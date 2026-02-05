ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Mito Nishikura has been captivating people online with her unexpected choice of canvas: plastic bottle caps. Instead of traditional materials, she transforms these everyday objects into remarkably detailed miniature paintings, proving that powerful art can thrive even on the smallest surfaces.

Scroll down to take a closer look at some food-inspired paintings created by the artist. You might be amazed by how many delicious details Mito can fit onto such a tiny bottle cap surface. Each piece feels like a miniature feast, carefully crafted with incredible precision.

More info: Instagram | mito0813.tumblr.com

#1

Tiny food-inspired miniature pizzas painted with mindblowing details on bottle caps, shown next to a fingertip.

This makes me think of my wife's most recent diet approach.

    #2

    Tiny food-inspired painting on a bottle cap showing a detailed miniature meal with a paintbrush and acrylic gouache nearby.

    #3

    Tiny food-inspired masterpieces painted with mindblowing details on bottle caps showing intricate noodle dishes.

    #4

    Green bottle caps painted with tiny food-inspired masterpieces of a cantaloupe exterior and a cantaloupe slice with detailed seeds.

    #5

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap with detailed brushwork beside paint tube and cap.

    #6

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap showing detailed sushi art with a paintbrush placed nearby.

    #7

    Tiny food-inspired painting of sushi on a bottle cap showcasing detailed miniature artwork beside real sushi bowl.

    #8

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece of a lemon slice painted with mindblowing details on a yellow bottle cap next to paint tube and brush.

    #9

    Hand painting tiny food-inspired masterpiece on a blue bottle cap with fine brush and incredible details.

    #10

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted with mindblowing details on a green bottle cap resembling a sliced pumpkin.

    #11

    Tiny food-inspired miniature cake painted with mindblowing details on a bottle cap, displayed on wooden surface.

    #12

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted with mindblowing details on a brown bottle cap resembling a detailed meal.

    #13

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece paintings of kiwi slices on bottle caps with a fine paintbrush showcasing detailed art.

    #14

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted with mindblowing details on bottle caps, resembling a detailed flower design.

    #15

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece of a red apple painted on a bottle cap with detailed acrylic gouache and fine paintbrush.

    #16

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap showing detailed tempura shrimp and noodles with a paintbrush nearby.

    #17

    Tiny food-inspired painting of dessert on a bottle cap showcasing mindblowing details and artistic craftsmanship.

    #18

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap with mindblowing details, shown alongside paint and brush.

    #19

    Tiny food-inspired masterpieces painted with intricate details on bottle caps, showcasing miniature gourmet dishes and desserts.

    #20

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap showing detailed grapefruit slice with paint tube and brush nearby.

    #21

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on an orange bottle cap with acrylic gouache and a fine paintbrush nearby.

    #22

    Tiny food-inspired miniature ramen painting on a bottle cap showcasing detailed artwork and realistic colors.

    #23

    Tiny food-inspired miniature dumplings painted with mindblowing details on a bottle cap next to a hand holding a small juice box.

    #24

    Tiny food-inspired miniature ramen painted with mindblowing details on an orange bottle cap on wooden surface.

    #25

    Miniature food-inspired painting of three detailed cookies on a bottle cap, showcasing tiny food masterpieces with intricate details.

    #26

    Tiny food-inspired miniature painting of a rolled pastry on a bottle cap displayed on a white plate with a paintbrush nearby.

    #27

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap with mindblowing details, shown next to a fine paintbrush.

    #28

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted with acrylic gouache on a bottle cap, showing detailed lime slice art.

    #29

    Tiny food-inspired cherry paintings on bottle caps showing mindblowing details with acrylic gouache and fine brush.

    #30

    Tiny food-inspired painting of a fried egg on a bottle cap with detailed acrylic gouache art and a fine paintbrush nearby.

    #31

    Miniature food-inspired painting on a tiny pot with intricate details, surrounded by paint tube and cap on a wooden surface.

    #32

    Yellow bottle cap painted with a tiny food-inspired masterpiece of a detailed yellow citrus fruit on top.

    #33

    Tiny food-inspired painting of tempura and noodles on a detailed bottle cap showcasing miniature food art.

    #34

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted with intricate details on a bottle cap resembling a vibrant sushi bowl.

    #35

    Tiny food-inspired painting of a detailed kiwi slice on a bottle cap next to a beige bottle cap on a wooden surface.

    #36

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap next to a real biscuit and paintbrush showing size comparison.

    #37

    Tiny food-inspired masterpieces painted with mindblowing details on white bottle caps, featuring sushi and seafood designs.

    #38

    Bottle caps featuring tiny food-inspired paintings with detailed seeds, alongside acrylic gouache paint and a fine paintbrush.

    #39

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted on a bottle cap showing detailed dessert and cake slices in vibrant colors.

    #40

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece of ramen painted with mindblowing details on a bottle cap resting on a wooden surface.

    #41

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece of curry and rice painted with mindblowing details on a small white bottle cap.

    #42

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece of pancakes with syrup and butter painted on a bottle cap with remarkable details.

    #43

    Bottle cap featuring a tiny food-inspired masterpiece with detailed painting resembling a textured baked bread.

    #44

    Tiny food-inspired masterpieces painted on bottle caps, showcasing detailed miniature art resembling chocolates in a gift box.

    #45

    Tiny food-inspired masterpiece painted with intricate details on a red bottle cap, next to a fine paintbrush.

    #46

    Tiny food-inspired miniature painting of sliced meat on a bottle cap with acrylic gouache and fine paintbrush details.

    #47

    Bottle cap painted with a tiny food-inspired masterpiece of a detailed rolled cake, showcasing miniature art on bottle caps.

    #48

    Tiny food-inspired masterpieces painted on brown bottle caps resembling detailed cake rolls on a wooden surface.

    #49

    Miniature food-inspired painting of mint chocolate chip ice cream on a bottle cap with detailed cone illustration and paint supplies.

    #50

    Tiny food-inspired masterpieces painted with mindblowing details on bottle caps, resembling colorful gourmet desserts.

