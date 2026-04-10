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At first glance, these intricate forms might look like digital renderings or carefully engineered structures—but they are, in fact, made from a single sheet of paper. Polly Verity transforms flat surfaces into mesmerizing geometric landscapes, where light and shadow do as much of the work as the folds themselves. Each piece feels alive, shifting depending on the angle, inviting the viewer to pause and look closer.

What makes her work especially captivating is its quiet discipline. There is no glue, no cutting—only precision, patience, and a deep understanding of form. Verity’s sculptures offer something rare: simplicity that reveals complexity, and minimalism that holds infinite variation.

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