Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Refuses To Be Part Of Blended Family, Stepmom Expects Him To Babysit Anyway
Teen sitting on bed with headphones around neck, looking upset and reluctant in a blended family setting.
Family, Relationships

Teen Refuses To Be Part Of Blended Family, Stepmom Expects Him To Babysit Anyway

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Blended families don’t always mix well. Sometimes they’re like oil and water. Refusing to merge smoothly. And completely repelling each other at every turn. While some couples will throw in the proverbial mixing spoon and walk away, others will continue stirring, in the frantic hope that an imperfectly baked plan will one day finally see the light of day. And rise to the occasion.

When one father moved his girlfriend and her small kids into his home, he did so despite massive protest from his own teenage son. Conflict ensued and the 17-year-old ended up moving out. The teenager has shared how, despite this, his stepmother now expects him to babysit her kids for free over the summer break. And netizens are divided over whether he should.

RELATED:

    One teen refused to have his life turned upside down when his father’s girlfriend moved in… so he left

    Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)

    But this didn’t stop his stepmom from trying to use him as free childcare for her kids over the summer break

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Lemnaouer / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: StuffySlocks

    Many people felt sorry for the teenager and some had advice on how to move forward

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Insufferable brat”: not all netizens took the teen’s side

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    2

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like OP's dad told new wife OP would babysit her kids without having talked to OP first. Then springs it on him to play happy families. "Not my circus, not my monkeys."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like OP's dad told new wife OP would babysit her kids without having talked to OP first. Then springs it on him to play happy families. "Not my circus, not my monkeys."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT