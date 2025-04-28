22 Witty Comics Exposing The Darker Side Of Human Nature By This Artist (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If there is an artist who is unafraid to find humor in dark topics, it’s Martin Rosner. From real-life issues to bizarre situations, Martin continues to surprise his audiences with unexpected twists and turns in his comics.
As the artist once wrote, sometimes he just has a feeling or a thought he wants to share, and comics are a way to communicate them to others. This gives the artist creative freedom and helps him not confine himself to a box. Due to this way of thinking, Martin keeps his audience on their toes but always manages to make them laugh no matter the topic he explores.
More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Martin explained that his journey to becoming an artist was less of a premeditated decision and more of a stumble upon a passion. He wrote: I've always been a creative soul, fond of doodling, scribbling, and drawing in my spare time. Comics felt like a natural and appealing way to put my inner world on paper and share it with others."
Martin also devolved into the topic of how he started creating comics as a form of therapy during challenging times. “I started making comics once my depression started getting better. It's not that the comics helped; it's more that I felt well enough to make them. Just so happened to be at a point in my life when I had enough free time to draw comics. I saw someone posting a comic a day on Reddit, their goal was to do that for 100 days. I said that's something I could do too. Once I started, I never really stopped.”
Martin elaborated on his creative process. He shared that he often makes a lot of drafts but ultimately decides on gut feeling alone.
“I also ask my artist friends, who make me laugh, for input. If they say it works, I'll turn the idea into a full comic. Sometimes, I'll join a trend if I enjoy it myself, but I try to keep that to a minimum so I don't turn into a fad.”
As for the goals, Martin commented: “I don't have an end goal in mind but several smaller ones. I try not to focus too much on the numbers and statistics because I know that's the best way to make yourself miserable.”