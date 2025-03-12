41 Of The Best Food-Related Memes, Published By This ‘Food Talk’ Page On Facebook
If you think food's only worthy purpose is to simply be eaten, then you are definitely wrong. Many centuries ago, great artists and poets dedicated their outstanding masterpieces to food. Today's world is not so rich with artistic geniuses, so we have to dedicate to food what we actually can. For example, memes.
There are many groups and pages on the Internet dedicating their witty postings to food-related memes, and today, we suggest you watch one of these pages. It is called ‘Food Talks,’ and as of today, it boasts 1.6M followers on Facebook—further proof that food can be not only delicious but also damn amusing.
Some memes in this selection are dedicated simply to different shades of food tastes and our reactions to these tastes. Some are about how funny restaurants and cafes can actually be, and some of them are just spot-on reactions to recent news. Such as, for example, that meme about the rising egg prices.
Of course, there’s also room for some nostalgic memes about how delicious everything was in the golden, glorious past. When, as we perhaps know, burgers were much bigger, French fries crunched more temptingly, and the bubbles in cola were way more pleasing to the eye...
A separate category of memes is dedicated to chefs and cooking because there’s no humor more sophisticated than good old-fashioned self-irony. And, in fact, the ability to laugh at yourself if you suddenly oversalt a meal or completely burn a holiday pie is no less important than culinary talent or skills. At least you won't be too upset about your failure, and with renewed strength and new inspiration, you will return to the stove.
"Of course, a professional chef is a person who is able to make a high-quality meal of the required volume in any mental state. Being both in a good mood and in a low spirits," says Roman Sardarian, the chef of the grill brand Weber Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. "This is one of the key characteristics of professionalism.
"But any professional is still a living person, and almost any task is better done in a good mood. Because professionalism, multiplied by inspiration and a good mood, can truly work wonders. And real masterpieces of taste are often born from this unique combination."
"We all love memes, and getting a boost of nice mood before getting down to work is always great. So I really enjoyed this selection, and some of the memes presented here are not only very funny, but also damn true and related," Roman sums up.
The great English soccer manager Bill Shanky once said: "Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that." I don't know about football, but this phrase fits food perfectly, doesn't it?
By the way, regarding the burger meme and the eating scheme—that's why, in order to avoid getting into such difficult situations, many chefs fasten burgers with a special wooden or plastic pin. This, along with burger gloves, is, in my opinion, one of the greatest culinary inventions of humanity ever...
However, that's not the point now—just feel free to scroll through this list to the very end, and have a nice time watching these memes and laughing... and maybe write about your favorite ones in the comments below. I'll start: my favorite meme from this selection is about how money allegedly can't buy happiness. So, what is yours?