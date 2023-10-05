ADVERTISEMENT

Stumbling upon unexpected discoveries is a rather common experience while walking down streets or navigating through public areas in any larger city. Australian artist Michael Pederson decided to contribute to these spontaneous findings by inserting messages and texts into urban spaces as 'mini art projects'.

Drawing inspiration from social media and everyday life, Pederson’s work adds a layer of irony that enhances and enlivens the surrounding environment. His interventions in various urban locations, with their small yet potent messages, make for a rather thought-provoking experience for passersby. That being said, Michael's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda if you'd like to see some more of his tiny 'art projects.'

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
161points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Just like last time, Bored Panda reached out to Michael, who has been actively experimenting with and developing his craft in the realm of kinetic and collaborative art over the past two years.

When asked about the progress and specific projects since he expressed a desire to explore kinetic work and engage in collaborations two years ago, Pederson shared, "In the last two years, I have experimented with light and sound in a few pieces. I think they’ve worked well, but I’d like to find a way to make them more permanent. It has also been great meeting like-minded artists at a couple of recent festivals, and some collaborations are currently underway."
#2

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
158points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
156points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When it came to addressing the challenge of overthinking and diversion from initial intentions, Michael remarked, “Overthinking can still occasionally be a struggle, but I’ve found that it’s easier for me just to jump right in and make something and find solutions to creative problems as I go. These days, I’m much happier taking creative risks as well. If one piece doesn’t work, maybe the next one will, e.g., I hung a temporary installation in a tunnel that emulated the iPhone 'unknown caller' screen with a looped recording of a ringing phone hidden inside. I thought people might scratch their heads a little at this project, but I proceeded anyway. All in all, I think it was received well."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
146points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
132points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When asked about the public responses and any standout reactions to his minimally styled, text-based urban interventions, the artist noted receiving more messages from people who've discovered his works. "Even though the pieces are small and hidden, lately I’ve been getting more messages than usual from people who have discovered them IRL (which is nice). My last memorable interaction was with a tourist who saw me installing a miniature (endless tunnel). We chatted for a lot longer than I usually do in these situations, and it was great to hear unique perspectives on my work."
#6

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
131points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
126points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

In response to how his perspectives and themes have shifted over time, Pederson stated to Bored Panda, "I’m increasingly drawn to the idea of doing projects which involve community collaboration. Something that involves the creative input of others drawing attention to fascinating yet overlooked aspects of their community. I know that sounds a little vague, but hopefully, it will become a little more concrete in the future."

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
116points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Lastly, at the end of the interview, when probed about moments when he had to remind himself to embrace the joy of creating, Michael couldn't pinpoint a specific instance but confessed, “I can’t think of a particular moment, but I have become increasingly aware that the most enjoyment I get in art is in the making.”
#10

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
115points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
114points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
108points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
107points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
101points
Add photo comments
POST
moosygirl avatar
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lots of Australian businesses with this fake phonenumber…

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
99points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
98points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
92points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
86points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
85points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
82points
Add photo comments
POST
luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those pigeons deserve it more than some "celebrities" on the real thing

Vote comment up
30
30points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
79points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Artist Intervenes In Public Places In A Very Fun Way (28 New Pics) Shares stats

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!