“France Is Boiling”: French Soldier’s “Odd” Behavior Behind Macron Before Abruptly Leaving The Stage Sparks Conspiracy Theories
A French soldier abruptly left the stage while French President Emmanuel Macron was delivering a speech, sparking widespread speculation about his unexpected behavior.
A clip circulating on social media shows Macron announcing the creation of a voluntary ten-month military service in France, with a group of uniformed soldiers standing behind him.
According to some netizens, one soldier may have used the moment to deliver a secret message to the nation.
The behavior of a soldier who stood behind French President Emmanuel Macron at an event is being analyzed online
In the video, the uniformed young man can be seen moving his lips nervously, shaking his head, and glancing around the room. He then appears to mouth something before abruptly walking offstage, while a fellow member of the Armed Forces looks on in confusion.
Macron does not appear to notice the incident and continues his speech as if nothing had happened.
“The acceleration of crises and the intensification of threats lead me today to propose a purely military national service which, although not universal, can involve an entire generation,” the president said as the soldier exited the stage.
A video of the moment has since gone viral, racking up over 12 million views and thousands of comments on X.
“France is already on fire: riots, strikes, record-low approval, mutiny rumors in the military. And now this. Silent act of defiance? Mental breakdown under pressure? Or the first visible crack in a system that’s about to shatter?” one conspiracy theorist speculated.
“Whatever it was… it wasn’t accidental. Something just moved. And everyone felt it.”
The uniformed man was seen glancing around the room and moving his lips before he abruptly left the stage
Another user agreed that the soldier may have had a hidden agenda, writing, “Now everyone’s asking the same thing: Was it stress? A protest? A breakdown? Or a silent message in front of the whole country?
“One thing’s certain: France is boiling — and this moment was not accidental.”
Meanwhile, others attributed the soldier’s odd behavior to something far more mundane: a bathroom emergency. “That’s the, ‘I gotta find the bathroom real bad’ look.”
Some commenters suggested that the attention of the moment may have triggered a panic attack. “He obviously feels like he’s about to faint or have a panic attack. Anyone who has experienced this knows exactly what I’m talking about,” one netizen argued.
“He looks like he’s about to vomit or pass out. Not sure where you got all the rest from,” an additional X user chimed in.
Macron announced a voluntary military service aimed at the French youth
Others speculated that the soldier may have been expressing his opposition to Macron. “He looks very angry, so he had to walk out!”
Confidence in Macron has eroded, especially over the course of his second term, which began in 2022. In July, a poll commissioned by French broadcaster LCI showed that his approval rating was 28%, while a survey published by newspaper Les Echos put it even lower, at 21%.
The factors behind this opposition? The French President’s dissolution of the National Assembly in June 2024 and plans for 2026 budgetary cuts.
The new military program, called the “national service,” is intended to “meet the needs of the Armed Forces” in the face of international threats and the increased risk of conflict.
“Fear never avoids danger. The only way to avoid it is to prepare for it,” Macron said during the speech on Thursday (November 27). He added that volunteers will serve exclusively within national territory.
The new “national service” program is meant to strengthen the Armed Forces in response to growing international threats
According to Macron, the French youth is “thirsty for commitment,” and “there is a generation ready to stand up for the fatherland.”
Macron confirmed that the program will be launched “gradually starting next summer” and will last ten months (one month of training and nine months of service within the Army).
In the first year, the program is expected to involve 3,000 young people, with a target of 10,000 per year in 2030, and an ambition of 42,500 by 2035, as per RTS.
Volunteers will be paid a minimum of 800 euros per month and will also be housed, fed, and equipped, according to the Elysée.
“One thing’s certain: France is boiling — and this moment was not accidental,” one conspiracy theorist wrote
80% of participants will be young men and women aged 18 and 19, who will complete the service during a “gap year” before pursuing higher education.
Many netizens mocked the conspiracy theorists, suggesting the incident was more likely due to a health issue or a bathroom emergency
