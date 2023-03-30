Do you remember those painfully cringey mobile game ads where a miserable level 1 crook helps out a woman that's being chased by a few guys and becomes a lavish level 35 boss?

Adapt or die. This statement could be used to "motivate" everyone and everything from single-cell organisms to cassette tapes.

So we at Bored Panda decided to search through the internet and collect the funniest evolution memes we could find. The world is constantly changing and we need to keep up!