Lady Finishes Her Share Of Persimmons, Tries To Steal Hubby’s, Livid When He Won’t Let Her

ADVERTISEMENT

The thing about marriage is that small tiffs between the husband and wife are an everyday event, but how they handle them keeps the relationship alive. However, when it comes to food, would you be willing to let your spouse have your share even when they have devoured theirs?

Well, Reddit user JamesMojo222 definitely didn’t want to share his persimmons as he had waited patiently for them to ripen since he loved them that way. To be fair, he had also bought the fruit for his wife twice, yet she demanded his share after eating hers and got upset when he refused!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s natural to have a few conflicts with your spouse, but resolving them is the key to a happy relationship

Share icon

Image credits: Jack Sparrow / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster bought persimmons as his wife loves fruit, but she likes the fuyu type, while he prefers the hachiya type

Image credits: JamesMojo222

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Any Lane / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He kept his share aside to ripen, and when his wife finished hers, he got more for her from the market, which she ate, but then she wanted his share

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JamesMojo222

He refused as he had been saving them, but this upset her even though she didn’t really like them ripe

Today, we dive into a fruity story where the original poster (OP) had a small disagreement with his wife, who is a lover of fruits. He makes sure that he has their house stocked with all kinds of fruits for her to enjoy. That sounds so sweet, doesn’t it?

Anyway, since it was persimmon season, he went to the market and bought some, but they both prefer different types of persimmons. While his wife prefers the firm fuyu type, he likes the ripe hachiya type, which is soft and has the consistency of pudding.

ADVERTISEMENT

After he bought them, he kept aside his share to ripen them into the way he enjoyed. It has been observed that hachiya persimmons can take a few days to a couple of weeks to ripen, depending on the variety and environmental conditions. Meanwhile, as his wife enjoyed the fuyu type, so she immediately devoured hers, and he went to buy some more for her.

Well, she finished them, too, but apparently, she was not satiated even after consuming her share. After patiently waiting for them to ripen, the poster finally started eating his share and offered her a bite, but she instead said that she would take a whole fruit, and he was taken aback.

He immediately said no, as they were his, and he had put in the effort and patience for them to ripen—which she didn’t even like. However, the missus was upset as he had always designated food as his, while she felt that anyone should be able to eat what they wanted to.

Share icon

Image credits: luis_molinero / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster didn’t agree with this as he had always let her have her share, considered her, and made sure she had what she liked around. Many folks felt that this was very generous of him, and they completely took his side after the story went viral.

They said that it was a fair request of a spouse not to eat something that they had kept for themselves. Some even pointed out that the poor guy had waited quite some time to enjoy the fruit the way he wanted, and his wife was simply acting selfishly by digging into his share.

Although research states that food sharing releases oxytocin as a way to facilitate bonding and cooperation between unrelated individuals, many people don’t like to share. Even we think it’s a pretty fair request considering how he made sure to buy and stock fruits for his wife.

Many people commented that she clearly didn’t understand boundaries and needed to learn more about them. Studies have shown that boundaries help determine what is and is not okay in a relationship, and they are important for our—and the relationship’s—well-being.

It looks like the Redditors were right about this, and she definitely should’ve respected his boundaries when it came to food. Don’t you think so? If you were in his shoes, would you have shared the persimmons or acted just like the poster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks online felt that the poster’s wife was very selfish and mentioned that she needed to learn about boundaries

Share icon

Image credits: Frank Schrader / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT