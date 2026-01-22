Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Accidentally Moves In Next Door To Former Friend, She Loses It And Demands He Leave
Man carrying moving box into home, symbolizing man accidentally moving next door to former friend conflict.
Man Accidentally Moves In Next Door To Former Friend, She Loses It And Demands He Leave

Buying a house is a huge accomplishment, and it should feel like the start of an exciting new chapter. But for this Redditor, that excitement didn’t last long.

Soon after moving in, he realized his new home was right next door to a former friend he had a messy falling out with. Once she found out, she showed up causing a scene in the street and demanded he move out. He has no intention of going anywhere. Read the full story below.

    The man bought a house in a dream location—only to realize he’d moved in right next door to a former friend

    Man moving large box into home, representing man accidentally moves in next door to former friend conflict story.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As soon as she found out, she made a huge scene for the whole neighborhood to see

    Man accidentally moves in next door to former friend, causing tension as she demands he leave the neighborhood.

    Man accidentally moves in next door to former friend, causing conflict as she demands he leave the neighborhood.

    Text post sharing a story about accidentally moving next door to a former friend and the resulting conflict.

    Text about popular town real estate, affordable property needing modernising, relating to man accidently moving next door.

    Person holding a cardboard box unlocking a blue door, symbolizing moving in next door to a former friend.

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing the perfect property location near the seaside and close to transport, related to man accidentally moving next door.

    Text excerpt about moving into property and doing renovations after New Years, related to man accidentally moving next door to former friend.

    Text excerpt about a man accidentally moving next door to his former friend who demands he leave.

    Delivery driver in a white van parked outside, depicting a man accidentally moving next door to former friend scenario.

    Image credits: aboodi vesakaran / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text post describing tension after man accidentally moves next door to former friend who demands he leave.

    Text excerpt from a man explaining he accidentally moved next door to a former friend who demands he leave.

    Image credits: Entire-Complaint-479

    The author later shared more details in the comments

    Reddit user advising on cameras and fences after man accidentally moves next door to former friend causing conflict.

    Reddit conversation about man accidentally moving next door to former friend causing conflict and demand to leave.

    Man accidentally moves next door to former friend, causing tension and demand to leave in neighborhood dispute.

    Man accidentally moves next door to former friend, causing tension and demands to leave in a neighborhood dispute.

    Readers overwhelmingly sided with him and offered advice on how to handle the situation

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man who accidentally moves in next door to a former friend and faces harassment.

    Comment discussing a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend and facing demands to leave.

    Comment explaining how to stay lowkey after moving next door to a former friend causing conflict.

    Comment suggesting to install cameras and keep living life despite conflict with former friend who demands he leave.

    Text post discussing a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend who demands he leave.

    Comment from user Teamtunafish about a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend causing conflict between neighbors.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a man who accidentally moves next door to a former friend and her emotional reaction.

    Reddit comment discussing emotions related to a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend and conflict ensuing.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend who demands he leave.

    Text screenshot of a Reddit comment advising patience with neighbors after a man accidentally moves next door to a former friend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend causing conflict.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend causing tension.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man accidentally moving next door to a former friend and her reaction.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a neighbor dispute involving fences and good neighbors in an online forum.

    Comment about man accidentally moving next door to former friend, who demands he leave and loses it.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Milton Jones: I ordered a book called "How to have absolutely nothing to do with your neighbours". Unfortunately I was out when it was delivered...

    2
    2points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put some business cards for psychologists through her door. She's only pissy because she rightly feels guilty. F**k her, live your best life.

    0
    0points
    reply
