70+ Fun Questions To Ask Your Partner Today

ADVERTISEMENT

Fun questions create space for curiosity, inside jokes, and the kind of moments that quietly deepen your connection.

Whether you’re in the early stages of dating or years into a relationship, the right questions can reveal sides of each other you do not see in everyday routines.

RELATED:

Couple taking a selfie in an elevator, embracing each other and showing cute and fun questions to ask your partner vibes.

Image credits: cosmiccoupless / Instagram

This list skips tired icebreakers and predictable hypotheticals. Instead, each question is meant to feel thoughtful without feeling heavy, inviting honest answers without turning the conversation into an interview.

Light and Silly Starters

Couple embracing on a beach sharing a joyful moment, illustrating fun questions to ask your partner for connection.

Image credits: lantaphotographer / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Every good conversation should start with laughter. The most random questions often make the best icebreakers, especially when you just want to de-stress together after a long day.

1. If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

2. What weapon would you choose during a zombie apocalypse?

3. Which cartoon character would you love to be?

4. What’s your favorite terrible movie?

5. If you had a personal theme song that would play every time you entered a room, what would it be?

6. What food would you most like to be?

7. What animal do you think most closely resembles me?

8. Which fictional universe would you be least likely to die in?

9. What’s your most ridiculous fear?

10. If animals could talk, which do you think would have the funniest accent?

11. What’s the most random compliment you’ve ever received?

12. Do you think pineapple belongs on pizza?

13. If you had to go on a reality show, which one would you choose?

14. What is your useless talent?

15. What’s the dumbest joke you’ve ever heard?

Playful “Would You Rather” Questions

Couple sitting outdoors at night sharing a moment, perfect for fun questions to ask your partner and connect deeply.

Image credits: cosmiccoupless / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking for a new couple’s game to play, try these funny “would you rather” questions. It might sound silly, but this style of question will help you spark longer discussions and uncover personality quirks more deeply.

16. Would you rather live in outer space or on the bottom of the ocean?

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Would you rather always speak in rhyme or sing every time you talk?

18. Would you rather teleport, but only to places you’ve already been, or be able to fly, but very slowly?

19. Would you rather have unlimited time or unlimited money?

20. Would you rather be able to talk to plants or be able to hear plants talk to you?

21. Would you rather live one day as a genius or a superhero?

22. Would you rather switch jobs or personalities with me?

23. Would you rather be able to eat everything and never gain weight, or only sleep for one hour and feel fully rested?

24. Would you rather adopt every stray animal you see or never be able to pet a cute animal again?

25. Would you rather have an extra arm or an extra leg?

26. Would you rather always match outfits or always wear fancy dress?

27. Would you rather have a couple’s handshake or catchphrase?

ADVERTISEMENT

28. Would you rather communicate only through movie quotes or charades?

29. Would you rather fall asleep cuddling or wake up holding hands?

Flirty and Romantic Questions

Couple sharing a romantic kiss beneath vibrant pink flowers, illustrating fun questions to ask your partner connection.

Image credits: society_romantic / Instagram

From the first date to the honeymoon, it’s understandable to want to dig further into your relationship and connect on a deeper level. The best flirty questions for couples are romantic at heart, and knowing the most private things about another person only increases the trust, intimacy, and spice in a relationship.



30. What’s one little thing I do that you secretly find adorable?

31. Which fictional couple do you think we’re most like?

32. What scent always reminds you of me?

33. What’s one compliment that you’ve always wanted to give me but haven’t?

34. What song feels most like “us”?

ADVERTISEMENT

35. What is your favorite memory that we’ve made together?

36. What’s a fantasy you’ve never shared with me?

37. What is your love language?

38. If you were planning a dream vacation for us, where would we go?

39. What’s one thing I do that you wish I did more often?

40. What is your favorite relationship trope?

41. What makes you feel most desired?

42. When do you feel closest to me?

43. What are you most proud of about our relationship?

44. Is there anything I do that gives you butterflies?

45. What initially attracted you to me?

46. What’s your favorite place to be kissed?

Thoughtful Questions

Couple sharing a tender moment outdoors, illustrating fun questions to ask your partner in a loving setting.

Image credits: _couple_gallery_ and couple_poses / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The best questions to get to know someone are deep ones, but they can feel awkward if you sound like a therapist. Instead, pace the vibe and shape your curiosity around your partner and their comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

47. What’s something you’ve always wanted to learn but haven’t yet?

48. What small change now would transform your future?

49. How would you face your deepest fear?

50. What’s a moment that shaped your life in a good way?

51. What childhood dream are you still holding onto?

52. What adventure do you want us to have one day?

53. Is there a tradition you’d love for us to start?

54. If you could master one skill overnight, what would it be?

55. What always restores your sense of hope?

56. What small moment with me meant more than I realized?

57. What would your ideal day look like?

58. If you could re-experience one moment from your past, what would it be?

59. What’s one moment that made you feel fully understood?

60. What quality do you admire most in other people?

61. What’s something you’re still learning about yourself?

62. Is there a personal boundary you’re proud of maintaining?

Wildcard Prompts

Couple in blue outfits sharing a close moment outdoors, embodying connection and fun questions to ask your partner.

Image credits: _couple_gallery_ / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want juicy questions, inject an element of surprise. If you feel like you know everything about your partner but still want to strengthen your bond and spark meaningful conversations, pull out some wildcards or fun facts like these offbeat questions.

63. If you could invite one fictional character to dinner with us, who would it be?

64. What’s the weirdest but fun theme you’d want for a party?

65. If our life was turned into a video game, what would the main quests be?

66. What ridiculous luxury item would you buy if money didn’t matter?

67. If you could teleport us to any city on Earth, what would we eat first?

68. If we both woke up with superpowers, what would our duo name be?

69. What new hobby would we both be equally terrible at?

70. Which celebrity would play you in a movie, and who would play me?

71. If we swapped bodies for a day, what do you think I’d find most difficult about being you?

72. What random skill do you think I’d be amazing at?

73. If we woke up in a medieval society, what would our roles be?

74. Which singer would you choose to write an album about our relationship?

ADVERTISEMENT

75. If we hosted a joint podcast, what would the main topic be?

FAQ

What is the 3-3-3 Rule in a Relationship?

The 3-3-3 rule is a guideline for evaluating a relationship at different checkpoints. In this case, after 3 dates, after 3 weeks, and after 3 months. Use those temporal markers to gauge factors such as attraction, effort, communication, commitment, and happiness.