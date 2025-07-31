ADVERTISEMENT

If you spend any time on Instagram scrolling through relatable, funny comics about everyday life, chances are you’ve come across "Blanche.draw." Based in Montreal, Blanche is the artist behind a comic series that’s equal parts playful and honest, often featuring her own experiences as a young woman trying to make sense of the world.

Her style is warm, expressive, and full of charm, whether she’s drawing a quick gag or diving into bigger projects with darker twists. "I mostly write humoristic, slice-of-life comics," she told us. "I take situations that happen to me and draw them in a funny way." Blanche has already published a book, participated in comic events, and is working on new stories that mix fantasy and horror with her signature bubbly art style. We caught up with her to hear more about what makes her comics tick, how she designs her characters, and what she thinks makes a joke land.

