60 Amusing Comics That Show What Everyday Life With A Cat Looks Like By Cody Stone Stowe (New Pics)
You might already be familiar with WeFlaps comics by Cody. However, since we haven't seen his work here on Bored Panda for a while, this might be a joyful discovery.
Cody and his cat Coral share an amazing life together, and luckily we get to see it too through these hilarious comic strips. Coral being a cat is inspiration enough for many scenarios the artist comes up with - however, Cody shared his concerns about running out of ideas.
Luckily, in 2020, during "Comictober", he found a new way to look at his artwork, and we can see a lot of it incorporated nowadays. "I took notice that I don't just have to make comics about Coral's quirks, but just going on adventures with her in any scenario I please. Thus, the Coral and Cthulhu comics and so on. Who knows what could be next? Maybe Coral and I will solve a murder or save the world from impending doom! The possibilities are limitless," wrote Cody.
