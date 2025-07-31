ADVERTISEMENT

If you spend any time on Instagram scrolling through relatable, funny comics about everyday life, chances are you’ve come across "Blanche.draw." Based in Montreal, Blanche is the artist behind a comic series that’s equal parts playful and honest, often featuring her own experiences as a young woman trying to make sense of the world.

Her style is warm, expressive, and full of charm, whether she’s drawing a quick gag or diving into bigger projects with darker twists. "I mostly write humoristic, slice-of-life comics," she told us. "I take situations that happen to me and draw them in a funny way." Blanche has already published a book, participated in comic events, and is working on new stories that mix fantasy and horror with her signature bubbly art style. We caught up with her to hear more about what makes her comics tick, how she designs her characters, and what she thinks makes a joke land.

More info: Instagram | blanchedraws.bigcartel.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com | teepublic.com | tiktok.com

#1

Black and white comic panels depicting modern women humorously discussing agendas, planners, and reading materials.

    #2

    Comic panels showing a modern woman marking her birthday on a calendar, humorously facing a death countdown reminder.

    #3

    Comic showing women boxing, capturing the relatable experience of modern women in a humorous, artistic style.

    #4

    Black and white comic illustrating the relatable life of modern women taking a break from work on a holiday.

    #5

    Black and white comic of a modern woman frustrated with changes in Instagram grid, capturing relatable moments for women.

    #6

    Black and white comic by artist perfectly encapsulating the life of modern women in a humorous VR gaming experience.

    #7

    Comic panels showing a modern woman relatable moments, from exercising to working and socializing, in a humorous style.

    #8

    Black and white comic panels humorously depicting the life of modern women on a water slide turning into skeletons.

    #9

    Comic artist humorously depicts life of modern women dealing with changing seasons, feeling cold while others enjoy summer.

    #10

    Black and white comic showing modern woman’s relatable bathroom struggle with no toilet paper in a humorous style.

    #11

    Black and white comic strip showing a modern woman humorously struggling to find motivation for everyday tasks.

    #12

    Comic of a modern woman playing video games late at night, depicting relatable moments of love and daily life.

    #13

    Comic artist humorously illustrates the life of modern women with relatable and funny everyday moments in black and white art.

    #14

    Comic panels showing the relatable life of modern women juggling many projects, depicted in a humorous and perfect way.

    #15

    Black and white comic showing modern women’s relatable moments, highlighting humor in everyday conversations and interactions.

    #16

    Comic showing a modern woman humorously dealing with winter snow, illustrating relatable moments from daily life.

    #17

    Comic artist humorously illustrates the life of modern women with relatable and funny moments in everyday situations.

    #18

    Comic strip featuring a man and Sonic the Hedgehog humorously addressing unexpected internet art and reactions.

