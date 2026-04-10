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At first glance, these intricate forms might look like digital renderings or carefully engineered structures—but they are, in fact, made from a single sheet of paper. Polly Verity transforms flat surfaces into mesmerizing geometric landscapes, where light and shadow do as much of the work as the folds themselves. Each piece feels alive, shifting depending on the angle, inviting the viewer to pause and look closer.

What makes her work especially captivating is its quiet discipline. There is no glue, no cutting—only precision, patience, and a deep understanding of form. Verity’s sculptures offer something rare: simplicity that reveals complexity, and minimalism that holds infinite variation.

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Paper Couple

Paper Couple

Polly Verity Report

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Growing up surrounded by art, creativity was always within reach. Encouraged to experiment from a young age, Verity’s fascination with paper began early—sparked in part by her step-grandfather, Eric de Mare, and his book “Your Book of Paperfolding.” The idea that a flat sheet could be transformed into something three-dimensional left a lasting impression, one that continues to shape her work today.
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    #2

    Stay Strong

    Stay Strong

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    #3

    Stop And Smell The Roses

    Stop And Smell The Roses

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    While origami has a long and rich history, Verity’s approach belongs to a more contemporary exploration of folded form. Inspired by early 20th-century experimentation—particularly movements like Bauhaus—her work focuses on abstract tessellations and repeating geometric patterns. At a time when little guidance existed, she found her path through a global community of paper artists who shared ideas, discoveries, and techniques online, forming what she describes as a kind of “spontaneous university.”

    This exchange of knowledge eventually led her to international gatherings such as the Origami Convention in New York, where she connected with leading figures in the field. Yet, despite this collective influence, her work remains deeply personal. Each piece is carefully developed—first shaped by hand, then translated into precise digital line drawings before being scored and folded back into form.
    #4

    Kiss

    Kiss

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    #5

    Face Emerging From The Paper

    Face Emerging From The Paper

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    Beyond standalone sculptures, Verity has also expanded her practice into wearable art, creating delicate paper dresses for weddings, performances, and photo shoots. These pieces, often designed to be worn only once, emphasize the ephemeral beauty of the medium, where fragility becomes part of the story.

    In her more recent work, she has begun exploring curved folds, introducing a new softness and fluidity to her otherwise structured compositions. The result is a striking balance between control and spontaneity, proof that even within the limits of a single sheet of paper, the possibilities remain endless.
    #6

    Paper Portrait

    Paper Portrait

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    #7

    Dancing Stars

    Dancing Stars

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    #8

    Paperkiss

    Paperkiss

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    #9

    Paper Face

    Paper Face

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    #10

    Person With Straw

    Person With Straw

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    #11

    Torso

    Torso

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    #12

    Gathered

    Gathered

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    #13

    Triangular Dome Repeat

    Triangular Dome Repeat

    Polly Verity Report

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    #14

    Origami Vaulted Ceiling

    Origami Vaulted Ceiling

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    #15

    Sharing A Moment

    Sharing A Moment

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    #16

    Reciprocate

    Reciprocate

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    #17

    Smokin

    Smokin

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    #18

    Seeing Through The Veil

    Seeing Through The Veil

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    #19

    Entwined

    Entwined

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    #20

    Forest Prescore

    Forest Prescore

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    #21

    Portrait

    Portrait

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    #22

    Rhomboid Twist Corrugation

    Rhomboid Twist Corrugation

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    #23

    You Must Remember This A Kiss Is Just A Kiss

    You Must Remember This A Kiss Is Just A Kiss

    Polly Verity Report

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    #24

    Large Kiss

    Large Kiss

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    #25

    Flowing Locks

    Flowing Locks

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    #26

    Lips Study

    Lips Study

    Polly Verity Report

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    #27

    Blow A Kiss

    Blow A Kiss

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    #28

    Man And His Forebears

    Man And His Forebears

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    #29

    Rhomboid Pixelation

    Rhomboid Pixelation

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    #30

    Curved Zig Zig Slot

    Curved Zig Zig Slot

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    #31

    Triangulated Repeat

    Triangulated Repeat

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    #32

    Contemplation

    Contemplation

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    #33

    Speech Bubbles

    Speech Bubbles

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    #34

    Triangular Clusters

    Triangular Clusters

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    #35

    Connectors

    Connectors

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    #36

    3D Hound's Tooth

    3D Hound's Tooth

    Polly Verity Report

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    #37

    Domes

    Domes

    Polly Verity Report

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    #38

    Tumultuous Twisting Hexagons

    Tumultuous Twisting Hexagons

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    #39

    Floral Boxes

    Floral Boxes

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    #40

    Curved Fold

    Curved Fold

    Polly Verity Report

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