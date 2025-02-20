ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re neck-deep in your work, you can get so focused on a few details that you no longer see the forest for the trees. Before you know it, you’ve made some major mistakes that are glaringly obvious to practically any bystander. That’s true for any profession, including folks working in graphic and product design.

Created by David Delahunty (@delahuntagram), the ‘Design Fails’ (@designfailures) Instagram account has been amusing social media users for over a decade. The account does exactly what it says on the tin: it focuses on facepalm-worthy design fails that are as confusing as they are amusing. We’re featuring some of the most epic ones to brighten your day. Scroll down to check them out. Oh, and if you’re a designer, keep in mind that these pics might make you cringe extremely hard!

More info: Instagram | DavidDelahunty.com

#1

Van design fail with partial Starbucks logo, creating the word "sucks" visible to pedestrians passing by.

    #2

    Photo design fail with text "Shoot the kids, hang the family, frame them all" over a family picture advertisement.

    #3

    Design fail on a van where door handles align awkwardly with a woman's image.

    Delahunty created the ‘Design Fails’ account in July 2013. Over the past 11+ years, he’s amassed 31.2k followers on Instagram. The idea behind the account is very straightforward: “When design fails, we share it.”

    Bored Panda has reached out to the curator via email to learn more about his project and what good design should look like, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

    Not only are the photos that Delahunty shares useful for any current and future designers as examples of what not to do, they’re all also wildly enjoyable to look at. There’s a certain element of schadenfreude involved here, too. Like it or not, human beings get a bit of pleasure from another person’s misfortune. And many of us like to think we’d never make the same design mistakes that other professionals have… even though we probably inevitably would find another way to fail.

    #4

    Sign design fail with confusing message, "Just Do Nothing Is Impossible," featuring a person posing below.

    #5

    Textbook design fail showing Uranus image split awkwardly across two pages.

    sarahdrost avatar
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Tilly’syellowsnowman
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be a nightmare in a middle or elementary school classroom 🤣

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Lemon label design fail, suggesting they're perfect for orange juice.

    Aesthetics play a key role in consumer behavior because our brains are wired to respond to beauty. Something that is visually appealing is pleasant to look at, essentially. So, good design makes you feel that the product or service is reliable and has a group of competent people behind it. Meanwhile, the way something is designed can resonate (or not) with consumers’ sense of style and individuality.

    On the other hand, visually messy designs—like logos that are hard to read—project unreliability, a lack of quality, and speak volumes about the lack of editing. In other words, bad design is a sign of untrustworthiness.

    #7

    Dropdown menu design fail for entering a phone number, featuring separate fields for each digit.

    kayc_2 avatar
    Kay C
    Kay C
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dont know if this is is worse than birthday date picker calendars that makenyou tap back month ny month for 40 years, they both make me mad lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Glass doors with handles at The Sliding Door Company, showing a design fail with doors not sliding.

    #9

    Design fail showing a baby with misplaced adult hands on a diaper package.

    No matter how skilled, perceptive, and talented you think you are, nobody is immune to making mistakes. Everyone messes up from time to time. Nobody’s ‘flawless’ or ‘perfect.’

    It’s how you react to the mistakes you make that says a lot about your character. Someone who has a growth-oriented mindset sees failure as an opportunity for growth instead of something that should continue to haunt them for years.

    #10

    Page with design fail showing an audio player printed in a textbook under text on identity versus role confusion.

    #11

    Package design fail with a placeholder text label on a frozen food container.

    #12

    Text design fail on image of couple, with text overlaid humorously resembling glasses on woman's eyes.

    Messing up a design in a very embarrassing and public manner doesn’t have to be a fail. For one, you make a mental note of all the ways you’ll do things better the next time around. But on top of that, this is actually a good opportunity to connect with your audience, clients, and coworkers.

    As we’ve covered earlier, displaying signs of mild embarrassment can be socially constructive because everyone is likely to be more sympathetic.

    #13

    Maze design fail with a shortcut marked in red, bypassing the entire puzzle.

    #14

    Person wearing a hoodie; hood up reads "ANTI ANIMAL CRUELTY CLUB," with hood down it's "ANIMAL CRUELTY CLUB." Design fails.

    #15

    Magazine design fail with two-page ad mistakenly lining up, making a person appear to have a chocolate drink arm.

    When you embrace your embarrassment (for instance, when the design you’ve worked so hard on gets called out for being ridiculously bad—oops!) instead of shying away from it, you show your human side and vulnerability, which is super relatable.

    On the flip side, if you pretend that you haven’t messed up, your social capital can crash. Furthermore, that sense of embarrassment can continue to haunt you, eventually morphing into deep-seated shame. And that’s just plain unhealthy physically, emotionally, and mentally. Laugh it off if you can. And if you can’t find the humor, at least be honest about having made a mistake.

    #16

    Upside-down logo on a wall charger highlighting a funny design fail.

    #17

    Stack of books titled "Kids Are Weird" with author's name placed awkwardly; a classic design fail.

    #18

    Sign for a toilet with odd wording, highlighting a design fail.

    True professionals always strive to get feedback on their work. It might be awkward. It might be uncomfortable. But unless you take the time to see how your ideas and designs are viewed by the outside world, you won’t grow. After all, designs meant for the public are meant to capture attention and bring in revenue.

    So, unless you’re doing things purely for the sake of artistic merit, you need to keep your finger on the pulse of consumers. Ideally, you should find a balance between function and form, as well as what consumers want and what your vision as a professional is.

    #19

    Signage design fail with the text "Fashion Fart" in front of a cooperative building.

    #20

    Crab illustration design fail with incorrect congratulation message.

    #21

    Large letters misplaced in front of hotel lobby, showcasing a design fail.

    Test out a few designs with a focus group or two. Or, if you don’t have anything as fancy as that, run your visuals or sketches by your family and friends. Ask for some honest feedback and promise that you won’t get upset. Then, when you’ve got a bunch of feedback, sit down and evaluate what’s genuinely useful and what’s not.

    Not every critic will be able to articulate why they (don’t) like your design (they might have a gut, instinctive reaction), but when someone offers semi-constructive feedback, it’s usually best to at least think about it.

    #22

    Packaging design fail with placeholder text left on product, highlighting design errors.

    #23

    Colorful letters on a wall create a design fail of jumbled words.

    #24

    Billboard design fail with incomplete text for a Tire Discounters ad, depicting confusion.

    Whether or not you end up implementing those changes will depend on your goals, timelines, and design philosophy as a whole.

    Meanwhile, some comments are going to be negative no matter what. It’s impossible for everyone to love your designs. When you get hate for what you do, it’s healthiest to ignore it when there’s no genuine criticism there to help you improve.
    #25

    Wall with "Fitness Center" sign where dumbbell replaces the letter "I," highlighting a design fail.

    #26

    Shampoo bottle with misaligned text, showcasing design fails in packaging.

    #27

    Sign with poorly designed face masks on figures, highlighting design fail in essential health advisory.

    kmsone avatar
    CalamityOne
    CalamityOne
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure I saw this in an SCP Foundation video...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Which of these design fails did you love to hate the most, dear Pandas? On the flip side, were there any designs in this list that you genuinely liked?

    What is the very worst logo or product design that you’ve seen recently with your own eyes? We’d love to hear from you! If you’d like to share your thoughts, you can do so in the comments below.
    #28

    Sign with design fail showing "If you hard. Then you hard" and "WORK PLAY" vertically in bold text.

    #29

    Cafe wall design fail with "Make Shutterstock Everything Better" text visible.

    #30

    Woman with peace sign in front of Roman landmarks, holding a phone. Design fails in travel marketing.

    #31

    Triangle-shaped string lights hang awkwardly between buildings, illustrating a humorous design fail.

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Space panties for the lady whose a*s is out of this world!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    ATM keypad with design fail: misplaced and confusing button labels for enter, clear, and cancel actions.

    #33

    Woman holding boxes with humorous design fail on magazine cover.

    #34

    Sweatshirt design fail with confusing "Don't Be Happy Worry" slogan in black and white text.

    #35

    Bus ad design fail with misaligned windows distorting a nurse's face and body, making you wonder how did that happen.

    #36

    Supermarket sign reading "Milk" with an orange juice image, illustrating a design fail.

    #37

    Chandelier positioned awkwardly below a recessed ceiling with a clock design; a notable design fail.

    #38

    Carl's Jr. with incomplete star design, showing a possible design fail.

    #39

    House with misaligned large column, showcasing design fails in architecture.

    #40

    Door mat design fail with the text "hope you brought wine" on a patterned rug.

    #41

    Plastic-wrapped magazine about ocean pollution, illustrating a design fail.

    #42

    Pencils with misleading message as they shorten; a design fail highlighting accidental encouragement.

    #43

    Spiderman tissue box design fail in front of a bookshelf filled with Terry Pratchett books.

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Redesign of the web shooter did not have the desired results...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Children's book design fail shows six bananas labeled as five.

    kmsone avatar
    CalamityOne
    CalamityOne
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were going to use this in that TNG episode, but Picard yelling "There are SIX bananas" just didn't have the same gravitas as lights...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Sticker on car says "UNASHAMED" with a cross, misread as "TUNASHAMED," a design fail humorously noted in a tweet below.

    #46

    Bathroom stall with mirrored ceiling, reflecting lights, showcasing a design fail.

    #47

    Mug design fail with city names forming the word "LOVE" in red letters.

    #48

    Tissue box design fail with a kitten image, amusingly appearing to grab the tissue.

    #49

    Instruction sheet with illustration showing how to prevent damage to a keyboard, highlighting cautious use.

    #50

    Emergency phone design fail with buttons labeled 1, 2, 3; instructions to dial 999 for services.

    #51

    Person struggling to drink from a hedgehog-shaped mug due to poor design, illustrating a design fail.

    #52

    Plastic bottle inside faux paper packaging highlighting design fails.

    #53

    Wall map with multiple design fails, showing mislabelled continents and oceans.

    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is where Trump got the idea to buy Canada....or maybe it was Greenland, who the hell knows!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Individually wrapped bananas in plastic, showcasing design fails in packaging.

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad bananas don't come in some sort of skin or peel that would protect it from the external environment. Such a shame we have to use plastic.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Glass ashtray featuring a no-smoking symbol, illustrating a humorous design fail.

    #56

    Dog design fail on beef-flavor package with cartoon teeth, causing confusion and humor.

    #57

    Cat drinking from food dish while water is poured onto a tilted table, demonstrating design fails.

    #58

    A man reaching for a high ATM, showcasing a design fail.

    #59

    Confusing design fail sign saying "Entrance Only Do Not Enter" on a post.

    #60

    Sign displaying a confusing design message, saying "No Smoking Alcohol," showcasing a design fail.

    #61

    Sign near the sea with typo: "If you see someone drowning lol, call 911" – a design fail wonder.

    #62

    Design fail: Charlie Brown illustration on cheese packaging with humorous and dark text about peeling his skin.

    #63

    Cereal box design with spoon printed awkwardly over nutritional information, featuring a cartoon character in the background.

    #64

    Billboard design fail with misaligned woman's face and Specsavers ad.

    #65

    Antibacterial product with a distorted face design fail on packaging, creating a bizarre visual effect.

    #66

    Sign on a wooden door says "Welcome" with printed Braille letters, illustrating a design fail.

    #67

    Confusing directional sign design fail with arrows pointing both ways for parking and deliveries.

    #68

    Sign with text layout design fail: "Stop Global WAR -MING" on a wooden fence.

    #69

    Diaper box design fail with misplaced handle cutouts on baby photos.

    #70

    Toilet door mural with WC signs, showcasing a creative design fail.

    #71

    Yellow sticker with text error reading "SORRY, We don't over $20 bills accept," illustrating design fails.

    #72

    Security gate design fail with bars that can be easily bypassed, next to mailbox and doorbell on a brick wall.

    #73

    Cat character looks puzzled by a maze in a design fail, trying to reach a rainbow lolly on a wooden background.

    #74

    A design fail with a pillar blocking access to an ATM, showing poor design judgment.

    #75

    Wall with scattered letters, showcasing a design fail, raising curiosity about the design process.

    #76

    Three side-by-side toilets and two urinals showing a puzzling design fail in a tiled restroom.

    cybertychobrahe avatar
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the toilet and urinal on the right would be the most akward. Not a fan of any of it, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #77

    Confusing words on a purple brochure with awkward font placement, showcasing a design fail.

    #78

    Design fail banner with incorrect "Formula Art" font spacing, featuring race car illustrations.

    #79

    Sign on a building with text aligned vertically as "WE LI FE VE," illustrating a design fail.

    #80

    Fire exit sign design fail on a reflective wall, showing confusing letter placement.

    #81

    Confusing design fail with sign reading "Do Not Exceed 20 Children" against a leafy background.

    #82

    Sign with a heron image reads "Please Do Not Feed The Seagulls," exemplifying a design fail.

    #83

    Design fail with two figures: one alone with green check mark, another with red cross over two people.

    nelsonalvarezsaez avatar
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    That means "This is correct and red hot"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #84

    Confusing sign reads "Do Not Enter, Entrance Only," demonstrating a design fail.

    #85

    Staircase leading to a wall with a door to nowhere, showcasing a design fail.

    #86

    Recycling design fail with confusing labels on a three-section waste bin.

    #87

    Computer screen displaying "Keyboard failure", showcasing design fails in technology.

    #88

    Frosted glass bathroom stall with visible silhouette highlighting a design fail.

    #89

    Prohibition sign design fail with a hand feeding a bird.

    #90

    Keychain design fail with "London" misspelled as "ond on" in red, white, and blue letters.

    #91

    Jeep logo design fail with flip-flops replacing letters on spare tire cover.

    #92

    Fingers pointing at a confusing elevator panel with incorrect options, illustrating design fails.

