ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Mito Nishikura has been captivating people online with her unexpected choice of canvas: plastic bottle caps. Instead of traditional materials, she transforms these everyday objects into remarkably detailed miniature paintings, proving that powerful art can thrive even on the smallest surfaces.

Scroll down to take a closer look at some food-inspired paintings created by the artist. You might be amazed by how many delicious details Mito can fit onto such a tiny bottle cap surface. Each piece feels like a miniature feast, carefully crafted with incredible precision.

More info: Instagram | mito0813.tumblr.com