ADVERTISEMENT

Jody Zellman, the creator of "Earth To Planet," has been bringing humor to readers since launching the cartoon series in September 2017. Inspired by comedy greats like Gary Larson, George Carlin, and Dave Barry, Zellman’s work blends everyday life with sharp, light-hearted wit while avoiding crude humor, shock value, and overdone puns.

Originally working with pencil, paper, and Photoshop, Zellman has since transitioned to drawing digitally on an iPad with Procreate, a change that allows him to work on the go and avoid filling his attic with boxes of originals. Although the comic is currently on a longer-than-planned hiatus as he works to regain his discipline, his creative philosophy remains simple: "Whatever comes out of my brain is fair game."

More info: x.com | Instagram | Facebook | earthtoplanet.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man named Ron standing next to a spinning wheel labeled with cough causes in a funny Earth to Planet comic.

earthtoplanet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny Earth to Planet comic with two fish and a dead fish in a bowl, humorously warning not to drink the water.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Black and white funny Earth to Planet comic featuring a man in a suit running with racers, asking what they are running from.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man with a dinosaur tail sitting at a bar talking to a woman in a funny Earth To Planet comic strip.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Three witches stirring a cauldron with a humorous cooking spell in a funny Earth to Planet comic style.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cartoon from Earth to Planet comics showing people watching a man discuss a W&W's candy machine with humor.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two men stand by a window with an air conditioner, in a funny Earth To Planet comic about freedom and safety.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two people at a party holding drinks in a funny Earth to Planet comic about listening and conversation.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Black and white Earth to Planet comic showing new parents and doctor with newborn son delivering a humorous line about common boys.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Two angels on clouds in a funny Earth to Planet comic about wings feeling sick and fear of heights.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon Magic: Earth To Planet’s Clever Comics That Make Daily Life Wonderfully Weird (New Pics)

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon of person watering flowers growing inside a large human ear from the Earth to Planet comic series.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Two elderly men with halos standing on clouds in a funny Earth to Planet comic about watching over others.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Funny Earth to Planet comic showing a man feeding raccoons at a bus stop while a woman watches in moonlight.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon featuring earthworm and bird in a funny earth to planet comic style boosting mood.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Man presenting a humorous Earth to planet comic with mixed-up fruit and vegetable market prices.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Cartoon from Earth To Planet comics showing a tall person helping reach a shelf by standing on a shorter person.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Comic panel from Earth To Planet series showing funny veterinary waiting room scene with people and pets.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Three firefighters facing a large fire with one thinking about the worst Halloween ever in Earth To Planet comics.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Black and white funny Earth to Planet comic showing a nurse and an elderly patient talking about tuna casserole in a hospital room.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Black and white Earth to Planet comic showing two doctors, one wiping tears from laughing, with a bandaged patient in the bathroom.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Man dreaming of playing baseball while sleeping in bed with bat leaning against nightstand in funny comic style

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Man sitting in a doctor's office with nurse, humorous Earth to Planet comic about stealing latex gloves.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Black and white funny Earth to Planet comic showing a prince about to kiss Sleeping Beauty in a humorous twist.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Black and white Earth to Planet comic illustration showing a fetus named Moses exiting the womb with a humorous tone.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Man on airplane facing paparazzi with cameras, black and white cartoon comic from Earth to Planet series

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic from Earth To Planet series showing a man reading a book to a child in bed, funny earth to planet comic style.

    earthtoplanet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!