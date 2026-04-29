“Art But Make It Sports”: Instagram Page Compares Art To Sports, And It Is Hilariously On Point (30 New Pics)
“Art But Make It Sports,” a page many Bored Panda readers will likely recognize from our previous features, makes a surprisingly convincing case that stadiums and museums aren’t so far apart. The Instagram account pairs athletes mid-action with classical paintings, lining up poses, gestures, and expressions so precisely it feels less like a joke and more like an uncanny visual match.
Scroll down for some of the best side-by-sides, and fair warning: once you’ve seen them, it’s hard not to spot a Renaissance moment every time someone celebrates a goal.
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The Persistence Of Memory, By Salvador Dalí, 1931. Photo By @davidramosgetty
Man With A Beer Jug, By Frans Hals, 1630. Photo By @zach.osterman
Unique Forms Of Continuity In Space, By Umberto Boccioni, 1913, (Cast 1931 Or 1934). Photo By Wang Zhao
Really like the Futurism art movement and Umberto Boccioni. The comparison is great :)
Scene At A Bullfight, Diversión De España, After Francisco De Goya, Early 19th C. Photo By @byalexcoffey
Pittsburgh Pens and Philly Flyers paired with a classic art piece of a bull fight by Goya? Brilliant:D
The Ascension, By Paolo Veronese, 1585. Photo By @gwephoto
Reaching For The Moon, By Edward Mason Eggleston, 1933 (Flipped). Photo By @godovasquez
Screaming Head With A White Veil, By Julio González, 1941. Photo By @martinflsheriff
Study Of The Heads Of Two Old Men, By Philippe De Champaigne, 17th C. Photo By @adampantozzi
Man Drinking, By Francis Bacon, 1955 (Reversed)
Christ Appearing To His Mother, By Juan De Flandes, 1496. Photo By @martinflsheriff
What sport is that? I mean, just because I've never heard of an official sport that involves being handcuffed and wrapped in a sheet, doesn't mean it doesn't exist