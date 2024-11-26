ADVERTISEMENT

Dogmo’s comics are like stepping into a world where nothing follows the rules, and that’s exactly what makes them so fun. His humor is sharp, absurd, and often catches you completely off guard, but it’s never predictable—and that’s the point.

There’s a certain magic in how he takes the most random ideas and turns them into something you can’t stop thinking about, even long after you’ve scrolled past. It’s not about being relatable or grounded; it’s about escaping into the unexpected and enjoying the chaos for what it is. Dogmo’s work doesn’t just make you laugh—it makes you question how he even came up with half of it in the first place.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | x.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Artist Creates These Funny And Weird Comics To Cope With Getting Older (20 New Pics)

dogmodog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!