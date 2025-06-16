Teen Refuses To Be Part Of Blended Family, Stepmom Expects Him To Babysit Anyway

ADVERTISEMENT

Blended families don’t always mix well. Sometimes they’re like oil and water. Refusing to merge smoothly. And completely repelling each other at every turn. While some couples will throw in the proverbial mixing spoon and walk away, others will continue stirring, in the frantic hope that an imperfectly baked plan will one day finally see the light of day. And rise to the occasion.

When one father moved his girlfriend and her small kids into his home, he did so despite massive protest from his own teenage son. Conflict ensued and the 17-year-old ended up moving out. The teenager has shared how, despite this, his stepmother now expects him to babysit her kids for free over the summer break. And netizens are divided over whether he should.

One teen refused to have his life turned upside down when his father’s girlfriend moved in… so he left

But this didn’t stop his stepmom from trying to use him as free childcare for her kids over the summer break

Many people felt sorry for the teenager and some had advice on how to move forward

“Insufferable brat”: not all netizens took the teen’s side