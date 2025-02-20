Delahunty created the ‘Design Fails’ account in July 2013. Over the past 11+ years, he’s amassed 31.2k followers on Instagram. The idea behind the account is very straightforward: “When design fails, we share it.”

Bored Panda has reached out to the curator via email to learn more about his project and what good design should look like, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

Not only are the photos that Delahunty shares useful for any current and future designers as examples of what not to do, they’re all also wildly enjoyable to look at. There’s a certain element of schadenfreude involved here, too. Like it or not, human beings get a bit of pleasure from another person’s misfortune. And many of us like to think we’d never make the same design mistakes that other professionals have… even though we probably inevitably would find another way to fail.