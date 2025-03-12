ADVERTISEMENT

If you think food's only worthy purpose is to simply be eaten, then you are definitely wrong. Many centuries ago, great artists and poets dedicated their outstanding masterpieces to food. Today's world is not so rich with artistic geniuses, so we have to dedicate to food what we actually can. For example, memes.

There are many groups and pages on the Internet dedicating their witty postings to food-related memes, and today, we suggest you watch one of these pages. It is called ‘Food Talks,’ and as of today, it boasts 1.6M followers on Facebook—further proof that food can be not only delicious but also damn amusing.

More info: Facebook