From Pencil To Purpose: The Rise Of Onome Happiness, Aka Tlog Art, In The Global Art Scene (8 Pics)
Lagos, Nigeria — In a world where talent often competes with noise, few artists manage to carve out a space that is both technically exceptional and spiritually profound. Onome Happiness, professionally known as TLOG ART, is one of those rare talents. Renowned for his breathtaking hyper-realistic pencil drawings, Onome has earned global recognition, with YouTube and several creative platforms ranking him as the third-best hyper-realism pencil artist in the world.
Born on April 5, 2004, in Lagos State, Nigeria, Onome is a self-taught visual artist whose journey is defined by resilience, faith, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Although he attended The Fountain School for art, his early struggles with artistic proficiency became a powerful catalyst for growth. Through time, discipline, and relentless practice, he has transformed a childhood passion into a globally admired art career.
More info: Instagram
Today, his body of work spans hyper-realistic pencil drawings, painting, photography, videography, and digital art. Yet, it is his deep commitment to faith that truly sets him apart. Each piece begins not with a pencil, but with prayer and scriptural reflection. Onome believes that every stroke is an act of worship and storytelling—a way to glorify God through creativity.
“My work explores the beauty of human beings, animals, and nature, often conveying biblical significance,” he says. “Each artwork tells a unique story that transcends boundaries of species, age, or gender. I pray before starting every piece, and I draw in sections—something I’ve done since I was a child.”
Using graphite, charcoal, and colored pencils, TLOG ART creates emotionally charged, detail-rich compositions that often carry layers of meaning beyond their visual appeal. His works are celebrated not only for their technical brilliance but also for their spiritual depth—evoking reflection, reverence, and emotional connection in viewers.
Onome’s artwork has been exhibited in notable galleries across London and Nigeria, including The Holy Art Gallery Ltd and his own TLOG Art Network, which serves as both a creative hub and a platform for emerging artists who share his values.
What makes Onome’s journey especially compelling is his ability to walk the fine line between excellence and humility, consistently attributing his success to divine grace. “God is the ultimate source of my creativity,” he shares, “and I want every piece I create to reflect His glory.”
As the global art world continues to evolve, voices like TLOG ART’s remind us that true art does more than imitate life—it breathes spirit into it.