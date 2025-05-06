ADVERTISEMENT

SSKAIT, short for “Siya, Sila, Kayo, Ako, Ikaw, Tayo,” draws inspiration from everyday conversations and personal experiences, brought to life with wit and heart by its creator, Allan Jeffrey C. Bacar—better known as AJ.

Though AJ graduated with honors in Electronics and Engineering from De La Salle University, his passion for art and storytelling led him down a different path. From sketching comics for his university’s Filipino publication Ang Pahayagang Plaridel to working as a Project Engineer in a top telecom company, AJ never lost sight of his dream. In 2016, he launched SSKAIT Comics, turning small moments into relatable, hilarious slices of life.

Eventually, AJ made the bold choice to leave the corporate world behind and dedicate himself fully to SSKAIT. What began as a childhood dream has grown into a powerful creative journey—one that continues to resonate deeply with his ever-growing audience.

More info: Instagram | Facebook