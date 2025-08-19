Leighton's artistic style is intentionally simple and quick to draw, which lets him focus on the humor. “I wanted something that wouldn't take up too much time while still letting me make silly jokes easily,” he said. While he sometimes puts extra artistic effort into a strip, his goal is to refine the style into something even more recognizable.

As for the future, Leighton hopes to get back into a steady rhythm of creating at least one comic a week. "Before, I was averaging about one comic a week, and I think that's a good goal for me to shoot for again. I'm always amazed by some of the comic creators who do daily comics or multiple comics a week; I don't know how they do it."