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“Art But Make It Sports,” a page many Bored Panda readers will likely recognize from our previous features, makes a surprisingly convincing case that stadiums and museums aren’t so far apart. The Instagram account pairs athletes mid-action with classical paintings, lining up poses, gestures, and expressions so precisely it feels less like a joke and more like an uncanny visual match.

Scroll down for some of the best side-by-sides, and fair warning: once you’ve seen them, it’s hard not to spot a Renaissance moment every time someone celebrates a goal.

More info: Instagram | x.com

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#1

The Persistence Of Memory, By Salvador Dalí, 1931. Photo By @davidramosgetty

The Persistence Of Memory, By Salvador Dalí, 1931. Photo By @davidramosgetty

artbutmakeitsports Report

11points
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    #2

    Man With A Beer Jug, By Frans Hals, 1630. Photo By @zach.osterman

    Man With A Beer Jug, By Frans Hals, 1630. Photo By @zach.osterman

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    11points
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    #3

    Unique Forms Of Continuity In Space, By Umberto Boccioni, 1913, (Cast 1931 Or 1934). Photo By Wang Zhao

    Unique Forms Of Continuity In Space, By Umberto Boccioni, 1913, (Cast 1931 Or 1934). Photo By Wang Zhao

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    9points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really like the Futurism art movement and Umberto Boccioni. The comparison is great :)

    0
    0points
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    #4

    Scene At A Bullfight, Diversión De España, After Francisco De Goya, Early 19th C. Photo By @byalexcoffey

    Scene At A Bullfight, Diversión De España, After Francisco De Goya, Early 19th C. Photo By @byalexcoffey

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    8points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pittsburgh Pens and Philly Flyers paired with a classic art piece of a bull fight by Goya? Brilliant:D

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    #5

    The Ascension, By Paolo Veronese, 1585. Photo By @gwephoto

    The Ascension, By Paolo Veronese, 1585. Photo By @gwephoto

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    8points
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    #6

    Reaching For The Moon, By Edward Mason Eggleston, 1933 (Flipped). Photo By @godovasquez

    Reaching For The Moon, By Edward Mason Eggleston, 1933 (Flipped). Photo By @godovasquez

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    8points
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    #7

    Screaming Head With A White Veil, By Julio González, 1941. Photo By @martinflsheriff

    Screaming Head With A White Veil, By Julio González, 1941. Photo By @martinflsheriff

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    7points
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    #8

    Study Of The Heads Of Two Old Men, By Philippe De Champaigne, 17th C. Photo By @adampantozzi

    Study Of The Heads Of Two Old Men, By Philippe De Champaigne, 17th C. Photo By @adampantozzi

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    6points
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    #9

    Man Drinking, By Francis Bacon, 1955 (Reversed)

    Man Drinking, By Francis Bacon, 1955 (Reversed)

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    6points
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    #10

    Christ Appearing To His Mother, By Juan De Flandes, 1496. Photo By @martinflsheriff

    Christ Appearing To His Mother, By Juan De Flandes, 1496. Photo By @martinflsheriff

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    6points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What sport is that? I mean, just because I've never heard of an official sport that involves being handcuffed and wrapped in a sheet, doesn't mean it doesn't exist

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    0points
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    #11

    Endless Column, By Constantin Brâncuși, 1938. Photo By @stephenmally

    Endless Column, By Constantin Brâncuși, 1938. Photo By @stephenmally

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    6points
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    #12

    Woman Walking In An Exotic Forest, By Henri Rousseau, 1905. Photo By @garrett_tfe

    Woman Walking In An Exotic Forest, By Henri Rousseau, 1905. Photo By @garrett_tfe

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    5points
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    #13

    The Tragedy, By Pablo Picasso, 1903. Photo By @jasonhannaphoto

    The Tragedy, By Pablo Picasso, 1903. Photo By @jasonhannaphoto

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    5points
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    #14

    Apollo And Daphne, By Benedetto Luti, 1707-08. Photo By Fumito Saeki @tshashin

    Apollo And Daphne, By Benedetto Luti, 1707-08. Photo By Fumito Saeki @tshashin

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    5points
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    #15

    The Baptism Of Christ, By Sebastiano Ricci, 1713–14 (Flipped). Photo By @sydneyschneidersports

    The Baptism Of Christ, By Sebastiano Ricci, 1713–14 (Flipped). Photo By @sydneyschneidersports

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Sermon Of The Beatitudes, By James Tissot, 1886-96

    The Sermon Of The Beatitudes, By James Tissot, 1886-96

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    3points
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    #17

    The Acrobats, By Alexander Calder, 1944. Photo By @bsxphoto

    The Acrobats, By Alexander Calder, 1944. Photo By @bsxphoto

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    3points
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    #18

    Proposal For A Proun Street Celebration, By El Lissitzky, 1923

    Proposal For A Proun Street Celebration, By El Lissitzky, 1923

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    El Lissitzky. Russian Avant-garde art is so cool :)

    1
    1point
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    #19

    The Mocking Of Christ, By Cimabue, 1280 (Flipped). Photo By @albello55

    The Mocking Of Christ, By Cimabue, 1280 (Flipped). Photo By @albello55

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #20

    The Procession In The Streets Of Jerusalem, By James Tissot, 1886-94. Photo By @shaynanicolephotos

    The Procession In The Streets Of Jerusalem, By James Tissot, 1886-94. Photo By @shaynanicolephotos

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #21

    Raft Of The Medusa, By Théodore Géricault, 1818. Photo By Karel Chladek

    Raft Of The Medusa, By Théodore Géricault, 1818. Photo By Karel Chladek

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #22

    The Death Of Bara, By Jean-Joseph Weerts, 1883

    The Death Of Bara, By Jean-Joseph Weerts, 1883

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #23

    Angel At The Tomb Of Christ, By Benjamin West, 1813. Photo By @hancockphoto

    Angel At The Tomb Of Christ, By Benjamin West, 1813. Photo By @hancockphoto

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #24

    The Lamentation Of Christ, By Andrea Mantegna, 1470-74. Photo By @singlefinphoto

    The Lamentation Of Christ, By Andrea Mantegna, 1470-74. Photo By @singlefinphoto

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #25

    Divina Tragedia, By Paul Chenavard, 1869. Photo By Alejandro Granadillo

    Divina Tragedia, By Paul Chenavard, 1869. Photo By Alejandro Granadillo

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #26

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    2points
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    #27

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    1point
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    #29

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    30 Hilariously Accurate Comparisons That Prove Sports And Classical Art Are Basically The Same Thing (New Pics)

    artbutmakeitsports Report

    1point
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