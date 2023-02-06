120 Hilariously Goofy Animals To Brighten Up Your Day
When it comes to internet humor, animal photos are the new cat's meow. These wacky, wild, and sometimes weird images have taken the internet by storm and left us all feeling pawsitively entertained. From an owl delivering a Hogwarts letter, to a bear taking a snooze in a bird's nest, to a turtle trying to eat a Christmas decoration thinking it's a giant tomato, these pictures are definitely going to put a smile on your face.
But why do we love these funny animal photos so much? For starters, they're the perfect escape from the daily grind. These images offer a moment of belly laughs and silly giggles in an otherwise serious world. And let's be real, who doesn't love to see a cat napping in an absurd position or a dog playing with its toys in the most ridiculous way possible? These animal antics are a universal language that speaks to us all, no matter our age, culture, or background.
Big Cats Like Boxes Too!
Dropping Sticks
My Grandma..
Oh Violet
Hogwarts Letter Finally Arrived
No, no! That is very dangerous! The letter would explode if you open it… so why don’t you give it to me and I’ll check it out 😉*evil laughter*
I'm In Confusion
This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty
Hello
Well Howdy
Genuinely Lol’d At This
Hello There!
Ahhh
Tired Hamster
Big Blep 👅
Someone's Had A Beary Rough Day😅
Jabba
That's A Weird Looking Giraffe 🦒
Oh Yeahhh
He Can Stack 7 Cheerios On His Head
If they stayed this big, I'd love to have one as a pet.
Have You Ever In Your Life Seen A Bear Sitting In A Eagles Nest? You Have Now!!!
You Have To Remember Eagles Nests Weight Hundreds Of Pounds As They Add New Sticks Every Year, And They Can Be Over 6 Ft. Wide
The Reply I Hoped For
Talking to the other sharks "In my day we ate dodo, dodo breakfast, dodo for lunch and dodo for tea. These days it's all processed surfer...."
I Don’t Know If I’d Be Delighted Or Scared Sh*tless
If I saw that while I was driving in the middle of nowhere, there’d definitely be an accident. Not a car accident, but an accident, nonetheless.
Thanks, I Hate Emo Horse
Huckleberry Is Wearing The Tennis Balls Of Shame.
When You Discover The Hidden Camera
When You Try To Google Tony Hawk But Accidentally Type In Tiny Hawk
Platypus Babies Are Called "Puggles"
Meet Grumpyfish, The Crankiest Darn Goldfish I've Ever Seen!! 🤣
He A Little Confused, But He Got The Spirit
Too Hot For The Fox In London Today!
Just Some Bears Noming On Apples
My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”
He’s Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie
Freeloading Bear Taking A Bath In Someone's Backyard Jacuzzi
My Dad (On The Right) Fixing My Car With A Little Helper.
And The Winner Of Hide And Seek Goes To...
Mirrors My Personal Relationship History...
That chart is more complicated than the one for the kardashians
Rawrrrrr! Unknown Man Finds Game Camera.
Peach Perfect
I only see peaches, is there something else? 😅
Look At That Tongue
H O P
🔥 Cardinal Showing Off.
Hamster Doing Hamster Things
We're not allowed hampsters in Australia, I have a whistling rat (guinea pig)though
I Found This Otterly Adorable
Just A Bear Eating His Lunch That Is All
Would Absolutely Jump In Water To Swim, But Refuses To Walk In The Rain Without A Coat
… and shoes. Really cute shoes (galoshes?). I’m hoping there are four of them.
Found A Birb In My Bike
Don't You Dare Wake Him Up
The Universal Pandemic Experience: Eating Garbage And Falling Asleep On The Nearest Comfortable Thing
It's Monday Today?!
Me with a mouthful of food anytime someone takes a photo 📸
Wildlife Photograph Of The Year, 2019
I know my canines XD That's a Tibetan fox! (Vulpes ferrilata) They look a little funny XD
Their Training Is Complete
Victorious!
This picture is perfect. The subject, colours, emotion, A+ to the photographer, and its wonderful model.