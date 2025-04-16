From Pencil To Purpose: The Rise Of Onome Happiness, Aka Tlog Art, In The Global Art Scene (8 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos, Nigeria — In a world where talent often competes with noise, few artists manage to carve out a space that is both technically exceptional and spiritually profound. Onome Happiness, professionally known as TLOG ART, is one of those rare talents. Renowned for his breathtaking hyper-realistic pencil drawings, Onome has earned global recognition, with YouTube and several creative platforms ranking him as the third-best hyper-realism pencil artist in the world.

Born on April 5, 2004, in Lagos State, Nigeria, Onome is a self-taught visual artist whose journey is defined by resilience, faith, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Although he attended The Fountain School for art, his early struggles with artistic proficiency became a powerful catalyst for growth. Through time, discipline, and relentless practice, he has transformed a childhood passion into a globally admired art career.

More info: Instagram