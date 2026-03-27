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Working from home has become the norm for many people, but judging by the Instagram page @dogsworkingfromhome, our pets may have adapted to it even better than we have. The account is dedicated to photos of dogs hilariously posed as if they’re tackling the daily grind, from sitting behind laptops and keyboards to joining “meetings” with the kind of serious expressions usually reserved for office managers and overworked team leads.

What makes these photos so entertaining is just how relatable they feel. Some pups look fully committed to the job, others seem completely confused by the assignment, and a few appear to be doing the absolute bare minimum while still expecting praise. Whether they’re wearing glasses, headsets, or simply staring at a screen like they’ve had enough of meetings that could’ve been emails, these dogs turn the chaos of remote work into something undeniably wholesome and funny.

Scroll down to see these hard-working pups, and let us know which one reminds you of yourself or someone in your life the most.

More info: Instagram