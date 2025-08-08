ADVERTISEMENT

Ever grown your own food? You should try it. It can be super rewarding, and fun. Your little plants become your babies as you nurture them into adulthood… Until one day, they’re ready to be released into the big, wide world that is your dining room table. Of course, before they get there, there’s always time for a proud #Farmlife or #Blessed Instagram post to brag about the literal fruits of your labor.

But as with most things in life, gardening, or farming, doesn’t always go according to plan. And expectations certainly do not always meet reality. For every idyllic photo of someone holding a perfectly shaped pumpkin, there are a dozen people crying (or laughing) over their dreams that turned into duds.

Many can be found in an online community ironically called Mighty Harvest. It’s a wall of hilariously epic fails that prove harvesting is not always the satisfying end to a season of hard work. Sometimes it’s just a baffling mess that leaves you with more questions than vegetables.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best harvesting fails for you to scroll through while you cautiously watch your carrots out of the corner of your eye. We also teach you how to grow your own food from kitchen scraps. And you'll find that info between the funny images.

#1

My Hamster Mo Shall Eat Like A King This Winter!

Fluffy hamster nibbling a tiny carrot above a hand holding a bunch of small freshly harvested carrots outdoors.

Brento-Bot Report

If you're keen to try your hand at growing your own food, what's stopping you? While you might think you need to make a trip to the nursery to buy seeds or seedlings, you actually don't. There's a load of fruit and vegetables you can grow using kitchen scraps and water. Most won't need soil in the beginning.

Carrots, onions, potatoes, garlic, tomatoes, celery and herb scraps are among the many things you'll want to think twice about tossing in the bin the next time you're cooking.

Keep scrolling to find out just how easy it is...
    #2

    My First Carrot

    Tiny harvested carrot resting on a person's palm, illustrating funny harvesting size differences.

    Flowscapesart Report

    #3

    Lemonade For Everyone

    Tiny lemon next to a dime illustrating hilarious harvesting size comparison for unusual small fruit humor.

    pseudosysadmin Report

    With vegetables like celery, green onions, leeks, and lettuce, you'll want to keep the bottom parts.

    Green onions can be planted directly in soil if the roots are still attached. For the other veg, all you need to do is place the bottoms in a shallow bowl or glass of water on the windowsill and change the water daily until roots develop.

    Voila! You can plant them in pots of soil or in your garden. And wait for your mighty, or not-so-mighty harvest.

    Garlic is also a fairly easy one for beginners. "Place about 3 inches of the white part of green onion – with the roots attached – in a jar and in a few days, you’ll start to see regrowth," advises food blog Simple Bites. "For garlic, choose a whole bulb or individual cloves that have started to send out green sprouts – we tend to see this a lot in the winter months as the garlic gets older."
    #4

    Don't Worry Guys, I'll Make Dinner Tonight

    Tiny yellow banana on a digital kitchen scale illustrating hilarious harvesting pics about size mattering.

    blondeotaku1 Report

    #5

    Finally, A Pumpkin That Ants Can Carve

    Tiny orange pumpkin next to a coin on a wooden table showing hilarious harvesting size comparison.

    Notel05 Report

    #6

    Some Lemon Water For You Sir?

    Tiny lemons held in hands next to a shot glass with a lemon slice, showcasing hilarious harvesting size contrast.

    Ajonezin Report

    Perennial herbs like sage, thyme and mint are just as easy...

    Take a stem, put it in a glass of water and make sure the leaves are above water level. Within a few weeks, it should begin to root. And once the roots reach around an inch long, transfer the herbs into a container of potting soil, or straight into your garden.

    "If you want to try growing basil yourself, take a four- or six-inch cutting below a leaf node," suggests the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) site. "Be sure the cutting isn't flowering. Place it in water in a sunny location until roots start to grow. When they've reached approximately two inches, repot the cutting in soil."

    #7

    What Am I Going To Do With All These Leeks?

    Small harvested green onions held in a hand, highlighting the humorous contrast in size in harvesting pics.

    softblanket420 Report

    #8

    Send Me Your Butternut Squash Soup Recipes

    Hand holding a tiny white pumpkin in a garden with green leaves, highlighting hilarious harvesting size contrast.

    buprestibae Report

    #9

    Garlic For Months. The Village Will Never Starve Ever Again With Me As The Farmer

    Tiny shallot on a large white plate showing hilarious harvesting size contrast proving size matters in harvest pics

    Endera64 Report

    One of my personal favorites to grow from kitchen scraps is tomatoes. You'll find a range of ways to do this. And some might seem time-consuming. But there's a secret I'll let you in on a little later.

    A SEAS student writes that Taco Tuesday prompted a co-worker to propagate tomatoes using seeds, adding that it involves more time and care than the other veggies the group had tried.

    "She removed the seeds from tomatoes-on-the-vine and placed them on a piece of newspaper. (You could also use paper towels but she chose newspaper to be more sustainable.) To do this, gently scrape or rinse the gooey layer from around the seed. If left on, it will keep the seeds from sprouting," reads the site.

    "Gently fold up the seeds inside the newspaper and dampen it slightly (below). Place the damp, folded-up newspaper in a container with a lid (she reused a sour cream container) or a Ziploc bag, close it up, and place it in a sunny spot for a few days. Check often to make sure the newspaper stays moist so the seeds can begin to sprout," adds the student.
    #10

    Any Recommended Recipes For Strawberry Jam?

    Hand holding a tiny berry against a scenic mountain and field landscape, showcasing hilarious harvesting size perspective.

    kebablili Report

    #11

    Behold My Giant Cucamelon Harvest!

    Small harvesting pics showing tiny green cucamelon fruits held in hand with a close-up of one cut open inside.

    For those wondering, they cucamelons taste like cucumber mixed with lime. This my first year successfully growing them. They are tasty and adorable!

    Leannor Report

    #12

    Gonna Make Some Corn On The Cob Tonight

    Small ear of corn held in hand illustrating hilarious harvesting pics showing unusual size differences.

    NinesArt Report

    The student adds that after three to five days, you'll notice the seeds starting to sprout. This is when you can plant them. Use any small container, cup, jar or pot you have available.

    "Gently plant each sprouted seed in the container with the sprouted side pointing down," advises the site, adding that you shouldn't plant too deep. But rather just gently press it down into the soil to make sure it can take root. Gently water or mist just so the top of the soil stays moist. Then leave it in a sunny spot and water regularly to keep the top layer of soil moist.

    Once they sprout, each little plant will need a container of its own, notes the budding farmer.

    We did warn you that some methods are time-consuming. But also promised there's an easier way. Keep scrolling for that...
    #13

    My First Lemon >*<?

    A small yellow fruit seed held in an open hand, illustrating harvesting size differences in gardening.

    I got my first lemon from a meyers lemon tree I got from menards earlier this year! I wasn't expecting it to blossom this year but lo and behold! A lemon! I didn't pull it off either, I gently touched it cause I was shocked it was yellow already and it just fell off the bone!

    Chankchomp Report

    #14

    One Turned Out Big And One Really Tiny

    Hand holding a giant carrot next to a tiny carrot, illustrating hilarious harvesting pics with size differences.

    barbamara Report

    #15

    My Eggplant Decided To Give It One More Go And Blessed Me With This Generous Bounty As Its Last Hurrah!

    Hand holding a small, dark purple eggplant with a shriveled stem, showcasing unusual size in harvesting pics.

    HealthWealthFoodie Report

    I've tried a few different ways to grow tomatoes from kitchen scraps or seeds. And I've found that the one that bears the most fruit (literally) is hands-down the easiest.

    As an experiment, I sliced up a few cherry tomatoes and put them straight into a container of potting soil. I left the pot outside and covered it with a ziplock bag. I also made sure to keep the soil moist. Today, I have massive tomato plants bearing enough red babies for me to never have to buy any at the store.
    #16

    Officially The Largest Asparagus Producer In The Country, Planning Exports Soon, Will Feed The Planet

    Asparagus stalk beside a toothpick illustrating size comparison in hilarious harvesting pics.

    magic-creator Report

    #17

    Going To Eat Like A King

    Small carrot and cherry tomatoes next to a larger bunch of green beans on a teal harvesting surface showing size differences.

    Pop-Smurf Report

    #18

    Lemonade For All!!

    Small yellow fruits in hand highlighting harvesting size differences in a humorous harvesting pic.

    juzzzzzzzzz Report

    They'll start sprouting into tiny seedlings a few weeks after you plant them and just make sure to keep watering them. You can take the ziplock bag off once the seedlings have grown a bit. And you can transfer the seedlings into a bigger pot or straight into the garden.

    I use a planter box for mine and I attach the stems to a trellis to hold the plants up when they bear fruit and get heavy.
    #19

    My Attempt To Grow Watermelon

    Hand holding a tiny watermelon against a grassy background showcasing funny harvesting pics and size contrast.

    daisylion_ Report

    #20

    Bounty! One Single Blueberry On An Entire Patch Of Bushes!

    Single ripe blueberry hanging on a branch with green leaves in a garden, illustrating harvesting size and growth.

    Robin_Sparklez Report

    #21

    Blueberry Harvest

    Small tiny seed held in an open hand highlighting size contrast in hilarious harvesting pics.

    miss-ferrous Report

    Growing your own food isn't just rewarding and fun. Or funny when it's a fail. You can also save some money during your next trip to the grocery store. Of course, it would be near-impossible for most of us to grow everything we need. But that's not to say you shouldn't try what you can.

    According to the National Gardening Association, lawn and garden activities are at a 17-year high, with more than 43% of Americans growing some kind of food to eat at home. Many people turned to gardening during the Covid lockdown, and with grocery prices on the rise ever since, they're continuing to keep their fingers green.

    #22

    Pepper Plant Produced Some Chokers!!

    Small red chili peppers in a hand showcasing hilarious harvesting size contrast with tiny produce close-up.

    badco74 Report

    #23

    I Broke Through Frozen Dirt With My Hands For These

    Tiny harvested carrots and a small radish on a disposable plate showing size humor in harvesting pics.

    angdrogyny Report

    #24

    My Onion Harvest Ready To Last Through The Cold Winter

    Small onion held in hand showing a funny harvesting size contrast for hilarious harvesting pics that prove size matters.

    TheLostwandering Report

    Erin Hostetler, also known as The Patio Farmer, teaches individuals and businesses to grow their own food. She says while it's rewarding from the start, gardening at home could take a couple of years before you really start saving money.

    "It takes a little bit of time to really start reaping those financial rewards on your growing space, especially if it's something you're brand new to," Hostetler told Spectrum Local News.

    But as long as your harvests don't constantly end up on listicles like this one, it should all be worth the wait.
    #25

    I Grew "Micro Gold" Tomatoes In My Hydroponic Unit. This Is A Very Good Harvest Given My Two Plants Were Both Under 4 Inches Tall

    Yellow cherry tomatoes of varying sizes arranged around a white object on a red textured surface in a harvesting scene.

    That's a US quarter in the middle.

    ObsessiveAboutCats Report

    #26

    Our Village Shall Feast Upon Omelette Tonight!

    Hand holding a tiny brown egg in a green yard, illustrating hilarious harvesting size comparison.

    BearMcBearFace Report

    #27

    Behold This Mighty Harvest!

    Tiny strawberry held in an open hand showing hilarious harvesting size contrast in a garden setting.

    NotCambo Report

    #28

    At Long Last… My Dream Of Homemade Tortillas Will Be Realised

    Hand holding colorful multicolored corn cobs in a garden, showcasing unusual sizes and vibrant harvesting colors.

    Electronic-Baker3684 Report

    #29

    Five Years Of Waiting For This Dragonfruit

    Tiny yellow pineapple held in hand with two halves showing interior, a funny harvesting pic proving size does matter in produce.

    pomjuice Report

    #30

    Stunted Basil Plant Finally Gave Me A Sizable Leaf

    Grilled cheese sandwich with melted cheese and a bowl of smooth orange soup on a green plate in a harvesting setting.

    MetaCaimen Report

    #31

    Made A Batch Of French Fries

    Small potato next to a tiny seed in hand and burnt small potato fries on paper towel highlighting size difference harvesting pics

    jesakar1 Report

    #32

    After 4 Months, My Mighty Onions Are Here To Cure World Hunger

    Hand showing size comparison next to small harvested onions on a kitchen counter, highlighting harvesting size humor.

    ABBR-5007 Report

    #33

    This Bell Pepper Has Reached Maximum Size

    Close-up of a tiny red fruit being harvested, showing size contrast with fingers and green leaves in natural light.

    This is supposed to be a red bell pepper. It decided it was done growing before it even got as big as my thumbnail. And I have small hands- my thumbnail is less than half an inch in length.

    MaySeemelater Report

    #34

    Potatoes For Life

    Various sized harvested potatoes and a labeled tiny lemon seed on tiled floor showing size difference.

    FourLetterHill3 Report

    #35

    5 Years And Its First Fruit!! Tonight We Feast

    Small dragon fruit placed next to a TV remote on a patterned tablecloth, highlighting harvesting size comparison.

    inuvivo Report

    #36

    We Feast On The Carrots

    Hand holding a tiny, thin carrot freshly harvested from a garden with large green leafy plants nearby.

    Ok-Resort-5529 Report

    #37

    Look Upon My Harvest And Be In Awe

    Three tiny carrots with green tops next to a green vegetable peeler on a cutting board, illustrating harvesting size humor.

    cheerupyoullthinkof1 Report

    #38

    I Fed My Family For Days

    Hand holding a tiny immature corn cob on the stalk surrounded by green leaves and soil in a harvesting setting.

    lostbee44 Report

    #39

    Planted A Hundred Chives Seeds. Grew 1 Chive. My Mashed Potatoes Are Going To Be So Good!

    Tiny green seedling emerging from soil in a close-up view illustrating hilarious harvesting size contrast.

    HappySpam Report

    #40

    Behold, My First Ripe Fish Pepper This Year!

    Small harvested plant part held in a hand with a silver ring, illustrating size in hilarious harvesting pics.

    dascobaz Report

    #41

    My Singular Potato That I Grew Years Back, All Fixed Up

    Tiny stuffed potato on a white plate with a fork, showcasing hilarious harvesting pics that highlight size differences.

    Ngl. Legitimately delicious. Best bite of potato I’ve ever had.

    SpringSunflora Report

    #42

    I Can Finally Make A Giant Pot Of Split Pea Soup For Dinner

    Close-up of a hand holding a small green pea pod, illustrating size in harvesting pics humorously.

    Jackattack111888 Report

    #43

    Accidentally Grew This Massive Tomato! Whatever Will I Do With It!

    Hand holding a tiny red tomato outdoors, illustrating hilarious harvesting pics that prove size actually does matter.

    epicsoundwaves Report

    #44

    Got My First Lime From The Tree Today!

    Tiny green fruit halves on a wooden cutting board with a finger next to them for size comparison in harvesting.

    cannahollic420 Report

    #45

    It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!

    Small orange pumpkin next to a pen on a colorful plastic container, illustrating harvesting size humor.

    RainbowSnapdragons Report

    #46

    The Garden Provides

    Pink lighter next to small cluster of cherry tomatoes showing size comparison in hilarious harvesting pics.

    totesmathgoats Report

    #47

    I’m Going To Need To Learn How Can All The Tomato Sauce I’m Going To Make - Any Tips?

    Small bright orange fruit held in open hand over wooden floor, illustrating size in hilarious harvesting pics.

    neurogeneticist Report

    #48

    It's Spicy Though

    Small red chili pepper resting on an open hand showing size contrast in hilarious harvesting pics.

    mostly_ignorant Report

    #49

    A Singular Pea

    Small green pea pod resting in a hand, illustrating hilarious harvesting pics where size actually does matter.

    Make-Love-and-War Report

    #50

    Look At These Mighty Potatoes That Will Sustain Us Through Winter

    Two small harvested potatoes and a quarter coin on a hand, showing size difference in harvesting pics.

    Great_Gretchen Report

    #51

    Come Hungry, Leave Just As Hungry

    Hand holding tiny harvested green beans and cherry tomatoes, illustrating size in hilarious harvesting pics.

    Radiant_Bandicoot846 Report

    #52

    Smallest Garlic Clove I’ve Ever Seen

    Small garlic clove in hand compared to a banana, highlighting size difference in hilarious harvesting pics.

    QueenMiniKiwi Report

