delayed flights and unexpected $200 voucher showing relatable fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebrown_1 avatar
    Dave Brown
    Dave Brown
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you were delayed WITH Karen, so really $200 was the least the airline could do for you. You earned it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Tweet about mistaking a sweatshirt place name for alcoholism, showcasing relatable humor to laugh away fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tweet by Kelly Bachman humorously reflecting on personality changes after years of birth control, relatable human fatigue humor posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Text message exchange showing a relatable and funny conversation about looking like a parent, illustrating fatigue relief humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross. I'll never understand how some people still think marriage is a marker of success.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet about participating in NO-vember by saying no to everything, featured in hilariously relatable posts about human fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Screenshot of a relatable social media post humorously addressing self-care and fatigue with laughs and human experiences.

    jersing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tweet about taking plan b with Red Bull, humorously suggesting energy and relatable fatigue relief in human life.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tweet by Ruth Buchanan humorously addressing fatigue with a relatable supply chain joke about not being married.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Text post about humor in human behavior, highlighting relatable fatigue and communication struggles with men in texts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tweet about not taking social media seriously, featuring relatable humor to laugh away fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet humor about women uniting over an unclear dress code, part of hilariously relatable posts to laugh away fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Tweet about cooking dinner for a girlfriend with a funny text from her mom, highlighting relatable humor to laugh away fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Tweet offering a funny tip for newlyweds about sending wedding invites to billionaires, part of relatable posts to laugh away fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tweet by Tina Sieben humorously questioning why a can of biscuits opens dangerously, capturing relatable fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet about the difficulty of taking breaks and relatable fatigue shared on social media for laughs and connection.

    blackforager Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take a break, but only when it's convenient for everyone else, and not too long of a break. Like, 3 minutes maximum.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    Tweet about the irony of paying high tuition fees despite free online information, highlighting relatable fatigue humor.

    TakeForGrantd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, I long for the days that it was ONLY $30k 🙄

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Tweet by a user humorously describing relatable comedy about friends saying words wrong, illustrating fatigue relief.

    Brittymigs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet about deciding to drink wine after seeing a woman drinking wine, illustrating relatable humor and fatigue relief.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation showing relatable humor about preheating an apartment to beat the cold fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Tweet about marriage and friendship, showing a heartfelt moment that helps laugh away the fatigue of being human.

    NYTvows Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Tweet from Jessica Fox humorously describing stepping into a comfier zone and taking a nap in a large fluffy dinner roll.

    HelloJessicaFox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Social media post humorously describing the struggle of trying to act normal, relatable fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Tweet about a Yahoo email running cover for 20 years to avoid cluttering the primary inbox in hilarious relatable posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Man in colorful hoodie with text I am Kenough, raising hand, showcasing relatable humor to laugh away fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tweet by Jason Mustian humorously expressing fatigue and dread of calls, relatable post about human exhaustion and humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Tweet by maxwittert about doing dry January with a humorous twist, laughing away fatigue with relatable humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet by user jaiya suggesting a startup idea for Instagram to show photos only from followed people in chronological order. Relatable posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Text messages from mom critiquing mashed potatoes and mentioning DoorDash app, showing relatable humor in everyday human life.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tweet showing a humorous gender selection on Baskin Robbins website, a relatable post to laugh away fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Tweet by Average Dad humorously sharing a relatable post to laugh away the fatigue of being a human.

    Average_Dad1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An honest response. Do they make clown size blankets?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Tattoo of electrical transmission pole on leg with humorous text messages about electrical infrastructure, relatable humor post.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a parody of Christmas song lyrics with funny edits, relatable posts humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Text post showing funny and relatable examples of exciting texts from friends, highlighting fatigue relief through humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    A hilarious relatable social media post expressing fatigue and wishing for quick life fixes to laugh away human struggles.

    uberjnet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tweet about a humorous encounter in Paris, capturing the relatable fatigue of being a human with a funny twist.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Tweet about the fatigue of adult life, highlighting relatable struggles with out of office replies.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Social media post humorously revealing truths after drinking, capturing hilariously relatable posts about human fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Tweet about intending to wake up early and run, reflecting fatigue and relatable humor in human experience posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Tweet by George Christanza humorously expressing relatable fatigue with texting back using lots of hahaha replies.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Tweet about refusing to fix typos in texts, reflecting relatable and humorous human fatigue in everyday communication.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Tweet humor about gas prices and smart financial decisions, part of hilariously relatable posts to laugh away human fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Tweet about catholic school rules on boys' hair contrasted with pictures of boys with long hair, funny relatable post.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Social media post by trash jones humorously expressing fatigue, perfect for relatable posts about laughing away human exhaustion.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Social media post suggesting bars have a sad hour with cheaper drinks, humorously relatable fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Social media post humorously explaining girl math related to concert tickets to laugh away fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange about DoorDash order delays, highlighting relatable fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Tweet about a bank employee's experience with a customer withdrawing money, highlighting hilariously relatable posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Tweet with humorous and relatable commentary on jobs and work fatigue, fitting the theme of hilariously relatable posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Tweet about opening an email with frustration, humorously reflecting relatable fatigue in everyday human experiences.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange reflecting relatable fatigue in human interactions from hilariously relatable posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Tweet from Dan Ewen humorously describing what a woman wants, illustrating relatable fatigue in human experiences.

    VaguelyFunnyDan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Tweet by Dana Donnelly humorously reflecting on commitment, showcasing relatable content that helps laugh away the fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Social media post humorously describing being hungover as a top excuse, reflecting relatable fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Tweet from Chris joking about finding money in his jeans and laughing away the fatigue with relatable humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Tweet about wanting a boyfriend without effort, relatable humor to laugh away the fatigue of being a human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny relatable social media post about joining other couples' arguments, perfect for laughter and fatigue relief.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Tweet by user yamini humorously describing the fatigue of being human while wearing a bodysuit in a Starbucks bathroom.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Tweet about the disorienting experience at Costco, humorously relatable to fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Tweet by Alex Soo humorously calling themselves a party animal, but actually a sleepytime tea bear relatable post.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Tweet about microdosing PTO by dissociating during workday, showing relatable fatigue humor for humans.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Tweet about starting a party trend called Gandalfing, humorously telling relatable posts to laugh away fatigue.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Tweet humor highlighting relatable human fatigue about aging and time passing, matching SEO keywords from hilarious relatable posts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Screenshot of a relatable social media post about driving distracted, illustrating fatigue with humorous and random thoughts.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Tweet about the relatable struggle to focus on TV, highlighting humor in human fatigue and everyday distractions.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Tweet about calling a mental breakdown a menty b, humorously relating to fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Social media post humorously suggesting you can be drunk at work with nobody checking, reflecting fatigue and relatable human humor.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Tweet about Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration humor, part of hilariously relatable posts to laugh away fatigue of being human.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Text message screenshot with a humorous typo showing a relatable funny post about laughter and fatigue relief.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Tweet by bailey moon about seeing her ex’s current fiancé charged for pizza on Venmo, capturing relatable humor and fatigue relief.

    tfln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!