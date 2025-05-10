ADVERTISEMENT

You know that sinking feeling when something truly epic happens right in front of you, but you’re just a second too slow to grab your phone and get it on camera? You already know no one’s going to believe you without proof, and words just wouldn’t do it justice.

Luckily, these folks were quicker on the draw. They managed to capture weird, hilarious, and totally unforgettable moments—and of course, they ended up in the Facebook group “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen.”

We’ve gathered some of the best ones for you to enjoy. Scroll down and take a look!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Child wearing colorful butterfly wings casting vivid butterfly shadow on sidewalk in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

Midun Imbas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat paws sticking out from under a plastic stool creating a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment shared on social media.

    Emanuele Bertuccelli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Black and white cat lying on the floor showing a heart-shaped marking on its paw in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    TV screen showing a video game with a carpet pattern matching the real rug below in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Couple striking a Titanic pose on a boat with a seagull flying perfectly aligned in this weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tiger poking its head and paw through a tiled bathroom wall, a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment captured indoors.

    Aniket Kumar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Traffic cone standing on freshly laid gravel, illustrating a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment in an outdoor parking area.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A fox lying stretched out on a cushioned outdoor sofa at night in a backyard with patio furniture and plants nearby.

    How my friend found a fox in her back garden. Must have been a hard day

    Michael Williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Wooden chair oddly placed on stairs next to a round wooden table with an ashtray in a rustic setting.

    David Brasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Person lying on a floral bed using a phone wedged between their socked foot and leg in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Bundy Uyshaka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man with weird chest hair patterns posing in a bathroom mirror selfie, illustrating weird pics or it didn’t happen moments

    Savannah Hameleers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Dog wrapped in a blanket with a cartoon character, creating a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A person squatting on a concrete block in an urban area, illustrating a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Wooden sign telling visitors to please run down the hill screaming in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment outdoors.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mannequins in dynamic, weird poses in a store window, showcasing unusual pics or it didn’t happen moments.

    Petey McPeteface Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Bear with mouth open catching soda pouring from a bottle in a bizarre pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    phobic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Outdoor restaurant chalkboard sign humorously promising food, drinks, and getting customers drunk in weird pics or it didn’t happen moments.

    Chuck Anderson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Mound of dirt with makeshift Hollywood sign placed in front of an apartment building in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Small bathroom with a toilet and an unusual set of stairs leading directly into the wall, weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Torri Allen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Child peeking over couch while an adult bends over nearby in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Bronze horse statue waving from a rooftop, capturing a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment on a cloudy day.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Person wearing clear flip flops on an escalator step with holes that perfectly fit the footwear unusual weird pics moment

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Car door panels removed on both sides showing interior mechanics in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    David Brasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Alligator sitting on a chair at a wooden table looking at documents in a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Man on a bus reading a book while wearing a large golden gauntlet with colored gems, a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    David Brasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Person painting yellow wall on upper floor of worn apartment building in weird pics or it didn’t happen moments.

    David Brasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Red car carried on a small truck, which is loaded onto a larger trailer, showcasing a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Passenger on a plane with headphones and a sign asking not to be talked to during the flight in a weird pics moment.

    David Brasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Cactus shaped like a human figure with a blooming flower held like an arm in a quirky pics or it didn’t happen moment.

    Ryker Kai Greyson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person with long hair and a dog nose creating a weird pics or it didn’t happen moment for social media.

    Midun Imbas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    12
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 12 NextArrow point to right