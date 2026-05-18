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The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest concluded on Saturday (May 16), with Bulgaria’s Dara being crowned the winner.

Eurovision is the world's longest-running TV music competition. Each year, dozens of European countries—alongside a few non-European countries like Israel and Australia—compete to see who has the best song.

Countries can send either a singer, a duet, or a band to represent them. Twenty-six countries make it to the grand final: 10 from each semi-final and six who qualify automatically, which includes the previous year’s winner as well as the “Big Five”: Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and the UK.

The contest has helped launch the careers of Céline Dion and ABBA. Olivia Newton-John, Flo Rida, and Bonnie Tyler have also performed at the popular competition.

The annual song contest is known for featuring extravagant performances and show-stopping looks. Despite labeling itself as an apolitical competition, the event has also made headlines for political controversies.

This year was no exception. Spain announced it would not be competing due to Israel's inclusion. Other countries, including Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia joined the boycott after a UN commission concluded that Israel had committed g*nocide against Palestinians.

Israel’s Noam Bettan finished in second place amid the boycott, with his participation sparking a wave of social media reactions throughout the competition.

Another major talking point was the moment Dara was handed her trophy for her dance anthem Bangaranga, which won both the jury vote and televote. As he was presenting the award, last year’s winner from Austria, Johannes Pietsch (known by his stage name JJ), told Dara on stage, “B*tch! B*tch! I knew you’d win!”

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Darina Nikolaeva Yotova, earned Bulgaria its first-ever title in the song contest. She first rose to fame in the country in 2015 after reaching the final in the Bulgarian edition of The X Factor and released her debut single the following year.

After the song contest came to a close, let’s take a look at some of the most viral reactions that perfectly captured the chaotic final.

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#1

Split screen of Eurovision viewers with more flags than people, referencing artists and governments

kthejutokes Report

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    World map showing US alone with Super Bowl wins in joke about Eurovision wins

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not quite. The EU and Europe aren't the same thing. Switzerland, Russia, Turkey and Norway aren't part of the EU and they've won Eurovision. Azerbaijan and Israel have won Eurovision and they aren't even in Europe. Other countries have won Eurovision before they joined the EU as well.

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    #3

    _takeonmenow_ Report

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    Comparison of Eurovision contestant to animated fish character from Shark Tale

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    sancuIture Report

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    The_Davos_Man Report

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    Criticism labeling current Eurovision hosts as worst in last 20 years

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    Mocked Eurovision 2026 results showing multiple countries tied with infinite points

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    Scandinavian countries symbolically shown sharing votes in Eurovision bloc voting joke

    nikicaga Report

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    Rows of mobile phones set up like voting stations in Tel Aviv for Eurovision

    starseeker1334 Report

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    Eurovision contestant holding a flag showing two contrasting facial expressions meme

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    povejmiveronika Report

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    sipedonn Report

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    Humorous Eurovision results chart comparing votes to puppies and diarrhea

    LunicaPlays Report

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    Person smiling in front of computer screen reacting to Romania beating Israel in televotes Eurovision

    youmayneedme Report

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    kaanunlimited Report

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    #17

    Map of Europe highlighting countries with Eurovision winners, emphasizing Hungary's connection

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    Eurovision contestant holding a flag celebrating 12 points with joyful and serious expressions

    CTAPTPEK Report

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    Close-up of Eurovision-related icons on a digital interface showing competition results

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    Eurovision fans express post euphoria with celebratory faces and reactions

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    #21

    Comment about Eurovision turning into a contest where Israel did not win

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They came second so there's clearly still a lot of people who are fans of Israel.

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    #22

    Disturbing edited image of green alien character with blood, related to Eurovision hosting uncertainty

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    Text message conversation criticizing Eurovision with mention of Sofia hosting and Bulgarian fan reaction

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    aussievisionnet Report

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nina Tucker! What's she doing at Eurovision?

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    #25

    Eurovision 2027 Bulgaria themed decorated stage with balloons and musical notes

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    Eurovision top 5 scoreboard showing Israel and Italy with meme of random kid

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    ethicalyaoifan Report

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    LuneKp Report

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