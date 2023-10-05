18Kviews
Artist Places Funny Signs In His City And They Look Like Art Installations (28 New Pics) Interview With Artist
18Kviews
Stumbling upon unexpected discoveries is a rather common experience while walking down streets or navigating through public areas in any larger city. Australian artist Michael Pederson decided to contribute to these spontaneous findings by inserting messages and texts into urban spaces as 'mini art projects'.
Drawing inspiration from social media and everyday life, Pederson’s work adds a layer of irony that enhances and enlivens the surrounding environment. His interventions in various urban locations, with their small yet potent messages, make for a rather thought-provoking experience for passersby. That being said, Michael's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda if you'd like to see some more of his tiny 'art projects.'
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Just like last time, Bored Panda reached out to Michael, who has been actively experimenting with and developing his craft in the realm of kinetic and collaborative art over the past two years.
When asked about the progress and specific projects since he expressed a desire to explore kinetic work and engage in collaborations two years ago, Pederson shared, "In the last two years, I have experimented with light and sound in a few pieces. I think they’ve worked well, but I’d like to find a way to make them more permanent. It has also been great meeting like-minded artists at a couple of recent festivals, and some collaborations are currently underway."
When it came to addressing the challenge of overthinking and diversion from initial intentions, Michael remarked, “Overthinking can still occasionally be a struggle, but I’ve found that it’s easier for me just to jump right in and make something and find solutions to creative problems as I go. These days, I’m much happier taking creative risks as well. If one piece doesn’t work, maybe the next one will, e.g., I hung a temporary installation in a tunnel that emulated the iPhone 'unknown caller' screen with a looped recording of a ringing phone hidden inside. I thought people might scratch their heads a little at this project, but I proceeded anyway. All in all, I think it was received well."
*stares into the abyss* tell me your secrets...yes...
When asked about the public responses and any standout reactions to his minimally styled, text-based urban interventions, the artist noted receiving more messages from people who've discovered his works. "Even though the pieces are small and hidden, lately I’ve been getting more messages than usual from people who have discovered them IRL (which is nice). My last memorable interaction was with a tourist who saw me installing a miniature (endless tunnel). We chatted for a lot longer than I usually do in these situations, and it was great to hear unique perspectives on my work."
In response to how his perspectives and themes have shifted over time, Pederson stated to Bored Panda, "I’m increasingly drawn to the idea of doing projects which involve community collaboration. Something that involves the creative input of others drawing attention to fascinating yet overlooked aspects of their community. I know that sounds a little vague, but hopefully, it will become a little more concrete in the future."
Lastly, at the end of the interview, when probed about moments when he had to remind himself to embrace the joy of creating, Michael couldn't pinpoint a specific instance but confessed, “I can’t think of a particular moment, but I have become increasingly aware that the most enjoyment I get in art is in the making.”
Those pigeons deserve it more than some "celebrities" on the real thing
This looks like the entrance to hell. Don't get too close.
I have a ton of tiny furniture I made during last summer’s heatwave, finally I may have found a purpose for it!
I thought they were all cute lol
I wish I had little things like these where I live, I'd do it myself but I don't know how to make the little furniture and stuff
Then just get a large bag of googly eyes and add them in random places.
Ooh ... I like that idea 😀
I have a ton of tiny furniture I made during last summer’s heatwave, finally I may have found a purpose for it!
I thought they were all cute lol
I wish I had little things like these where I live, I'd do it myself but I don't know how to make the little furniture and stuff
Then just get a large bag of googly eyes and add them in random places.
Ooh ... I like that idea 😀