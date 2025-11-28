ADVERTISEMENT

Emina Poison is a Georgia-based artist who creates one-of-a-kind designer toys that look both charming and slightly quirky. Working with materials like wool, polymer clay, and mixed media, she brings to life a cast of animals, imaginary creatures, and highly detailed miniature figures. Each piece carries her distinctive style, blending cute aesthetics with a touch of the unusual.

Alongside her personal creations, the artist also takes custom commissions, often crafting personalised dolls inspired by people and pets. Her thoughtful process ensures every toy feels unique and full of character, which is exactly why her work continues to capture the hearts of collectors and art lovers alike.

Scroll down to explore Emina’s newest toys that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | threads.com | youtube.com

#1

Adorably strange handmade creature with large eyes and pink bow, holding a jar with a tiny frog toy outdoors.

lamartstudio Report

    #2

    Handmade creature toy with gray fur and yellow eyes holding a red bag with two smaller handmade creatures inside.

    lamartstudio Report

    #3

    Handmade creature toy with purple fur and headset sitting inside a car, showcasing adorably strange handmade creatures.

    lamartstudio Report

    #4

    Adorably strange handmade creature toy resembling a gray rat holding a jar with a strawberry inside.

    lamartstudio Report

    #5

    Handmade creature toy with fluffy textured fur and quirky facial features displayed outdoors on stone surface.

    lamartstudio Report

    #6

    Adorably strange handmade creature toy in green with a burger, black belt, and playful pose on a wooden base outdoors.

    lamartstudio Report

    #7

    Handmade creature toy resembling a quirky striped cat with big blue eyes and an orange fish in its mouth outdoors.

    lamartstudio Report

    #8

    Handmade strange creature toy resembling a black fluffy cat with large eyes holding a tiny packet.

    lamartstudio Report

    #9

    Handmade creature toy wearing a cap and glasses, holding a guitar with a small black cat on its shoulder.

    lamartstudio Report

    #10

    Handmade creature toy with green body, black pants, roller skates, hat, and backpack, showcasing adorably strange design.

    lamartstudio Report

    #11

    Handmade creature toy with a quirky design, featuring gray felt, yellow eyes, and black hair sitting outdoors on dirt.

    lamartstudio Report

    #12

    Purple handmade creature toy holding a coffee cup, standing on a snowy mountain with a red flag and flower accessory.

    lamartstudio Report

    #13

    Handmade creature resembling a raccoon with fluffy gray fur and bright eyes, showcasing adorably strange toy art.

    lamartstudio Report

    #14

    Handmade creature toy with quirky facial features holding a purple purse, showcasing adorably strange artistic design.

    lamartstudio Report

    #15

    Handmade creature toy with purple wool texture, yellow eyes, and plant-like antennae in a paw print pot.

    lamartstudio Report

    #16

    Handmade creature toy resembling a quirky red fox with large eyes sitting on a small white wooden chair outdoors.

    lamartstudio Report

    #17

    Handmade creature toy with wide eyes holding a bloodstained knife and small bats attached to its black felt body.

    lamartstudio Report

    #18

    Handmade adorable strange creature toy with yellow eyes sitting on a stone surface near a cactus plant.

    lamartstudio Report

    #19

    Handmade creature toy with green body, orange tuft, and spotted pattern sitting on a purple cloth outdoors.

    lamartstudio Report

    #20

    Handmade creature toy resembling a spotted bird wearing a red scarf and beret, sitting on a car dashboard.

    lamartstudio Report

    #21

    Handmade creature toy resembling a green cat with yellow eyes and a pink scarf, showcasing adorably strange design.

    lamartstudio Report

    #22

    Handmade creature toy resembling a black cat with large eyes and tiny buildings on its back, showcasing adorable strange art.

    lamartstudio Report

    #23

    Handmade creature toy resembling a blue shark with a small fish attached, showcasing adorably strange artistic design.

    lamartstudio Report

    #24

    Handmade creature toy with fluffy texture holding a flag, standing by stone ruins in an outdoor setting.

    lamartstudio Report

    #25

    Adorably strange handmade creatures toy in purple with yellow eyes using a laptop next to a small black creature.

    lamartstudio Report

    #26

    Handmade creature toy resembling a quirky dog with exaggerated eyes and textured black and white fur details.

    lamartstudio Report

    #27

    Handmade creature toy with glasses, striped tie, red shorts, holding a sign, standing against a textured wall.

    lamartstudio Report

    #28

    Adorably strange handmade creature toy with green fuzzy texture, big eyes, whiskers, and a small white flower on its head.

    lamartstudio Report

    #29

    Handmade creature toy with curly horns and textured white wool sitting outdoors on a stone surface.

    lamartstudio Report

    #30

    Handmade creature toy resembling a quirky dog with a red collar, featuring adorably strange and unique design details.

    lamartstudio Report

    #31

    Handmade creature toy shaped like a purple cat decorated with small flowers, displayed near a lit candle on a wooden surface.

    lamartstudio Report

    #32

    Handmade creature toy shaped like a black cat with miniature buildings on its back, showcasing adorably strange art design.

    lamartstudio Report

    #33

    Handmade creature toy with bright orange and purple colors, sitting next to a lit candle and dried leaf on a wooden surface.

    lamartstudio Report

