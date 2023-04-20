Right, our food riddles with answers are just a tad bit below - you should absolutely check them out! Once you do, give your vote to the best riddles, and share this article with all your friends who also love themselves a good, food-related brain teaser.

So, riddles about food and what to expect from them. Well, for starters, there’s a bunch of food riddles for kids - something that is not too hard to solve, so you can share the joy of cracking good brain teasers together with your little ones. Then there’s naturally the middle ground - riddles that aren’t too obvious but not too sneaky, either. And lastly, the difficult food riddles that will require coaxing some deeper thoughts out of your coconut. Whichever level you choose, you’re bound to have loads of fun solving these riddles about food!

Riddle me this, riddle me that… When you come to think of it, our whole life’s one big riddle. And not the fun kind, usually. However, you know what they say - it is best to put the fire out with gasoline and to heal yourself with what made you sick in the first place. So, why not counterbalance the mysteriousness of life with a dose of fun riddles? Sound like a plan? Well then, just wait until you learn that these are food riddles! After all, everything’s better with food included!

#1 The leaves are on the fruit, the fruit is on the leaves. What is it?

#2 I am a shiny metal sheet that covers BBQ food. What am I?

#3 I'm usually served alongside burgers. I'm crispy golden potato sticks. What am I?

#4 This is the main ingredient in spaghetti and Mac-N-Cheese. What is it?

#5 What hatches without food?

#6 This small, rolled tortilla usually has meat or cheese filling, and was originally invented in Mexico. What is it?

#7 This dish is defined as small pasta envelopes containing ground meat, cheese, or vegetables. What is it?

#8 Meat that has been cured by being cut into long, thin strips and dried. What is it?

#9 What kind of apple has a short temper?

#10 It stands on one leg with its heart in its head. What is it?

#11 When it comes to me, you go on red and stops on green. What am I?

#12 If it weren't for these, no one would be aware of Idaho's existence. What is it?

#13 This is a baked snack that is traditionally twisted into a unique knot-like shape. What is it?

#14 There is a clerk at the butcher shop, he is five feet ten inches tall, and he wears size 13 sneakers. What does he weigh?

#15 What can provide food before it is alive, while it is alive and after it's dead?

#16 What has a green top, red on its belly, seeds on the outside, and tastes great in jelly?

#17 I ate one and threw away two. What am I?

#18 This type of tempting cuisine is independent of utensils and usually tastes better than it sounds. What is it?

#19 Come November 1st, many of these will be found smashed on sidewalks. What is it?

#20 I stink up your breath and fights evil vampires. What am I?

#21 I'm a flat circular spongy roll made from yeast dough and eaten toasted and buttered. What am I?

#22 What is orange and sounds like a parrot?

#23 I am edible, pink, and a great summer food. What am I?

#24 I am sometimes referred to as chips. What am I?

#25 I'm a small ring shaped fried cake, often with bavarian cream or fruit filling, and sometimes covered in icing and sprinkles. What am I?

#26 What has ears but can't hear?

#27 I'm a pie, but I come with pepperoni and cheese. What am I?

#28 I am a candy that looks like a shepherd's staff. What am I?

#29 I'm a food made of flour, water, and yeast or another leavening agent, mixed together and baked. You need me to make a sandwich. What am I?

#30 I'm a ring of sliced onion dipped in batter and then deep fried. What am I?

#31 You throw away my outside, you cook my inside. Then you eat my outside and you throw away my inside. What am I?

#32 I'm a green veggie that looks like a tiny tree. What am I?

#33 What kind of cup doesn't hold water?

#34 I am the kind of food monkey likes, and people slip on me and fall in cartoons. What am I?

#35 As soft as silk, as white as milk, as bitter as gall, a thick green wall, and a green coat covers me all. What is it?

#36 Kids love this bouncy, sugary, treat. It's like colorful rubber that you can eat. What is it?

#37 I'm a vegetable that is a long, green stalk. I'm usually eaten at thanksgiving with cheese or peanut butter. What am I?

#38 I'm a thick slice of beef or other high-quality meat or fish that is often cooked on a grill or fried. What am I?

#39 Ketchup's slightly less popular brother. What is it?

#40 There was a little heart inside a little white house, which was inside a little yellow house, which was inside a little brown house, which was inside a little green house. What is it?

#41 Consuming food would be pretty tough without these chompers. What is it?

#42 My flavors ranges from strawberry to toe. What am I?

#43 I am a delicious way of representing data. What am I?

#44 My first is in fish but no in snail. My second is in rabbit but no in tail. My third is in up but not in down. My fourth is in tiara but not in crown. My fifth is in tree you plainly see. My whole a food for you and me. What am I?

#45 What do you call a witch that lives in the sand?

#46 This is a pear-shaped fruit with a rough leathery skin, smooth oily edible flesh, and a large pit in the center. It is most used in guacamole dip. What is it?

#47 Famous for cheese, wine and saying "ooo la la". What is it?

#48 Lynn likes grapes but not potatoes. She likes squash but not lettuce, and she likes peas but not onions. Following the same rule, will she like pumpkins or apples?

#49 I am so delicious that I require a house to contain me. What am I?

#50 This dip for chips is a spanish style sauce, mainly consisting of peppers, diced tomatoes and spices for a spicy flavor. What is it?

#51 I'm a type of pizza that is folded in half before cooking to contain a filling. What am I?

#52 This is a Japanese food consisting of cooked vinegared rice sushi-meshi combined with other ingredients, usually raw fish or other seafood. What is it?

#53 Delicious but said to be a lie. What is it?

#54 The sun bakes them, The hand breaks them, The foot treads them, The mouth tastes them. What is it?

#55 What do you get when you cross a chicken and a pig?

#56 Squeeze it and it cries tears. As red as its flesh, but its heart is made of stone. What is it?

#57 It is sharp but not pepper; white but not paper; green but not shaddock. What am I?

#58 Taking this from a baby is said to be quite easy. What is it?

#59 What is the only chain we can eat?

#60 I am a food with 5 letters. If you remove the first letter I am a form of energy. Remove two and I'm needed to live. Scramble the last 3 and you can drink me down. What am I?

#61 What is this Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or ground or shredded beef?

#62 This for is a baked dish of fruit, or meat and vegetables, typically with a top and base of pastry. What is it?

#63 This baked dish consists of an open-topped pastry case with a savory or sweet filling. What is it?

#64 Where do cows go to dance?

#65 Strip the skin under my skin, and my flesh you'll reveal. It tastes sweet and tart, now throw out the peel. What is it?

#66 Despite having long teeth, every bit of food it grabs gets taken from it. What is it?

#67 What is eaten by man, served among many, grown by many, and white as snow?

#68 I'm a dish of ground meat formed into a loaf shape, mixed with egg and breadcrumbs, then baked or smoked. What am I?

#69 You'll see savory dishes in Hong Kong sizzling in these. What is it?

#70 I have a head but no body, a heart but no blood. Just leaves and no branches, I grow without wood. What am I?

#71 A colorful cuisine without flesh. What is it?

#72 For this gourmet style of meal you'll need a pot and some pointy sticks. What is it?

#73 It nukes food at the touch of a button. What is it?

#74 If you're on a diet, smelling a fresh pan of brownies could be described as this. What is it?

#75 I'm a red creature from the sea with large claws, or pincers, and I'm often boiled and served as an expensive dish at seafood restaurants. What am I?

#76 Though it be cold, I wear no clothes, the frost and snow I never fear; I value neither shoes nor hose, And yet I wander far and near: My diet is forever good, I drink no cider, port, nor sack, what Providence doth send for food, I neither buy, nor sell, nor lack. What am I?

#77 It comes from crystal and melts to a treat. Add it to your tea to make it sweet. What is it?

#78 This is variety of pasta formed in narrow tubes, often mixed with cheese powder. What is it?

#79 My first is snapping, snarling, growling, my second's industrious, romping, and prowling. Higgledy piggledy here we lie, picked and plucked, and put in a pie. What am I?

#80 This type of food, which is a fungus, is often served on supreme pizza, in spaghetti and in a particular "cream of" style soup. What is it?

#81 Not born, but from a Mother's body drawn, I hang until half of me is gone. I sleep in a cave until I grow old, then valued for my hardened gold. What am I?

#82 It flavors your food and divides the year up. What is it?

#83 What can be grown without sun or soil and can either provide nourishment or deliver poison?

#84 These are crisp, green, and are found near deli sandwiches. What is it?

#85 This veggie is characterized of long stalks or shoots taken from the plant. They have a strong odor when cooked and can influence the color or urine. What is it?

#86 Flour of England, fruit of Spain, Met together in a shower of rain; Put in a bag tied round with a string, If you'll tell me this riddle, I'll give you a ring. What is it?

#87 A little pool with two layers of wall around it. One white and soft and the other dark and hard, amidst a light brown grassy lawn with an outline of a green grass. What am I?

#88 I have seven letters and am something you eat. My only anagram can help your pain. If you remove my first 2 letters I wear things down. Removing my first 3 letters is an adjective and removing my first 4 letters leaves a measure of time. What am I?

#89 What is an astronaut's favorite snack?

#90 This dish is hot frankfurter served in a long, soft roll and typically topped with various condiments. Often served with hamburgers. What is it?

#91 This pastry is a fruit pie in which the principal filling ingredient is apples. What is it?

#92 This Cajun dish of rice with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, is often enjoyed with cornbread. What is it?

#93 A toasty and crunchy cereal would be pointless without this spice. What is it?

#94 I am a fruit that is often mistaken for a vegetable. What am I?

#95 I am a red fruit with a sour taste. What am I?