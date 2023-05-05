150 Times People Spotted Hilariously-Incorrect Usage Of English And Just Had To Share
How many “c’s” and “m’s” in “accommodate?” Is there a “c” in “acquire?” While it might seem obvious when written out in front of you, English spelling can make fools of the best of us, but most people will probably overlook a misspelled word in a text. But that mistake becomes ever so magnified when you are driving around and see it displayed in, say, a shop window.
The “English Language Police” Facebook page gathers word crimes and grammatical mistakes people have spotted in the wild. So scroll down and enjoy the funniest examples here, upvote your favorites, and be sure to let us know what common language mistakes are your number one pet peeve.
So Many People To Send Them To
That Was After The Honeymoon
You Expect The Guy To Open The Store While Being Circumcised?
Native speakers (and writers) of English all have their own struggle words. Some people can’t stand the doubling of a specific letter, like aggression versus agression. In other cases, people think there is a second letter where there actually is none, for example, imitate versus immitate. More often than not, this is a result of English not being a phonetic language.
Many writing systems attempt to just jot down the sounds that a particular word consists of. As logical as this sounds, many languages skip this part, English being one of them. Partially, the French can be blamed, as a lot of constructions in modern English have old French (and Norman) origins, due to William the Conqueror, well, conquering England in 1066.
Listening To "Water Music" Will Never Be The Same Again
Okay Then
Can You Eat Non-Customers At The Tables? Asking For A Friend
To counter this, English orthographer Christopher Upward designed something called cut spelling. The basic idea was to “cut” redundant and silent letters, which would “help” save 8–15% of space when printing written texts and, potentially, reduce the number of spelling mistakes that we all run into regularly. It never really took off because who wants to go through the hassle of remaking the entire spelling system of a language?
Oh My
I Hadn't Realized It Was Banned
As English is spoken around the globe by over 1.5 billion people as a first or second language, it makes sense that large, sweeping changes might not be that realistic to implement. It’s also a language without a “central” authority, with different spelling, pronunciation, and slang depending on where one is. Researchers call this a pluricentric language, meaning that different strains develop and intermix without one being regarded as the “official” variant.
Well That Is One Way To Prevent Theft
Where Is Elon When You Need Him?
Yummy
The result is that most variants of English are mutually intelligible, though there are always many anecdotes about thick accents from one English-speaking country or another. It also has a global reach, both due to colonial history and mass media. These days, English can be referred to as a true “lingua franca,” as it is often used when both parties don’t share a common language.
Good Advice
Unique Eligibility Criteria
Hope Agian Shows Up
Attempts to make a “neutral” global means of communication have led to the creation of “Globish,” a somewhat uninspiring name for a language. The idea, created by Jean-Paul Nerrière, was to have something that was not tied down by the cultural weight of English and also incorporate elements from other languages around the world. Nevertheless, its largest “lender” of words was still English (around 1500 words) and it has not really taken off at the moment.
Please, Turn Water Into Wine
Pretty Intimidating If You Ask Me
English is so predominant that some scholars believe it might lead to premature language death. As it is tied up with employment, research, and a lot of popular media, English remains one of the top choices for people to learn, at the cost of acquiring a different language. The unfortunate result is that it introduces alien words and idioms into languages where they don’t belong, supplanting the more unique original structures.
With The Price Of Gas These Days, He’s Not Wrong
Two Lies And A Grammar Gaffe. What An Ad
Uh, Oh
Aldi Australia Is Selling This Stool
Shucks, Wouldn’t You Know It, We’re On Vacation And Only Have Our Holiday Maid With Us
Dognuts? Hmmm
I Wonder If They Choose Or If You Have To Self-Identify
I Don't Know If I Can Stay Awake For 5 Days... Anymore
"Trespiss-Sewers" Like Connoisseurs? Or Is That Three Spas Yours?
I've Read This Five Different Ways. Each Giving A New And More Disturbing Meaning To It
Misogynists (Somewhere In Canada)
Seems Awfully Cheap
This Sign
Is It Airfryable?
I Think I Need Some Help With This One
How Can You Fill Both Sides Of An Aisle With One Niche Product Category?
It's Truly Amazing, The Progress They've Made In Transplants
Ronnie Must Work Here
Me In Real Life
A Sticky Situation To Be In
I Hope Someone Was Fired Over This, Or Smacked Across The Knuckles With A Ruler. Honk Jesus, Honk If You Save, If You Love Jesus
Probably A Rerun
Saying “You Are A Cancer” Isn’t Much Better
I Wonder How That School Does In National Spelling
Ah, I Can Take My Time Here. I Love To Indulge In Long Baths
The Whole Planet? Seems Kinda Harsh
Sounds Great. I Get To Park Here And Eat For Free. What A Country
Stay Get Yay
Why Are Racists So Bad At English?
Clever Crafter's Fail
Found This Sign At A Local Shopping Center. I Guess If You Park And Go Shopping, They Will Tow Your Car. We Decided To Shop Elsewhere
What Language Is This?
Watch Your Back, Jesus
I Came Across This Sign Today And Still Can’t Quite Understand What They Are Saying. Any Ideas? Do They Want Tourists? Are The Bears Eating Tourists?
The Four Apostrophe’s’ Of The Apocalypseses’s’
Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't
Didn’t Know Tattoos Were Mobile Otherwise They Can Be Welded On?
