43 Of The Funniest Evolution Memes On The Internet
Do you remember those painfully cringey mobile game ads where a miserable level 1 crook helps out a woman that's being chased by a few guys and becomes a lavish level 35 boss?
Adapt or die. This statement could be used to "motivate" everyone and everything from single-cell organisms to cassette tapes.
So we at Bored Panda decided to search through the internet and collect the funniest evolution memes we could find. The world is constantly changing and we need to keep up!
This post may include affiliate links.
Evolution Of Batman (Colorized)
That's true! I can't seem to make out most new movies and series anymore as they've all gotten so dark they're almost black. How can we stop this stupid trend?
Evolution
Evolution
Ok but this is unfair! We're still very fierce. And very afraid
Excellent Evolution
Evolution Guys
Evolution Of Dad
Ah The Circle Of Life
Real Evolution
Pokémon Evolutions
Glad It’s Not Just Me That Can’t Unsee The iPhone Notch As A Receding Hairline
Youtube Evolution
Full Circle
The Rock
American Home Evolution
Language Evolution
Pinnacle Of Evolution
Cheat Codes Now And Then
Evolution Stuff
My dog sounds like a seal when barking excitedly for his dinner!
Evolution Be Like
Evolution Is A Lie
The Evolution Of Expertise
Evolution Of Vocabulary
Bold Prediction For Windows 12 Logo
Still Don't Believe?
Evolution Is Unfair
Evolution.... Yes
Evolution Of Grill
Evolution
Evolution Of Steve
Taubsi, Tauboga, Tauboss in German. Yeah, I know up to 400 Pokémon names by heart...
Theory Of Evolution In A Nutshell
Or maybe because flying insects were so yummy yummy
Evolution Of Dogs I Guess
It’s Basically The Next Step In Evolution
Evolution Is Imminent
I See There Is Brain Evolution Coming
Evolution Failed Us. We’ll Get ‘Em Next Time
The temperature required to kill the infection is way higher than the temparature your body can survive. The reason you get a fever is because certain proteins work faster when warm so your immune system works faster to get rid of the infection.
Windows Has Turned Around
Microsoft Paint 3D has devolved into 90s Paint.