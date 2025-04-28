ADVERTISEMENT

If there is an artist who is unafraid to find humor in dark topics, it’s Martin Rosner. From real-life issues to bizarre situations, Martin continues to surprise his audiences with unexpected twists and turns in his comics.

As the artist once wrote, sometimes he just has a feeling or a thought he wants to share, and comics are a way to communicate them to others. This gives the artist creative freedom and helps him not confine himself to a box. Due to this way of thinking, Martin keeps his audience on their toes but always manages to make them laugh no matter the topic he explores.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook