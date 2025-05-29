ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job and becoming a full-time dog photographer… this Instagram account might just convince you it’s possible. Meet the “five bears” — Duffy, Teddy, Winnie, Panda, and Shellie May — a pack of irresistibly fluffy pups whose adventures, perfectly posed portraits, and heartwarming bond have captured the hearts of dog lovers around the world.

Shared by the account @lovedtwp, their feed is pure joy: think matching looks, dreamy scenery, and expressions so full of personality, you’ll feel like you know each pup personally. Whether they’re exploring new places or just lounging at home, every photo radiates love, care, and a whole lot of fluff.

Scroll down to explore the adventures of this adorable fluffy squad and learn more about them through our conversation with their proud owners.

More info: Instagram