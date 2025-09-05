ADVERTISEMENT

Animal-watching is fascinatingly fun. They are thinking and feeling beings, so they don’t always conform to whatever plan that we, humans, have set out for them. They can behave in incredibly random and goofy ways, which is a feast for the eyes. If you’re quick enough to snap a pic, you can amuse entire swathes of the internet.

‘Animals in Random Places’ is a very well-known Facebook page that does exactly what it says on the tin: it shares pics of animals in (yup, you guessed it!) random places. The photos are funny, relatable, and oh-so-very cute. Though—plot-twist—they’re all cats!

We’ve picked out the best of the best to boost your mood with an overload of cuteness. So, grab your pets, scroll down, and invite some coziness into your day.