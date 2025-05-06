ADVERTISEMENT

SSKAIT, short for “Siya, Sila, Kayo, Ako, Ikaw, Tayo,” draws inspiration from everyday conversations and personal experiences, brought to life with wit and heart by its creator, Allan Jeffrey C. Bacar—better known as AJ.

Though AJ graduated with honors in Electronics and Engineering from De La Salle University, his passion for art and storytelling led him down a different path. From sketching comics for his university’s Filipino publication Ang Pahayagang Plaridel to working as a Project Engineer in a top telecom company, AJ never lost sight of his dream. In 2016, he launched SSKAIT Comics, turning small moments into relatable, hilarious slices of life.

Eventually, AJ made the bold choice to leave the corporate world behind and dedicate himself fully to SSKAIT. What began as a childhood dream has grown into a powerful creative journey—one that continues to resonate deeply with his ever-growing audience.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Illustration from Filipino humor comics showing a calm character with a crown saying they're too old for drama.

Vibrant and full of emotion, SSKAIT comics reel you in with charm—but it’s the twist endings that deliver the knockout. Just when you think you’ve figured it out, the story veers into hilariously unexpected territory, perfectly capturing what anxiety, awkwardness, or overthinking really feels like.

With a rapidly growing fanbase in the millions, @sskaitcomics shows that sometimes, the most exaggerated moments reveal the deepest truths.
    #2

    Comic style illustration showing Filipino humor with a character hugging a large cat and text saying everything will be okay.

    #3

    Cartoon illustrating Filipino humor with a playful pun between a character and an elderly woman holding rice.

    #4

    Comic panels humorously contrasting affectionate dogs and indifferent cats, capturing Filipino humor in a lighthearted artistic style.

    #5

    Comic strip humorously capturing Filipino humor with a girl sending an email and a man trapped inside a well.

    #6

    Cute comic illustration capturing Filipino humor with a character happily texting, inspired by popular culture style.

    #7

    Comic strip showing Filipino humor with characters humorously interacting about social media followers and height.

    #8

    Comic panels showing Filipino humor with characters escaping heat, finding aircon, shopping, and joking about being scammed.

    #9

    Comic panels showing Filipino humor in daily life with characters enjoying drinks and playful conversations in a humorous style.

    #10

    Comic panels humorously capturing Filipino humor through everyday thesis group dynamics and reactions.

    #11

    Comic strip showing Filipino humor with a family discussing eggs, highlighting clever and hilarious moments in everyday life.

    #12

    Comic panels showing Filipino humor with characters emailing, meeting offline, and playfully arguing in a colorful cartoon style.

    #13

    Comic strip showing a father and child humorously choosing Pokémon, capturing Filipino humor in a playful family scene.

    #14

    Comic strip by Filipino artist humorously capturing a wedding mix-up in 25 hilarious new comics about Filipino humor.

    #15

    Comic panels featuring Filipino humor with characters talking about a ghost-seeing nurse and brave advice in a hospital setting.

    #16

    Comic panels showing a Filipino nurse trainee using her third eye to humorously interact with mischievous ghosts.

    #17

    Comic strip illustrating Filipino humor with a nurse and patient in a lighthearted hospital scene.

    #18

    Filipino humor comic showing a boss trusting an employee who humorously responds with don’t in an office setting.

    #19

    Comic strip capturing Filipino humor with a boss and employee discussing flu symptoms and meeting cancellation.

    #20

    Comic panels showing Filipino humor with characters in a hospital, featuring ghosts and funny dialogue about elevators and nurses.

    #21

    Comic showing a couple and their dog on a couch, capturing Filipino humor in a lighthearted and funny moment.

    #22

    Filipino humor captured in a comic strip showing different cosplay convention experiences over the years.

    #23

    Comic panels showing Filipino humor with a psychiatrist and patient discussing confusion and a voluntary exit in a humorous way.

    #24

    Comic strip humorously captures Filipino humor with characters discussing drink choices on a hot day in a simple setting.

    #25

    Comic strip humorously capturing Filipino humor with a doctor delivering a countdown to a surprised patient.

