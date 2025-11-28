ADVERTISEMENT

Emina Poison is a Georgia-based artist who creates one-of-a-kind designer toys that look both charming and slightly quirky. Working with materials like wool, polymer clay, and mixed media, she brings to life a cast of animals, imaginary creatures, and highly detailed miniature figures. Each piece carries her distinctive style, blending cute aesthetics with a touch of the unusual.

Alongside her personal creations, the artist also takes custom commissions, often crafting personalised dolls inspired by people and pets. Her thoughtful process ensures every toy feels unique and full of character, which is exactly why her work continues to capture the hearts of collectors and art lovers alike.

Scroll down to explore Emina’s newest toys that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | threads.com | youtube.com