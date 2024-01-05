ADVERTISEMENT

We are delighted to introduce you to another talented comic artist who is creating a series about relatable situations, with the main character based on the author themselves.

"Seany Boy Draws" by Sean Kirkpatrick is a wholesome webcomic that captures the essence of life's little moments. The artist behind the series explores a variety of topics, including relationships, owning pets, pop culture, and day-to-day routines—ordinary, yet amusing at the same time. Scroll down to see a selection of the best comics by Sean, and let us know in the comments below which one of the strips seems to be pretty relatable to you

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com