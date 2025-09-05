77 Times Cats Were In Such Random Places, People Just Had To Take A Picture Of Them
Animal-watching is fascinatingly fun. They are thinking and feeling beings, so they don’t always conform to whatever plan that we, humans, have set out for them. They can behave in incredibly random and goofy ways, which is a feast for the eyes. If you’re quick enough to snap a pic, you can amuse entire swathes of the internet.
‘Animals in Random Places’ is a very well-known Facebook page that does exactly what it says on the tin: it shares pics of animals in (yup, you guessed it!) random places. The photos are funny, relatable, and oh-so-very cute. Though—plot-twist—they’re all cats!
We’ve picked out the best of the best to boost your mood with an overload of cuteness. So, grab your pets, scroll down, and invite some coziness into your day.
Many of these photos are undoubtedly adorable. But why is it that we love looking at cute things so much? As it turns out, human beings are hardwired to pay attention to cuteness. It goes beyond just visuals, though.
As per the University of Oxford, cuteness may just be “one of the strongest forces that shape our behavior.” Potentially, it makes people more compassionate.
The University of Oxford explains that cuteness can activate brain networks, like the orbitofrontal cortex, that are associated with emotion and pleasure.
This, in turn, triggers empathy and compassion, facilitating well-being and complex social relationships.
To put it simply, people have liked looking at cute things for a long time.
Cuteness can be one way that beings like babies get the attention they need to survive by jumping to the “front of the queue” in terms of our brain processing.
“Babies not only look cute, with their big eyes, chubby cheeks, and button noses, their infectious laughs and captivating scent also make them sound and smell cute. Their soft skin and chubby limbs may even make them feel cute,” as per the University of Oxford.
The same holds true for adorable animals.
Broadly speaking, people tend to feel more affection for animals that have juvenile features. For example, toward dogs that have similar features to human babies, including being soft to touch and having “big eyes, bulging craniums, and recessed chins.”
This connection to cuteness is found when looking at inanimate objects, too. That’s why many people have so much affection for things like dolls, teddies, and miniature products.
Aside from the immediate and powerful reaction to cuteness, there’s also a “slower, more sustained processing in large brain networks.” This brain activity is linked to caregiving and bonding, which are core to parenting.
Cuteness can affect your emotions and behavior in a very intense way. It can evoke lots of positive feelings like happiness, warmth, love, etc..
On top of that, Verywell Mind notes, cuteness also stimulates your protective instincts, making you want to take care of the cute thing… whatever it may be.
One side effect of being exposed to cute things is that you can take on more childish behavior patterns yourself.
For instance, you might start making baby sounds. Or you might feel so delighted that you start jumping up and down.
However, cuteness can also trigger so-called ‘cuteness aggression,’ which is your brain’s way of managing those strong feelings. It prevents emotional overload.
Cute content can also bring people together, lighten the mood, and encourage caring for and helping others. It’s also entrenched itself in various parts of modern life, such as social media, advertising, and entertainment in the guise of cute characters, emojis, animals, mascots, and various trends.
For example, a company that uses a cute mascot is almost certainly trying to get you attached to it and the brand, thus making you a loyal, returning customer.
Originally, the ‘Animals in Random Places’ page was created over 8 years ago, in late June of 2017. Since then, the project has grown by leaps and bounds.
Currently, it boasts hundreds of thousands of fans on the social network, clocking in at a whopping 1.9 million followers. Initially, the curators of the page tested out a few different names, including ‘Animals in Situations’ and ‘Animals in Random and Common Places,’ before sticking with the current branding.
