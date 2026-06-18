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Life has a way of turning even the smallest moments into stories worth retelling, especially when they involve awkward misunderstandings, random bad luck, or everyday chaos. When we previously featured John Dabreo’s colorful comic series “3JP Comics” on Bored Panda, readers got a taste of his fast-paced humor and expressive cartoon world.

In his work, John takes ordinary situations and pushes them just far enough into the absurd to make them unforgettable. A trip to the ATM, a quiet day at the beach, or a simple conversation can quickly turn into a punchline, thanks to his bold characters, exaggerated reactions, and sharp comedic timing. Whether the punchline is silly, relatable, or completely unexpected, these comics are a fun reminder that humor can be found almost anywhere.

Scroll down to see more of John Dabreo’s work, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones along the way.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A bright and funny comic showing a person trying to relax on a beach, but loud music interrupts the peaceful everyday moments.

3jp_comics Report

11points
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    #2

    A bright comic strip showing the chaos of everyday moments, with a character noticing a flock of birds and then reacting to something on his arm.

    3jp_comics Report

    7points
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    #3

    Funny comics capturing everyday moments with people discussing their favorite time of the year, including Diwali, Christmas, Carnival, and a long weekend.

    3jp_comics Report

    7points
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    #4

    A funny comic strip depicting the chaos of everyday moments, with characters reacting to a person walking backward indoors and opening an umbrella.

    3jp_comics Report

    6points
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    #5

    A funny comic strip about the chaos of everyday moments, showing a man trying to withdraw money from a broken ATM.

    3jp_comics Report

    6points
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    #6

    Funny comics capturing everyday moments with people discussing how many times a week they get water, with one character asking if others are getting water at all.

    3jp_comics Report

    6points
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    #7

    A bright and funny comic strip capturing everyday moments, showing a man complaining about poor service at a wake.

    3jp_comics Report

    5points
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    #8

    A funny comic strip illustrating the chaos of everyday moments, as a woman realizes her clothes are drying outside just as it starts to rain.

    3jp_comics Report

    5points
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    #9

    A comic strip capturing the chaos of everyday moments as a person is surprised by someone who knows their father is a glassmaker.

    3jp_comics Report

    5points
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    #10

    A funny comic strip depicting everyday moments, showing someone adding too much spice to food, then a fireman appearing.

    3jp_comics Report

    5points
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    #11

    Funny comics capturing everyday moments showing people complaining about electricity outages of different durations, while one asks if others are even getting electricity.

    3jp_comics Report

    5points
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    #12

    A humorous cartoon comic depicting a person scratching their hand and discussing ringworm, capturing funny everyday moments.

    3jp_comics Report

    5points
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    #13

    A vibrant cartoon comic showing a person celebrating Christmas music, capturing funny everyday moments.

    3jp_comics Report

    5points
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    #14

    A funny comic strip showing a couple discussing being late for a family gathering, part of everyday moments.

    3jp_comics Report

    4points
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    #15

    Funny comics capturing everyday moments with a character reacting to the cost of living going up, while another person states they saw it coming.

    3jp_comics Report

    4points
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    #16

    A funny cartoon comic where a person plays a prank on a colleague, capturing the chaos of everyday moments.

    3jp_comics Report

    4points
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    #17

    Funny comics about everyday moments: Two people repeat a question about sorrel, leading to one getting frustrated.

    3jp_comics Report

    4points
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    #18

    Funny comics about everyday moments: A woman questions why Santa doesnt visit, while a man offers curry deer.

    3jp_comics Report

    4points
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    #19

    Funny comics about everyday moments: A man refuses to buy fruit, only to find his own tree empty, then chases a thief.

    3jp_comics Report

    4points
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    #20

    A colorful cartoon comic about a child asking about weather seasons and guava season, showing funny everyday moments.

    3jp_comics Report

    3points
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    #21

    Funny comics about everyday moments: A woman confronts a man about lying about being a real estate agent.

    3jp_comics Report

    3points
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    #22

    Funny comics capturing everyday moments with two men discussing a friend getting married and joking about a sister.

    3jp_comics Report

    2points
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    #23

    A bright cartoon comic depicting a humorous family interaction about sweet food, illustrating funny everyday moments.

    3jp_comics Report

    2points
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    #24

    Funny comics about everyday moments: One person happily drinks while another expresses discomfort after a meal.

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    2points
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