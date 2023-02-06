When it comes to internet humor, animal photos are the new cat's meow. These wacky, wild, and sometimes weird images have taken the internet by storm and left us all feeling pawsitively entertained. From an owl delivering a Hogwarts letter, to a bear taking a snooze in a bird's nest, to a turtle trying to eat a Christmas decoration thinking it's a giant tomato, these pictures are definitely going to put a smile on your face.

But why do we love these funny animal photos so much? For starters, they're the perfect escape from the daily grind. These images offer a moment of belly laughs and silly giggles in an otherwise serious world. And let's be real, who doesn't love to see a cat napping in an absurd position or a dog playing with its toys in the most ridiculous way possible? These animal antics are a universal language that speaks to us all, no matter our age, culture, or background. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Big Cats Like Boxes Too!

Big Cats Like Boxes Too!

reddit.com Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#2

Dropping Sticks

Dropping Sticks

Report

29points
POST
Quirinus
Quirinus
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Annie, are you okay? (hee-hee)

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

My Grandma..

My Grandma..

BethanyMillson Report

27points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is so sad, can someone carry on the tradition?

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Oh Violet

Oh Violet

hspter Report

27points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Hogwarts Letter Finally Arrived

Hogwarts Letter Finally Arrived

reddit.com Report

26points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, no! That is very dangerous! The letter would explode if you open it… so why don’t you give it to me and I’ll check it out 😉*evil laughter*

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

I'm In Confusion

I'm In Confusion

SwaggedOut_Taco Report

24points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you need a hedgehog to complete the set?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#7

This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty

This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty

reddit.com Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#8

Hello

Hello

Report

21points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Excuse me sir, do you have a moment to talk about Jesus Christ?"

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

Well Howdy

Well Howdy

reddit.com Report

21points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The future bartender behind the counter?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Genuinely Lol’d At This

Genuinely Lol’d At This

lellyleigh Report

21points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I mean, if your dressed for it....

1
1point
reply
#11

Hello There!

Hello There!

reddit.com Report

20points
POST
Andi
Andi
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is one of the most impressive photos i think i've seen - also Dr Who Sea Devils!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

Ahhh

Ahhh

Report

20points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next shot: hedgehog yeeted across room with foot

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Tired Hamster

Tired Hamster

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#14

Big Blep 👅

Big Blep 👅

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#15

Someone's Had A Beary Rough Day😅

Someone's Had A Beary Rough Day😅

ipostrandompoop Report

19points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's okay, we didn't really want to sit down on the picnic table to enjoy our lunch anyways....

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Jabba

Jabba

ElonMuch Report

19points
POST
#17

That's A Weird Looking Giraffe 🦒

That's A Weird Looking Giraffe 🦒

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a moment to work that out.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#18

Oh Yeahhh

Oh Yeahhh

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
#19

He Can Stack 7 Cheerios On His Head

He Can Stack 7 Cheerios On His Head

Its-Spectral Report

18points
POST
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they stayed this big, I'd love to have one as a pet.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#20

Have You Ever In Your Life Seen A Bear Sitting In A Eagles Nest? You Have Now!!!

Have You Ever In Your Life Seen A Bear Sitting In A Eagles Nest? You Have Now!!!

You Have To Remember Eagles Nests Weight Hundreds Of Pounds As They Add New Sticks Every Year, And They Can Be Over 6 Ft. Wide

Shari Armstrong Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#21

The Reply I Hoped For

The Reply I Hoped For

bob72012412 Report

17points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talking to the other sharks "In my day we ate dodo, dodo breakfast, dodo for lunch and dodo for tea. These days it's all processed surfer...."

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

I Don’t Know If I’d Be Delighted Or Scared Sh*tless

I Don’t Know If I’d Be Delighted Or Scared Sh*tless

kakslauttanen Report

17points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I saw that while I was driving in the middle of nowhere, there’d definitely be an accident. Not a car accident, but an accident, nonetheless.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#23

Thanks, I Hate Emo Horse

Thanks, I Hate Emo Horse

reddit.com Report

17points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is no better description.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Huckleberry Is Wearing The Tennis Balls Of Shame.

Huckleberry Is Wearing The Tennis Balls Of Shame.

reddit.com Report

17points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So are you going to stop trying to butt everyone now?...........Nope!

0
0points
reply
#25

When You Discover The Hidden Camera

When You Discover The Hidden Camera

Yakyu147Ab Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#26

When You Try To Google Tony Hawk But Accidentally Type In Tiny Hawk

When You Try To Google Tony Hawk But Accidentally Type In Tiny Hawk

Scaulbylausis Report

17points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hands up. Who is now googling Tiny Hawk?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Platypus Babies Are Called "Puggles"

Platypus Babies Are Called "Puggles"

rgatoNacho Report

17points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the cutest weirdo I have ever seen!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

Meet Grumpyfish, The Crankiest Darn Goldfish I've Ever Seen!! 🤣

Meet Grumpyfish, The Crankiest Darn Goldfish I've Ever Seen!! 🤣

StrawbunnyMilkTea Report

17points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get him into a nice tank and he'll soon look happier.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

He A Little Confused, But He Got The Spirit

He A Little Confused, But He Got The Spirit

feelsonline Report

17points
POST
#30

Too Hot For The Fox In London Today!

Too Hot For The Fox In London Today!

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey lady, you are looking foxy today!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

He Requires The Tea

He Requires The Tea

Report

16points
POST
#32

Just Some Bears Noming On Apples

Just Some Bears Noming On Apples

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#33

My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”

My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's why the chicken crossed the road. He's a bit short sighted and couldn't see the sign.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

He’s Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie

He’s Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie

reddit.com Report

15points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is how I shed my skin.

0
0points
reply
#35

Freeloading Bear Taking A Bath In Someone's Backyard Jacuzzi

Freeloading Bear Taking A Bath In Someone's Backyard Jacuzzi

realrazer3 Report

15points
POST
#36

My Dad (On The Right) Fixing My Car With A Little Helper.

My Dad (On The Right) Fixing My Car With A Little Helper.

oranke_dino Report

15points
POST
Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thanks for pointing out your dad is on the right!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#37

And The Winner Of Hide And Seek Goes To...

And The Winner Of Hide And Seek Goes To...

kiririham Report

14points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now it is your turn to hide.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Mirrors My Personal Relationship History...

Mirrors My Personal Relationship History...

qikipedia Report

14points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That chart is more complicated than the one for the kardashians

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#39

Rawrrrrr! Unknown Man Finds Game Camera.

Rawrrrrr! Unknown Man Finds Game Camera.

Spatsiziman Report

14points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hint: the man is wearing an orange jacket in case you're wonder who's who.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Peach Perfect

Peach Perfect

lilicastiel Report

14points
POST
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I only see peaches, is there something else? 😅

1
1point
reply
#41

Look At That Tongue

Look At That Tongue

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#42

H O P

H O P

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

🔥 Cardinal Showing Off.

🔥 Cardinal Showing Off.

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
Elizabeth Erickson
Elizabeth Erickson
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a landscape larger then the one I see

0
0points
reply
#44

Hamster Doing Hamster Things

Hamster Doing Hamster Things

junso6985 Report

14points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're not allowed hampsters in Australia, I have a whistling rat (guinea pig)though

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

I Found This Otterly Adorable

I Found This Otterly Adorable

ThaanksIHateIt Report

14points
POST
#46

Just A Bear Eating His Lunch That Is All

Just A Bear Eating His Lunch That Is All

kriskirby86 Report

14points
POST
#47

Would Absolutely Jump In Water To Swim, But Refuses To Walk In The Rain Without A Coat

Would Absolutely Jump In Water To Swim, But Refuses To Walk In The Rain Without A Coat

DamnItCasey Report

14points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

… and shoes. Really cute shoes (galoshes?). I’m hoping there are four of them.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

Found A Birb In My Bike

Found A Birb In My Bike

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's a Biker Bird, they call him Feathers

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

Don't You Dare Wake Him Up

Don't You Dare Wake Him Up

Iullyiullyus Report

13points
POST
Oerff On Tour
Oerff On Tour
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The funny thing is, the submarine is a Walrus-class

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

The Universal Pandemic Experience: Eating Garbage And Falling Asleep On The Nearest Comfortable Thing

The Universal Pandemic Experience: Eating Garbage And Falling Asleep On The Nearest Comfortable Thing

revital9 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#51

It's Monday Today?!

It's Monday Today?!

unsere_kleine_alpaka_farm Report

13points
POST
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me with a mouthful of food anytime someone takes a photo 📸

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Wildlife Photograph Of The Year, 2019

Wildlife Photograph Of The Year, 2019

LuckyBastarred Report

13points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know my canines XD That's a Tibetan fox! (Vulpes ferrilata) They look a little funny XD

1
1point
reply
#53

Their Training Is Complete

Their Training Is Complete

kriskirby86 Report

13points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need to get a rat now

0
0points
reply
#54

Victorious!

Victorious!

PatientEqual5443 Report

13points
POST
Verinder of the Valley
Verinder of the Valley
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture is perfect. The subject, colours, emotion, A+ to the photographer, and its wonderful model.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

He Thinks He Can't Be Seen

He Thinks He Can't Be Seen

Conscious_Dirt3225 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#56

It’s Gonna Be A Loooong Car Ride!

It’s Gonna Be A Loooong Car Ride!

brolbo Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two cuties on a car ride.

1
1point
reply
#57

Moose Taking An Afternoon Nap In My Dad's Garden.

Moose Taking An Afternoon Nap In My Dad's Garden.

reddit.com Report

12points
POST
Francis
Francis
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's a great garden for a nap tho

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

The Cutest Picture Ever Taken Of Some Mice

The Cutest Picture Ever Taken Of Some Mice