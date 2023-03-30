Do you remember those painfully cringey mobile game ads where a miserable level 1 crook helps out a woman that's being chased by a few guys and becomes a lavish level 35 boss?

Adapt or die. This statement could be used to "motivate" everyone and everything from single-cell organisms to cassette tapes.

So we at Bored Panda decided to search through the internet and collect the funniest evolution memes we could find. The world is constantly changing and we need to keep up!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Evolution Of Batman (Colorized)

Evolution Of Batman (Colorized)

Orphis_ Report

29points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's true! I can't seem to make out most new movies and series anymore as they've all gotten so dark they're almost black. How can we stop this stupid trend?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Evolution

Evolution

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#3

Evolution

Evolution

TigerMCU Report

20points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but this is unfair! We're still very fierce. And very afraid

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#4

Excellent Evolution

Excellent Evolution

QuicklyWorried Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#5

Evolution Guys

Evolution Guys

Harijs_LV Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#6

Evolution Of Dad

Evolution Of Dad

howdidigethere279 Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That child is such an old soul. Also I love Master Roshi.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Ah The Circle Of Life

Ah The Circle Of Life

107.5 Dave Rocks Report

18points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am also becoming as big and round again as I was in the begining

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

Real Evolution

Real Evolution

Ineedapill Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Expectations vs Reality: the one time I like reality better

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Pokémon Evolutions

Pokémon Evolutions

pale_guy_ Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#10

Glad It’s Not Just Me That Can’t Unsee The iPhone Notch As A Receding Hairline

Glad It’s Not Just Me That Can’t Unsee The iPhone Notch As A Receding Hairline

Definitely-Not-Joe- Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#11

Youtube Evolution

Youtube Evolution

letscinema Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Full Circle

Full Circle

cdnmemes Report

13points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did they make this all about me?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

The Rock

The Rock

sayinimages Report

13points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2100: The entire Milky way

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

American Home Evolution

American Home Evolution

RUTHLESS_RAJ Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#15

Language Evolution

Language Evolution

utkunator Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#16

Pinnacle Of Evolution

Pinnacle Of Evolution

IrrelevantHooman3549 Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#17

Cheat Codes Now And Then

Cheat Codes Now And Then

Alloth- Report

10points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only if the card belongs to someone else...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Evolution Stuff

Evolution Stuff

jddupr1 Report

9points
POST
Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dog sounds like a seal when barking excitedly for his dinner!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

Evolution Be Like

Evolution Be Like

OddNovel565 Report

9points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who knows, maybe dinosaurs always looked like chickens

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Evolution Is A Lie

Evolution Is A Lie

benderdender Report

8points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me people didn't actually try this.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

The Evolution Of Expertise

The Evolution Of Expertise

Your_post_not_good Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#22

Evolution Of Vocabulary

Evolution Of Vocabulary

Lazygamer9878 Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They forgot the 'hun' bit

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Bold Prediction For Windows 12 Logo

Bold Prediction For Windows 12 Logo

Spark-Plug_1969 Report

8points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They could at least add some curtains or something

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Still Don't Believe?

Still Don't Believe?

cheezeburger Report

8points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't believe, but this convinced me

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

Evolution Is Unfair

Evolution Is Unfair

MaLAWndi Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#26

Evolution.... Yes

Evolution.... Yes

ganga_gp Report

7points
POST
#27

Evolution Of Grill

Evolution Of Grill

pipirisnais Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#28

Evolution

Evolution

Neptalian Report

7points
POST
#29

The Evolution Of The Games

The Evolution Of The Games

FireFighter1459 Report

7points
POST
#30

Evolution Of Steve

Evolution Of Steve

enes3626 Report

5points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taubsi, Tauboga, Tauboss in German. Yeah, I know up to 400 Pokémon names by heart...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Theory Of Evolution In A Nutshell

Theory Of Evolution In A Nutshell

SteakGyllenhaal Report

5points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe because flying insects were so yummy yummy

1
1point
reply
#32

Evolution Of Dogs I Guess

Evolution Of Dogs I Guess

noobutprostevenboi Report

4points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, it's the cats who perfected this ruse

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

It’s Basically The Next Step In Evolution

It’s Basically The Next Step In Evolution

OMGitzRYAN Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Evolution Is Imminent

Evolution Is Imminent

MindedSpy Report

4points
POST
#35

I See There Is Brain Evolution Coming

I See There Is Brain Evolution Coming

Profesionalni_ Report

4points
POST
#36

Behold The Evolution Of The Firefox

Behold The Evolution Of The Firefox

rakosten Report

4points
POST
#37

Evolution Failed Us. We’ll Get ‘Em Next Time

Evolution Failed Us. We’ll Get ‘Em Next Time

Kirk_Plunk Report

4points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The temperature required to kill the infection is way higher than the temparature your body can survive. The reason you get a fever is because certain proteins work faster when warm so your immune system works faster to get rid of the infection.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#38

Windows Has Turned Around

Windows Has Turned Around

UnifriesYT Report

4points
POST
#39

We Have Reached The Pinnacle Of Evolution

We Have Reached The Pinnacle Of Evolution

smolsoftpotato Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#40

Evolution

Evolution

tritapolli Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Tesla Design Evolution

Tesla Design Evolution

gunnergio14 Report

2points
POST
#42

Prime Example Of Evolution

Prime Example Of Evolution

Peebi24 Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#43

I'm 14 And This Is Deep

I'm 14 And This Is Deep

reddit.com Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!