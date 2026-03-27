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Working from home has become the norm for many people, but judging by the Instagram page @dogsworkingfromhome, our pets may have adapted to it even better than we have. The account is dedicated to photos of dogs hilariously posed as if they’re tackling the daily grind, from sitting behind laptops and keyboards to joining “meetings” with the kind of serious expressions usually reserved for office managers and overworked team leads.

What makes these photos so entertaining is just how relatable they feel. Some pups look fully committed to the job, others seem completely confused by the assignment, and a few appear to be doing the absolute bare minimum while still expecting praise. Whether they’re wearing glasses, headsets, or simply staring at a screen like they’ve had enough of meetings that could’ve been emails, these dogs turn the chaos of remote work into something undeniably wholesome and funny.

Scroll down to see these hard-working pups, and let us know which one reminds you of yourself or someone in your life the most.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
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8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still hoping for Amazon Prime Rib.

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Did you try barking like crazy, then spinning around a few times?"

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    #7

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect match of facial expression and clothing.

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    #8

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
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    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Visiting his favorite Harry Potter site.

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one cool looking dog.

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    #11

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
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    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cocktail hour with Liz Claiborne.

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    #12

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #13

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #15

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rookie mistake. Ordering that sport coat from Temu almost guaranteed a bad fit.

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    #18

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #19

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #20

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #21

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "What do you want? Can't you see I'm busy?"

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    #22

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the most accurate depiction of a guy working from home. Business up top, yet comfy and casual down below. I hope the dogs name is Maxx and he's wearing personalized undies.

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    #23

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
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    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that the Pup has a giant mug and a mini laptop. Extra energy for little work.

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
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    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you get caught reading Bored Panda while on the clock.

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    #30

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #32

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The spirit animal of internet trolls.

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    #34

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #35

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #37

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spirit animal of internet trolls #2.

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    #38

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How am I supposed to get any work done with all these interruptions??"

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    #39

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    Jedi Panda
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one looks a little like my pup

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    #40

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    J C
    J C
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    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we sure he's old enough for that wine (or should I say whine)

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    #41

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #44

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Facial expression of confused but hopeful.

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    #45

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #47

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #48

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #49

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One more Internet troll's spirit animal.

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    #53

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #54

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    #55

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we can all tell what sort of websites he was surfing.

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    #58

    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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    Dogs Working From Home Are Way More Productive (And Way Cuter) Than Us, And These Photos Prove It (51 Pics)

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