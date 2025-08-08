ADVERTISEMENT

Ever grown your own food? You should try it. It can be super rewarding, and fun. Your little plants become your babies as you nurture them into adulthood… Until one day, they’re ready to be released into the big, wide world that is your dining room table. Of course, before they get there, there’s always time for a proud #Farmlife or #Blessed Instagram post to brag about the literal fruits of your labor.

But as with most things in life, gardening, or farming, doesn’t always go according to plan. And expectations certainly do not always meet reality. For every idyllic photo of someone holding a perfectly shaped pumpkin, there are a dozen people crying (or laughing) over their dreams that turned into duds.

Many can be found in an online community ironically called Mighty Harvest. It’s a wall of hilariously epic fails that prove harvesting is not always the satisfying end to a season of hard work. Sometimes it’s just a baffling mess that leaves you with more questions than vegetables.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best harvesting fails for you to scroll through while you cautiously watch your carrots out of the corner of your eye. We also teach you how to grow your own food from kitchen scraps. And you'll find that info between the funny images.