ADVERTISEMENT

Animal-watching is fascinatingly fun. They are thinking and feeling beings, so they don’t always conform to whatever plan that we, humans, have set out for them. They can behave in incredibly random and goofy ways, which is a feast for the eyes. If you’re quick enough to snap a pic, you can amuse entire swathes of the internet.

‘Animals in Random Places’ is a very well-known Facebook page that does exactly what it says on the tin: it shares pics of animals in (yup, you guessed it!) random places. The photos are funny, relatable, and oh-so-very cute. Though—plot-twist—they’re all cats!

We’ve picked out the best of the best to boost your mood with an overload of cuteness. So, grab your pets, scroll down, and invite some coziness into your day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Orange cat with a blue bow tie sitting among boxes on a metal shelf showing cats in random places.

Animals in Random Places Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat lounging in a random spot on a table with one paw hanging off the edge, showcasing cats in such random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tiny cat peeking out from under a blanket on a bed, one of the times cats were in such random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Many of these photos are undoubtedly adorable. But why is it that we love looking at cute things so much? As it turns out, human beings are hardwired to pay attention to cuteness. It goes beyond just visuals, though.

    As per the University of Oxford, cuteness may just be “one of the strongest forces that shape our behavior.” Potentially, it makes people more compassionate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two kittens wrapped snugly in soft pastel blankets, showing cats in random cozy places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    White cat curled up inside a black mesh chair, showcasing one of the random places cats love to rest and relax.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Small kitten resting inside a blue container, showing one of the many random places cats are found by people.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The University of Oxford explains that cuteness can activate brain networks, like the orbitofrontal cortex, that are associated with emotion and pleasure.

    This, in turn, triggers empathy and compassion, facilitating well-being and complex social relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To put it simply, people have liked looking at cute things for a long time.
    #7

    Small orange cat sitting in a kitchen sink filled with bubbles under a running faucet, showcasing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Orange kitten sitting inside a plush bag shaped like a cartoon animal, showing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Two cats sitting behind a rain-speckled window, with one cat blending into the dark background in a random place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cuteness can be one way that beings like babies get the attention they need to survive by jumping to the “front of the queue” in terms of our brain processing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Babies not only look cute, with their big eyes, chubby cheeks, and button noses, their infectious laughs and captivating scent also make them sound and smell cute. Their soft skin and chubby limbs may even make them feel cute,” as per the University of Oxford.
    #10

    Cat wrapped in a shark costume lying on a bed next to a shark plush, showing cats in random places humorously.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Black and white cat sitting on a door handle in a random place, showcasing quirky cat behavior indoors.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A small cat sitting alone in a parking spot labeled small car, showcasing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The same holds true for adorable animals.

    Broadly speaking, people tend to feel more affection for animals that have juvenile features. For example, toward dogs that have similar features to human babies, including being soft to touch and having “big eyes, bulging craniums, and recessed chins.”
    #13

    Cat sitting in a random spot among colorful cushions, showing a relaxed and cute expression in an unusual place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tabby cat sitting on a small chair at a child’s desk in a colorful room, showing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Small orange cat curled up and stretching in a large fluffy gray bed, showing cats in random places humorously.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This connection to cuteness is found when looking at inanimate objects, too. That’s why many people have so much affection for things like dolls, teddies, and miniature products.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aside from the immediate and powerful reaction to cuteness, there’s also a “slower, more sustained processing in large brain networks.” This brain activity is linked to caregiving and bonding, which are core to parenting.
    #16

    Tabby cat lying on a patterned rug with colorful letters spelling fat on its belly, showcasing random cat moments.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Black cat with wide curious eyes and tongue sticking out, showcasing cats in random places in dark background.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tabby cat lounging next to a birthday cake with number 16 candles and mouse-shaped decorations on a table.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cuteness can affect your emotions and behavior in a very intense way. It can evoke lots of positive feelings like happiness, warmth, love, etc..

    On top of that, Verywell Mind notes, cuteness also stimulates your protective instincts, making you want to take care of the cute thing… whatever it may be.
    #19

    Fluffy white cat lying on its back on a fluffy bath mat in a bathroom with tiled floor and beige walls.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Person working at computer with a cat sleeping under a blanket on the desk in a random places photo.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fluffy cat in a random place standing on hind legs, sniffing a wall-mounted air conditioner indoors at night.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One side effect of being exposed to cute things is that you can take on more childish behavior patterns yourself.

    For instance, you might start making baby sounds. Or you might feel so delighted that you start jumping up and down.

    However, cuteness can also trigger so-called ‘cuteness aggression,’ which is your brain’s way of managing those strong feelings. It prevents emotional overload.
    #22

    Tabby cat sleeping comfortably under a blanket with a tissue on its forehead in a random place, showcasing funny cat moments.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tabby cat holding a pen while sitting on a notebook filled with math problems, showcasing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Six cats resting in a row on a slanted rooftop, showcasing cats in random places with unique and unexpected spots.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cute content can also bring people together, lighten the mood, and encourage caring for and helping others. It’s also entrenched itself in various parts of modern life, such as social media, advertising, and entertainment in the guise of cute characters, emojis, animals, mascots, and various trends.

    For example, a company that uses a cute mascot is almost certainly trying to get you attached to it and the brand, thus making you a loyal, returning customer.
    #25

    Three curious kittens exploring the inside of a computer tower, showcasing cats in random and unexpected places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Orange cat lying on the floor next to a bookshelf with an open book, one paw touching the pages in a random place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Gray tabby kitten sleeping curled up inside a frying pan, a random place cats were found inspiring people to take pictures.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Originally, the ‘Animals in Random Places’ page was created over 8 years ago, in late June of 2017. Since then, the project has grown by leaps and bounds.

    Currently, it boasts hundreds of thousands of fans on the social network, clocking in at a whopping 1.9 million followers. Initially, the curators of the page tested out a few different names, including ‘Animals in Situations’ and ‘Animals in Random and Common Places,’ before sticking with the current branding.
    #28

    Black cat with wide eyes lying on a kitchen counter next to a similar black cat-shaped object in a random spot.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Orange kitten peeking out of a person’s sweatpants pocket in a kitchen, showing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Cat sitting on the floor looking at a wall clock near pet food and water bowls in a random spot inside a house.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Be honest, which of these pics did you like the most and why? Which ones spoke to your soul? What pets do you have at home?

    What is the most random place that you’ve spotted them in?

    Don’t forget to upvote your favorite photos, tell your pets we said ‘hi,’ and share your thoughts in the comments.
    #31

    Cat lying on its back in a random outdoor spot near a plant pot and umbrella, showcasing cats in unusual places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cat sitting in driver’s seat, holding the steering wheel inside a car, one of many random places cats are found.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Orange cat sitting in a cardboard box with watermelons, one of the random places cats were found inside.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A cat wrapped in a blanket lying next to a loaf of bread in a random place, showing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Kitten captured mid-air jumping on a bed, demonstrating one of the random places cats were spotted recently.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Close-up of a cat with large eyes cuddling a small teddy bear, showcasing random places cats can be found.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Surprised cat with mouth open peeking from between couch cushions, one paw raised in a random place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Two cats cuddle on a carpet with a blue feather toy nearby, showcasing cats in such random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Shower curtain with cats in a random place parodying Titanic scene, perfect for cat lovers and random cats photos.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Black and white cat wrapped in a yellow cloth with a duck face, showing a cute expression in a random place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Gray cat wrapped in a bunny-patterned blanket lying on a bed with a pig-shaped pillow in a random place indoors.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Orange cat wearing a bread bib held near a tree with a missing cat flyer featuring the same cat in a random place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two tiny kittens hiding under a patterned bedspread, showcasing cats in random surprising places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Fluffy orange cat hanging mid-air indoors, captured in a random and amusing moment by its owner.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Cat sitting at a table staring at a small laptop, one of the random places cats were found and photographed.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Black kitten wearing a tie sitting on a desk with toy cars, a glass of milk, and a laptop in a random place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Kitten wrapped in a blanket sitting on a yellow surface, one of the many random places cats are found by people.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two cats sitting closely together by a window, showcasing the charm of cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    A cat sitting on a kitchen counter next to a dessert, showcasing cats in random places captured by people.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Orange cat lying on its back sleeping on a couch with striped cushions in a random place indoors.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Fluffy cat wearing a green shirt sitting in a random spot between a bed and a table, showcasing cute feline behavior.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Three calico cats resting on a bed with a matching calico-patterned blanket, showcasing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Cat peeking over a high ledge, showing one of the many random places cats sit that people had to capture in photos.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Cat sitting comfortably in a shopping basket among groceries, showcasing cats in random places captured in photos.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Black and white cat sitting next to a similar LEGO cat model on a wooden floor in a bright room, showcasing random cat moments.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tiny kitten wrapped in an orange towel being held, showcasing one of the random places cats appear in everyday life.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Cat with one paw raised being held inside a home, showcasing one of the random places cats often appear unexpectedly.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Cat standing with a dog resting its head on the cat’s back in a random outdoor spot captured in an unusual moment.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Two cats hugging on a black chair, showing a random moment with cats in such unexpected places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Orange cat lying under a blanket next to a smiling furry mask, captured in a random place by a cat lover.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Close-up of a tabby cat hiding in a random place between a white table and a blue chair.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Cute cat showing pink paws pressed against a glass surface, one of the random places cats love to rest and relax.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Orange cat lying on a concrete floor with sunlight casting striped patterns, one of the cats in random places captured.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Three tabby cats cuddled together on a black office chair in a random place indoors.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Cat looking surprised into heart-shaped mirror on wooden floor with blue plush toy nearby in a random place.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Tabby cat curling up and resting inside a small cardboard box, showcasing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Collage of a cat in random places including tucked under a blanket, inside a dryer, and showing its white paws close-up.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Three cats in random places showing various expressions, including one with its tongue out and playful interactions between them.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Orange cat wearing a bowtie, sitting by a birthday candle with confetti around, showing cats in random places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Cat peeking out from under a blanket with teddy bear prints, showing a random and cozy moment of cats in unusual places.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Small cat peeking out from behind a white wall on a grey carpet in a random and unexpected place indoors.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Person holding a fluffy calico cat in a living room, showcasing one of the random places cats were found by people.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Two cats cuddling and sleeping closely together in a cozy blanket, showcasing random places cats love to rest.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Person gently holding a cat's ears while the cat sits at a table, one of the random places cats appear in photos

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Calico kitten laying on bed with glasses in front, showcasing cats in random places and playful moments.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Two cats sitting close together on a stone pavement in a random outdoor urban setting at night.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Cute cat with big eyes wearing a white towel in a random place, showcasing funny cat moments people captured.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!