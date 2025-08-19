ADVERTISEMENT

Leighton Luckey, the artist behind Trying Times Comics, creates funny and relatable cartoons about all kinds of everyday life, from nerdy jokes to slice-of-life moments. But some of his best work features the lovable chaos of pets, whether it’s a cat being dramatic or a dog with a goofy plan.

In this article, we’re shining the spotlight on Leighton’s animal-themed comics. These pet-filled moments are charming, funny, and might just remind you of your own furry (or feathery) friends. Scroll down and enjoy some lighthearted laughs with these adorable characters.

#1

Pet comics by Trying Times Comics showing the joy and chaos of life with animals in a simple cartoon style.

Leighton shared that Trying Times Comics first began as a hobby during the pandemic, when he suddenly had more free time. “I just wanted to see if I could do it, as I've always enjoyed doodling and this was another outlet for that,” he explained. But life changed quickly—after becoming a parent, his priorities shifted, leading to a two-year break from drawing. Now, he’s recently found his way back to creating comics again.
    #2

    Comic strip from Trying Times Comics showing a dog expressing joy and chaos of life with animals while its owner uses the potty.

    #3

    Comic strip showing pet puppy causing chaos with a squeak toy, illustrating the joy and chaos of life with animals.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It takes about 5 minutes before i start to regret buying my doggies a new toy

    Balancing life, work, and creativity hasn’t always been easy. “Having a baby proved to be a bit too much to juggle with work, life, other hobbies, and family and friends along with a newborn,” Leighton said. “I think I'm finally at a point in my life where I can get back to it. I enjoy it as a creative outlet and have some time to actually do it now.”
    #4

    Comic of a small black dog showing chaotic and joyful behavior with a mess, illustrating life with pets by Trying Times Comics.

    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya Meyer
    Daya Meyer
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always wait If my dog is eating her vomit again. The reasons of vomiting are versatile with dogs and if it is healthy it could be something like eating too fast or swallowing too big chunks of food. Or - like mine did some days ago - she gulped down her liverwurst ice cream too fast.

    #5

    Comic panels showing pet chaos and joy with a dog, highlighting life with animals in a humorous pet comic style.

    When it comes to audience feedback, Leighton enjoys hearing from both fans and critics. “It gives me a good sense of what kinds of content people like. However, I usually just draw whatever I feel like, and I wouldn't say I put too much thought into what's popular or not. My comics are usually based on what's happening in my life or what media and video games I'm currently consuming.”

    #6

    Comic panels show a black dog expressing love for a toy and human, capturing joy and chaos of life with animals.

    #7

    Comic strip featuring a cat and person showing the playful and chaotic joy of life with animals by Trying Times Comics.

    Leighton's artistic style is intentionally simple and quick to draw, which lets him focus on the humor. “I wanted something that wouldn't take up too much time while still letting me make silly jokes easily,” he said. While he sometimes puts extra artistic effort into a strip, his goal is to refine the style into something even more recognizable.

    As for the future, Leighton hopes to get back into a steady rhythm of creating at least one comic a week. "Before, I was averaging about one comic a week, and I think that's a good goal for me to shoot for again. I'm always amazed by some of the comic creators who do daily comics or multiple comics a week; I don't know how they do it."

    #8

    Comic strip from Trying Times Comics showing humorous power struggle and chaos between a person and their pet over food.

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worst thing about getting a new pet is that you know, one day you will grieve them

    #9

    Man reacts to noisy puppy squeaking then silence in pet comics by Trying Times Comics showing life with animals.

    "I would just say that I appreciate all my followers’ support, especially after I've been away for a while. I'm a big believer in just trying things out, so if you've ever felt like drawing a comic, just try it out. Pen, paper, and having fun are enough!"
    #10

    Comic from Trying Times Comics showing a dog excitedly thinking about new chew toys in a humorous pet comic strip.

    #11

    Comic strip from Trying Times Comics showing the chaotic and joyful moments of life with pets in a humorous scenario.

    #12

    Comic strip showing playful interaction between a person and a cat, illustrating joy and chaos of life with animals.

    #13

    Comic strip showing life with pets as a man confronts rats, capturing the joy and chaos of animals in daily life.

    #14

    Comic panels showing various animals carrying partners, illustrating joy and chaos of life with animals in pet comics.

    #15

    Comic strip by Trying Times Comics showing the humorous chaos and joy of life with pets, featuring a cat and its owner.

