Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Upset Friend Doesn’t Pay More After Winning The Lottery: “Decided To Stop Babysitting”
Person upset as friend refuses to pay more for babysitting after winning the lottery, showing frustration during childcare.
Entitled People, Relationships

Person Upset Friend Doesn’t Pay More After Winning The Lottery: “Decided To Stop Babysitting”

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning the lottery is both a blessing and a curse. Like it or not, getting lucky and winning the jackpot changes everything. Especially your relationships. When you become rich, many of your relatives, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances start treating you differently. Suddenly, they’re far less willing to cut you a break if you start acting cheap.

Babysitter u/Own-Syllabub went viral after venting to the AITA online community about how they kept doing favors for their friends, and how unfairly they treated them. They revealed that the couple won the lottery. However, they were unwilling to pay them even minimum wage, despite splurging left and right. You’ll find the full story and the internet’s reactions below.

RELATED:

    There is a vast difference between being economical and being cheap

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

    One anonymous babysitter shared how their friends couldn’t pay them minimum wage even after winning the lottery

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Own-Syllabub

    If you need a professional’s services, you have to be willing to pay them fairly. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too

    Image credits: Oleg Ivanov (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To be very clear about this entire situation: everyone deserves to earn a fair, respectable wage so that they can live with dignity.

    If you (think you) can’t afford to pay someone at least minimum wage, then you shouldn’t be pressuring the person into providing you with services that you need.

    And if you desperately need their help, well, then you’ve got to find ways to make your budget work. Cut back on a few things, save more money, and use it on the services that you need.

    Or, if you’ve won the lottery, maybe—just maybe—pay for the essentials first before going on fancy trips and buying new cars.

    Nobody’s saying that you shouldn’t enjoy yourself a bit when you hit the jackpot. You can and you should. Live a little, have fun. But there should be limits. If you keep splurging just on your wants instead of your needs, then soon enough you’ll have wasted away most, if not all, of your fortune.

    Broadly speaking, you should have some sort of financial plan in place. You want to make your wealth last. Pay off your debt and mortgage if you have any. Set aside a large portion of your funds to save and invest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Carve out a portion that you’ll use to help your closest loved ones and any charities that you support. And, yes, have a tiny bit of those winnings that you’ll use to have fun and enjoy a higher quality of life, guilt-free.

    If you have a babysitter whom you’ve been underpaying, it only makes sense to pay them a living wage. Especially when they ask for it. It’s only fair. Being economical is all fine and dandy, but if you’re stingy where generosity matters the most, you can end up pushing away some truly talented and empathetic professionals.

    Good financial management and basic prudence can help you turn your winnings into generational wealth

    According to Investopedia, once you win the lottery, you should consider investing in a financial team to support you. For instance, you should hire a:

    • Financial advisor and planner
    • Lawyer for estate planning
    • Certified public accountant to help you with taxes

    It’s probably best if you hire these people before you actually claim your lottery winnings. Another vitally important step is to stay anonymous if possible. Lots of people get jealous. Scam artists might try to weasel your cash out of you. And you open yourself up to the possibility of lawsuits from your relatives.

    Living under the radar and practicing stealth wealth is best. Meanwhile, try to avoid spending or giving away your money quickly after you win.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reckless spending is your worst enemy because it will devour your jackpot faster than you think

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D., some lottery winners squander their jackpot because they lack self-control and financial management skills. “The power associated with newfound wealth can also lead a winner to excess and intoxicating feelings that ‘I can do anything,’” he writes in a piece on Psychology Today.

    “The most successful winners stay grounded and maintain their perspectives. They are prudent, and do not engage in reckless spending or behavior. They plan next steps and seek help from trusted investment professionals. They use the money to improve their lives and those of their loved ones. They realize that the most important aspect of winning the lottery is the freedom from financial pressures and the opportunities provided from additional resources.”

    After reading the dramatic AITA post, many internet users weighed in with their thoughts about personal finances, spending, saving, and earning a fair wage. The story garnered 2.2k comments and 18k upvotes as it went viral online. Unfortunately, the author’s account got suspended, so we were unable to reach out to them for an update.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d love to hear your perspective, Pandas! What would you have done differently if you were in the babysitter’s shoes and your friends refused to pay you properly for your services, despite being relatively wealthy? Do you know anyone who’s ever won the lottery? How did the windfall change them? You can share your opinions in the comments section at the bottom of this post.

    Some netizens wanted to find out a bit more context before weighing in with their opinions

    Most readers thought that the babysitter was in the right, and they were open with their criticism of the lottery winners

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One person thought that nobody had messed up in this situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some folks thought that everyone was in the wrong here. Here’s their perspective

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A handful of people saw things differently from most and blamed the babysitter. Here are their slightly controversial takes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Best friends
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    7

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given this is 5 yr ago lol they likely broke now cos tbh that’s not a life changing sum of money anymore houses would swallow most of that ! N I’m disgusted that they swanned off to Cuba and left their kids behind !! How cruel ! also tight with money unless it’s fancy stuff for them ,

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going with the person who mentioned that if this is cash in hand, she's benefitting as she is not paying tax. Lottery money seldom lasts but holiday aside (show me one person who WOULDN'T go on a dream trip after winning that) but they seem to be spending on tangible assets in the cars, those do last. We don't know what else they spent money on - paid off a mortgage? House is now free and clear? We only have the sitters side who of course is telling us how they are blowing their own money.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Devil's advocate only on being the person who wouldn't go on a dream trip after winning that amount of money. I don't like to travel and I currently have a lot of pets, some with medical needs, and I don't like boarding them/leaving them for more than a day if I can help it (and I don't like being apart from them.) I'd rather save the money for things that are important to me, such as my pets' care, feeding, etc. and pay off my bills. I might buy a new car (my van is 24 years old) but I wouldn't go on a "dream trip", because I don't like to travel XD Not everyone does.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    beab_ avatar
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's such an old post it's completely irrelevant now

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, yeah, you're right, this kind of situation only happens once, ever, in the entirety of human history/present/future and will NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, nor will anything *similar* ever happen again because it's already happened in this Reddit post. Also, absolutely no one else in the entire world can get ANYTHING of value from reading this post if they're in a similar situation currently. Also, it has zero value as entertainment because it's SUCH an old post. I only read things that were posted or published in the last five seconds. Books written before 3:45am on July 22nd, 2025? COMPLETELY IRRELEVANT because they're so old. Yes. Totally. /sarcasm

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given this is 5 yr ago lol they likely broke now cos tbh that’s not a life changing sum of money anymore houses would swallow most of that ! N I’m disgusted that they swanned off to Cuba and left their kids behind !! How cruel ! also tight with money unless it’s fancy stuff for them ,

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going with the person who mentioned that if this is cash in hand, she's benefitting as she is not paying tax. Lottery money seldom lasts but holiday aside (show me one person who WOULDN'T go on a dream trip after winning that) but they seem to be spending on tangible assets in the cars, those do last. We don't know what else they spent money on - paid off a mortgage? House is now free and clear? We only have the sitters side who of course is telling us how they are blowing their own money.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Devil's advocate only on being the person who wouldn't go on a dream trip after winning that amount of money. I don't like to travel and I currently have a lot of pets, some with medical needs, and I don't like boarding them/leaving them for more than a day if I can help it (and I don't like being apart from them.) I'd rather save the money for things that are important to me, such as my pets' care, feeding, etc. and pay off my bills. I might buy a new car (my van is 24 years old) but I wouldn't go on a "dream trip", because I don't like to travel XD Not everyone does.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    beab_ avatar
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's such an old post it's completely irrelevant now

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, yeah, you're right, this kind of situation only happens once, ever, in the entirety of human history/present/future and will NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, nor will anything *similar* ever happen again because it's already happened in this Reddit post. Also, absolutely no one else in the entire world can get ANYTHING of value from reading this post if they're in a similar situation currently. Also, it has zero value as entertainment because it's SUCH an old post. I only read things that were posted or published in the last five seconds. Books written before 3:45am on July 22nd, 2025? COMPLETELY IRRELEVANT because they're so old. Yes. Totally. /sarcasm

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT