How many “c’s” and “m’s” in “accommodate?” Is there a “c” in “acquire?” While it might seem obvious when written out in front of you, English spelling can make fools of the best of us, but most people will probably overlook a misspelled word in a text. But that mistake becomes ever so magnified when you are driving around and see it displayed in, say, a shop window. 

The “English Language Police” Facebook page gathers word crimes and grammatical mistakes people have spotted in the wild. So scroll down and enjoy the funniest examples here, upvote your favorites, and be sure to let us know what common language mistakes are your number one pet peeve.

#1

So Many People To Send Them To

So Many People To Send Them To

#2

That Was After The Honeymoon

That Was After The Honeymoon

#3

You Expect The Guy To Open The Store While Being Circumcised?

You Expect The Guy To Open The Store While Being Circumcised?

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
wouldn't want to see that either

Native speakers (and writers) of English all have their own struggle words. Some people can’t stand the doubling of a specific letter, like aggression versus agression. In other cases, people think there is a second letter where there actually is none, for example, imitate versus immitate. More often than not, this is a result of English not being a phonetic language. 

Many writing systems attempt to just jot down the sounds that a particular word consists of. As logical as this sounds, many languages skip this part, English being one of them. Partially, the French can be blamed, as a lot of constructions in modern English have old French (and Norman) origins, due to William the Conqueror, well, conquering England in 1066. 
#4

Listening To "Water Music" Will Never Be The Same Again

Listening To "Water Music" Will Never Be The Same Again

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
the bottom handwriting is so pretty for some reason

#5

Okay Then

Okay Then

Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
You'd be surprised how many people don't understand what a designated parking space is.

#6

Can You Eat Non-Customers At The Tables? Asking For A Friend

Can You Eat Non-Customers At The Tables? Asking For A Friend

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
That's alright, the customers taste better than the food anyway.

To counter this, English orthographer Christopher Upward designed something called cut spelling. The basic idea was to “cut” redundant and silent letters, which would “help” save 8–15% of space when printing written texts and, potentially, reduce the number of spelling mistakes that we all run into regularly. It never really took off because who wants to go through the hassle of remaking the entire spelling system of a language?
#7

Oh My

Oh My

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Are you hiring? Asking for a friend.

#8

No, Thanks

No, Thanks

Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
If you run out of problems to solve.

#9

I Hadn't Realized It Was Banned

I Hadn't Realized It Was Banned

Toxic
Toxic
Community Member
I think whoever did this did too much marinara...

As English is spoken around the globe by over 1.5 billion people as a first or second language, it makes sense that large, sweeping changes might not be that realistic to implement. It’s also a language without a “central” authority, with different spelling, pronunciation, and slang depending on where one is. Researchers call this a pluricentric language, meaning that different strains develop and intermix without one being regarded as the “official” variant. 
#10

Well That Is One Way To Prevent Theft

Well That Is One Way To Prevent Theft

KJ
KJ
Community Member
That's one way to get your money back I guess!

#11

Where Is Elon When You Need Him?

Where Is Elon When You Need Him?

#12

Yummy

Yummy

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
Sugar and spice and everything nice!

The result is that most variants of English are mutually intelligible, though there are always many anecdotes about thick accents from one English-speaking country or another. It also has a global reach, both due to colonial history and mass media. These days, English can be referred to as a true “lingua franca,” as it is often used when both parties don’t share a common language. 
#13

Good Advice

Good Advice

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
You can't Tell me that's not an important public service announcement

#14

Unique Eligibility Criteria

Unique Eligibility Criteria

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
Wow. They're really worried about India becoming most populated country in the world.

#15

Hope Agian Shows Up

Hope Agian Shows Up

Attempts to make a “neutral” global means of communication have led to the creation of “Globish,” a somewhat uninspiring name for a language. The idea, created by Jean-Paul Nerrière, was to have something that was not tied down by the cultural weight of English and also incorporate elements from other languages around the world. Nevertheless, its largest “lender” of words was still English (around 1500 words) and it has not really taken off at the moment.
#16

Please, Turn Water Into Wine

Please, Turn Water Into Wine

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
*sighs sadly in Jesus*

#17

Free Bill Posters

Free Bill Posters

#18

Pretty Intimidating If You Ask Me

Pretty Intimidating If You Ask Me

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
The red room curse can take care of that for you! (gave me nightmares two years ago, the best japanese urban legend)

English is so predominant that some scholars believe it might lead to premature language death. As it is tied up with employment, research, and a lot of popular media, English remains one of the top choices for people to learn, at the cost of acquiring a different language. The unfortunate result is that it introduces alien words and idioms into languages where they don’t belong, supplanting the more unique original structures. 
#19

With The Price Of Gas These Days, He’s Not Wrong

With The Price Of Gas These Days, He’s Not Wrong

#20

Two Lies And A Grammar Gaffe. What An Ad

Two Lies And A Grammar Gaffe. What An Ad

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Those look horrendous what the f**k

#21

Uh, Oh

Uh, Oh

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
punctuation is important. and correct spelling.

#22

Aldi Australia Is Selling This Stool

Aldi Australia Is Selling This Stool

#23

Shucks, Wouldn’t You Know It, We’re On Vacation And Only Have Our Holiday Maid With Us

Shucks, Wouldn’t You Know It, We’re On Vacation And Only Have Our Holiday Maid With Us

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
You think I can afford a maid??

#24

Dognuts? Hmmm

Dognuts? Hmmm

#25

I Wonder If They Choose Or If You Have To Self-Identify

I Wonder If They Choose Or If You Have To Self-Identify

#26

I Don't Know If I Can Stay Awake For 5 Days... Anymore

I Don't Know If I Can Stay Awake For 5 Days... Anymore

Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
Spitting into your own eye is already a challenge, but idk if I can do that after being awake 5 days in a row.

#27

"Trespiss-Sewers" Like Connoisseurs? Or Is That Three Spas Yours?

"Trespiss-Sewers" Like Connoisseurs? Or Is That Three Spas Yours?

#28

I've Read This Five Different Ways. Each Giving A New And More Disturbing Meaning To It

I've Read This Five Different Ways. Each Giving A New And More Disturbing Meaning To It

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
Age is just a number. Jail is just a place...

#29

Misogynists (Somewhere In Canada)

Misogynists (Somewhere In Canada)

#30

Oof

Oof

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
We had this one last week

#31

Seems Awfully Cheap

Seems Awfully Cheap

Harris Good
Harris Good
Community Member
reminds me of bob's burgers... "we make our burgers with dead bodies from the crematorium next door!"

#32

This Sign

This Sign

Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
This sums America riiiiight up.

#33

Is It Airfryable?

Is It Airfryable?

#34

I Think I Need Some Help With This One

I Think I Need Some Help With This One

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
I prefer to float, thank you very much.

#35

How Can You Fill Both Sides Of An Aisle With One Niche Product Category?

How Can You Fill Both Sides Of An Aisle With One Niche Product Category?

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
Well... babies do smell funny.

#36

It's Truly Amazing, The Progress They've Made In Transplants

It's Truly Amazing, The Progress They've Made In Transplants

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
"You get what you give" - old saying.

#37

Ronnie Must Work Here

Ronnie Must Work Here

Kharyss
Kharyss
Community Member
This isn’t a mistake. It’s a joke based on a Two Ronnies comedy sketch. (Four candles/fork handles)

#38

Me In Real Life

Me In Real Life

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
now if only the bees produced bacon...

#39

A Sticky Situation To Be In

A Sticky Situation To Be In

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Don't threaten me with a good time.

#40

I Hope Someone Was Fired Over This, Or Smacked Across The Knuckles With A Ruler. Honk Jesus, Honk If You Save, If You Love Jesus

I Hope Someone Was Fired Over This, Or Smacked Across The Knuckles With A Ruler. Honk Jesus, Honk If You Save, If You Love Jesus

Jesus, Jesus says to sliders drugs say to no yes. Say sliders say no to drugs to yes.

#41

Found This Gem In Rural Tennessee

Found This Gem In Rural Tennessee

#42

Probably A Rerun

Probably A Rerun

#43

Saying “You Are A Cancer” Isn’t Much Better

Saying “You Are A Cancer” Isn’t Much Better

Jill
Jill
Community Member
I've always hated being called a Cancer. In Swedish, I'm a crayfish!

#44

I Wonder How That School Does In National Spelling

I Wonder How That School Does In National Spelling

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
They just recognise that in principle it's for the Principal but some entitled idiot will ignore the signs.

#45

Ah, I Can Take My Time Here. I Love To Indulge In Long Baths

Ah, I Can Take My Time Here. I Love To Indulge In Long Baths

Jill
Jill
Community Member
Is this from the same place as the "impatient parking" sign?

#46

The Whole Planet? Seems Kinda Harsh

The Whole Planet? Seems Kinda Harsh

#47

Sounds Great. I Get To Park Here And Eat For Free. What A Country

Sounds Great. I Get To Park Here And Eat For Free. What A Country

#48

Stay Get Yay

Stay Get Yay

Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
This literally looks like it was written on a word doc and then printed and framed.

#49

Why Are Racists So Bad At English?

Why Are Racists So Bad At English?

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
You're c**p at grammar but you're not an immigrant.

#50

Clever Crafter's Fail

Clever Crafter's Fail

#51

Very Witty Indeed

Very Witty Indeed

#52

Found This Sign At A Local Shopping Center. I Guess If You Park And Go Shopping, They Will Tow Your Car. We Decided To Shop Elsewhere

Found This Sign At A Local Shopping Center. I Guess If You Park And Go Shopping, They Will Tow Your Car. We Decided To Shop Elsewhere

#53

What Language Is This?

What Language Is This?

#54

Watch Your Back, Jesus

Watch Your Back, Jesus

#55

I Came Across This Sign Today And Still Can’t Quite Understand What They Are Saying. Any Ideas? Do They Want Tourists? Are The Bears Eating Tourists?

I Came Across This Sign Today And Still Can’t Quite Understand What They Are Saying. Any Ideas? Do They Want Tourists? Are The Bears Eating Tourists?

#56

The Four Apostrophe’s’ Of The Apocalypseses’s’

The Four Apostrophe’s’ Of The Apocalypseses’s’

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
That's actually not too bad for Brierley Hill.

#57

Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't

Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't

#58

Didn’t Know Tattoos Were Mobile Otherwise They Can Be Welded On?

Didn’t Know Tattoos Were Mobile Otherwise They Can Be Welded On?

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
this one is actually funny :) some quick googling seems to indicate that it's not a real business though. pity

#59

Issue That Domestic Cats Are Usually Much Smaller Than The Weight Limit Noted Here

Issue That Domestic Cats Are Usually Much Smaller Than The Weight Limit Noted Here

#60

Inconvenience Indeed

Inconvenience Indeed