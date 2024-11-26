ADVERTISEMENT

Dogmo’s comics are like stepping into a world where nothing follows the rules, and that’s exactly what makes them so fun. His humor is sharp, absurd, and often catches you completely off guard, but it’s never predictable—and that’s the point.

There’s a certain magic in how he takes the most random ideas and turns them into something you can’t stop thinking about, even long after you’ve scrolled past. It’s not about being relatable or grounded; it’s about escaping into the unexpected and enjoying the chaos for what it is. Dogmo’s work doesn’t just make you laugh—it makes you question how he even came up with half of it in the first place.

