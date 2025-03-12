ADVERTISEMENT

If you think food's only worthy purpose is to simply be eaten, then you are definitely wrong. Many centuries ago, great artists and poets dedicated their outstanding masterpieces to food. Today's world is not so rich with artistic geniuses, so we have to dedicate to food what we actually can. For example, memes.

There are many groups and pages on the Internet dedicating their witty postings to food-related memes, and today, we suggest you watch one of these pages. It is called ‘Food Talks,’ and as of today, it boasts 1.6M followers on Facebook—further proof that food can be not only delicious but also damn amusing.

More info: Facebook

#1

Person with curly hair in a blue hoodie smirking, referencing a food-related meme about self-checkout errors.

Food Talk Report

geezeronthehill
geezeronthehill
geezeronthehill
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Dang self check stations screw themselves up, don't need my help.

    #2

    Waitress taking an order from a woman, illustrating a food-related meme scenario in a busy restaurant.

    Food Talk Report

    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah, I *always* spend the entire time (from when I arrive to when the waiter gets there) going through and trying so hard to decide. I think I've made the perfect choice but when I'm asked what I want I panic, look down at the menu, and order the first item I see.

    #3

    Food-related meme with Cookie Monster humorously wasting cookies while eating.

    Food Talk Report

    Some memes in this selection are dedicated simply to different shades of food tastes and our reactions to these tastes. Some are about how funny restaurants and cafes can actually be, and some of them are just spot-on reactions to recent news. Such as, for example, that meme about the rising egg prices.

    Of course, there’s also room for some nostalgic memes about how delicious everything was in the golden, glorious past. When, as we perhaps know, burgers were much bigger, French fries crunched more temptingly, and the bubbles in cola were way more pleasing to the eye...
    #4

    Bowl of cereal with raisins and milk, caption humorously suggesting raisins improve its taste. Food-related meme.

    Food Talk Report

    cattriggerman avatar
    VNES101
    VNES101
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I used to pick 80% of the raisins out of my bowl. Just give me the Bran.

    #5

    Food-related meme showing a Dunkin' Donuts sign with missing letters, humorously reading "Dunkin' D Nuts."

    Food Talk Report

    #6

    Five slices of pizza oddly arranged in an oven, captioned with a humorous quote about geniuses and society. Food-related humor.

    Food Talk Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    But see, the crust has a little rim built up to keep the toppings on the crust. If you cut it like this, then the toppings are going to melt and drip off the cut edge, then bake/burn onto the grill and oven bottom.

    A separate category of memes is dedicated to chefs and cooking because there’s no humor more sophisticated than good old-fashioned self-irony. And, in fact, the ability to laugh at yourself if you suddenly oversalt a meal or completely burn a holiday pie is no less important than culinary talent or skills. At least you won't be too upset about your failure, and with renewed strength and new inspiration, you will return to the stove.
    #7

    McDonald's apple pie meme humorously compares its heat to Mercury's surface temperature. Food-related meme.

    Food Talk Report

    #8

    Two people in a humorous food-related meme about a fusion restaurant named "Wok Like an Egyptian."

    Food Talk Report

    #9

    Chef in a busy kitchen, captioned about grilled cheese, embodying food-related memes humorously.

    Food Talk Report

    "Of course, a professional chef is a person who is able to make a high-quality meal of the required volume in any mental state. Being both in a good mood and in a low spirits," says Roman Sardarian, the chef of the grill brand Weber Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. "This is one of the key characteristics of professionalism.

    "But any professional is still a living person, and almost any task is better done in a good mood. Because professionalism, multiplied by inspiration and a good mood, can truly work wonders. And real masterpieces of taste are often born from this unique combination."
    #10

    Couple enjoying fast food together, highlighting a fun food-related meme moment.

    Food Talk Report

    glennschroeder avatar
    Papa
    Papa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Money can't buy happiness, but it can rent it for a while."

    #11

    Chocolate chip cookies served on a plate in a humorous food meme.

    theereal_one Report

    #12

    Two large sandwiches with thick slices, captioned with a humorous food-related meme about winning the lottery.

    Food Talk Report

    "We all love memes, and getting a boost of nice mood before getting down to work is always great. So I really enjoyed this selection, and some of the memes presented here are not only very funny, but also damn true and related," Roman sums up.

    The great English soccer manager Bill Shanky once said: "Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that." I don't know about football, but this phrase fits food perfectly, doesn't it?
    #13

    Two loaves of bread humorously compared to an iconic figure, part of a food-related meme.

    TheMattStout Report

    #14

    Woman holding snacks and drinks in a store, illustrating a humorous food-related meme.

    Food Talk Report

    #15

    Burger meme showing stages of eating: tasty, ahh, then ingredients falling out, highlighting humor with food-related themes.

    Food Talk Report

    By the way, regarding the burger meme and the eating scheme—that's why, in order to avoid getting into such difficult situations, many chefs fasten burgers with a special wooden or plastic pin. This, along with burger gloves, is, in my opinion, one of the greatest culinary inventions of humanity ever...

    However, that's not the point now—just feel free to scroll through this list to the very end, and have a nice time watching these memes and laughing... and maybe write about your favorite ones in the comments below. I'll start: my favorite meme from this selection is about how money allegedly can't buy happiness. So, what is yours?
    #16

    Man sipping on a huge iced coffee, illustrating a food-related meme humor.

    Food Talk Report

    #17

    Days Inn sign with humorous mention of "gravy hot tub" alongside food-related advertising.

    Food Talk Report

    #18

    Chicken with sunglasses and luxury bag, humorously illustrating food-related price changes.

    Food Talk Report

    #19

    Girl in scout uniform with cookies in front of a grocery store, humorously representing food-related memes.

    Food Talk Report

    #20

    Person eating popcorn from their hoodie with a beer can in hand, showcasing a relatable food-related meme.

    Food Talk Report

    #21

    Colorful candy resembling aquarium gravel with a humorous food-related meme from Food Talk.

    Food Talk Report

    #22

    Cat meme with a funny caption about craving favorite food, showcasing humorous food-related content.

    Food Talk Report

    #23

    Clown face made of vegetables on a tray, part of a food-related meme.

    Food Talk Report

    #24

    Child looking excitedly at cookies on a tray, text reads "Me: I'm gonna eat healthy Me:" by Food Talk page on Facebook.

    Food Talk Report

    #25

    Cheesy nachos piled on a plate with sauce, a humorous food-related meme in the background.

    Food Talk Report

    #26

    Food-related meme with KFC turned into a New Mexican restaurant; added sombrero and mustache to window.

    Food Talk Report

    #27

    Ice cream nachos served with caramel dip and waffle chips in a tray, a popular food-related meme on Facebook.

    Food Talk Report

    #28

    Toasted bread with a buttered glaze, described as "medium rare." A humorous take from a food-related meme page.

    Food Talk Report

    #29

    Food-related meme: A rack of ribs on a wooden board, humorously captioned with "About to light some candles & relax 😂😂".

    Food Talk Report

    #30

    Groceries on a kitchen island with $100 caption, showcasing a food-related meme.

    justinboldaji Report

    #31

    Two cans of Reese's Peanut Butter Cup dairy whipped topping with caption about life's worthiness, from a food-related meme.

    Food Talk Report

    #32

    Sandwich with chips, a classic combo, featured in a popular food-related meme from Facebook's 'Food Talk' page.

    Food Talk Report

    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Put the crispies *inside* the sandwich - that's crunchy and tasty right there.

    #33

    90s meal nostalgia with McDonald's Super Size fries, burger, and Coke on a tray.

    Food Talk Report

    #34

    Waffles with butter and syrup, showcasing a food-related meme humorously instructing how to eat them.

    Food Talk Report

    #35

    Grilled cheese with jalapenos on a plate, highlighting popular food-related meme trend.

    Food Talk Report

    #36

    Two colorful fruity pebble cheesecake tacos on a plate, a fun food meme from a popular Facebook page.

    Food Talk Report

    #37

    Glass of strawberry milk with humorous text above, part of a collection of food-related memes.

    Food Talk Report

    #38

    Cartoon character happily holding iced coffee, illustrating a relatable food-related meme.

    Food Talk Report

    #39

    Close-up of sliced watermelon with text humorously stating it is the worst fruit. Food-related meme concept.

    Food Talk Report

    #40

    Butter seasoned like ice cream, a food-related meme from Food Talk on Facebook.

    Food Talk Report

    #41

    Christmas tree decorated with energy drinks and surrounded by themed gifts, humorously referencing food-related memes.

    Food Talk Report

