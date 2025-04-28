ADVERTISEMENT

If there is an artist who is unafraid to find humor in dark topics, it’s Martin Rosner. From real-life issues to bizarre situations, Martin continues to surprise his audiences with unexpected twists and turns in his comics.

As the artist once wrote, sometimes he just has a feeling or a thought he wants to share, and comics are a way to communicate them to others. This gives the artist creative freedom and helps him not confine himself to a box. Due to this way of thinking, Martin keeps his audience on their toes but always manages to make them laugh no matter the topic he explores.

#1

Comic showing a person on a raft fearing sharks, only for a shark to admire their appearance, humorously exposing human nature.

martin_rosner Report

In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Martin explained that his journey to becoming an artist was less of a premeditated decision and more of a stumble upon a passion. He wrote: I've always been a creative soul, fond of doodling, scribbling, and drawing in my spare time. Comics felt like a natural and appealing way to put my inner world on paper and share it with others."
    #2

    Comic depicting dark human nature with a character shooting another despite ethical warnings.

    martin_rosner Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing apes discussing hunger and a gorilla hoarding bananas, humorously exposing human nature.

    martin_rosner Report

    Martin also devolved into the topic of how he started creating comics as a form of therapy during challenging times. “I started making comics once my depression started getting better. It's not that the comics helped; it's more that I felt well enough to make them. Just so happened to be at a point in my life when I had enough free time to draw comics. I saw someone posting a comic a day on Reddit, their goal was to do that for 100 days. I said that's something I could do too. Once I started, I never really stopped.”
    #4

    Comic about human nature with characters discussing the cancellation of the trolley problem due to budget cuts, ending at the beach.

    martin_rosner Report

    #5

    Witty comic reveals the darker side of human nature, showing a dramatic flashback and unexpected development.

    martin_rosner Report

    Martin elaborated on his creative process. He shared that he often makes a lot of drafts but ultimately decides on gut feeling alone. 

    “I also ask my artist friends, who make me laugh, for input. If they say it works, I'll turn the idea into a full comic. Sometimes, I'll join a trend if I enjoy it myself, but I try to keep that to a minimum so I don't turn into a fad.”
    #6

    Comic strip showing a wizard assigning a new king and librarian, highlighting the darker side of human nature humorously.

    martin_rosner Report

    #7

    Comic about human nature: A person questions their kindness, and the universe responds humorously in four panels.

    martin_rosner Report

    As for the goals, Martin commented: “I don't have an end goal in mind but several smaller ones. I try not to focus too much on the numbers and statistics because I know that's the best way to make yourself miserable.”

    #8

    Comic illustrating darker side of human nature with characters discussing police and rights.

    martin_rosner Report

    #9

    Comic panel depicting the darker side of human nature with a character waking up as a bug and being arrested.

    martin_rosner Report

    #10

    Comic showing ghosts trying to scare a person, with the punchline that the ghosts actually hate him.

    martin_rosner Report

    #11

    Witty comic exposing human nature with a genie and man discussing the freeing of wishes in a humorous twist.

    martin_rosner Report

    #12

    Comic strip illustrating the darker side of human nature with contrasting scenes of rock climbing and gaming.

    martin_rosner Report

    #13

    Comics illustration highlighting witty and dark aspects of human nature with humorous scenes and characters.

    martin_rosner Report

    #14

    Witty comic about crabs helping each other out of a bucket, illustrating the darker side of human nature.

    martin_rosner Report

    #15

    Comic illustrating the darker side of human nature with two stick figures hosting a podcast, creating a parasocial relationship.

    martin_rosner Report

    #16

    Comic depicting the darker side of human nature with characters discussing cringe and online behavior.

    martin_rosner Report

    #17

    Comic panel illustrating a humorous take on human nature preferences, with characters debating and a witty commentary on protests.

    martin_rosner Report

    #18

    Witty comic highlights human nature with old guillotine and new submersible, plus news tweet about safe Titanic exploration.

    martin_rosner Report

    #19

    Comic strip highlighting dark humor with a party scene, unexpected injury, and a character dancing provocatively.

    martin_rosner Report

    #20

    Comic depicting a house sinking underwater, highlighting the darker side of human nature with a relevant tweet below.

    martin_rosner Report

    #21

    Comic character shocked by book "Goku x Spider-Man", ghostly figure of grandpa present, humorous critique on human nature.

    martin_rosner Report

    #22

    Comic illustrating witty insights on human nature, featuring goal setting, depression, and productivity tips.

    martin_rosner Report

