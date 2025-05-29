ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job and becoming a full-time dog photographer… this Instagram account might just convince you it’s possible. Meet the “five bears” — Duffy, Teddy, Winnie, Panda, and Shellie May — a pack of irresistibly fluffy pups whose adventures, perfectly posed portraits, and heartwarming bond have captured the hearts of dog lovers around the world.

Shared by the account @lovedtwp, their feed is pure joy: think matching looks, dreamy scenery, and expressions so full of personality, you’ll feel like you know each pup personally. Whether they’re exploring new places or just lounging at home, every photo radiates love, care, and a whole lot of fluff.

Scroll down to explore the adventures of this adorable fluffy squad and learn more about them through our conversation with their proud owners.

#1

Group of cute fluffy dogs posing outdoors in front of a modern building, showcasing fluffy dog squad with tongues out.

lovedtwp Report

Bored Panda reached out to the dogs’ owners and asked them some questions about their fluffy family and their adventures together.

First, we found out how their pups came into their lives. They said: “ Our five bears—Duffy (7), Teddy (5), Winnie (4), Panda (3), and Shellie May (1.5)—didn't all arrive at the same time, but each one came into our lives as if it were destiny. They’ve filled our home with joy, surprises, and so much love.”
    #2

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting indoors on a carpet, posing together as a fluffy dog squad in a bright room.

    lovedtwp Report

    #3

    Four cute fluffy dogs sitting together on a path in a sunny park with greenery and a warning sign behind them

    lovedtwp Report

    Each dog has a distinct personality that makes them special. “Duffy, the eldest brother, is calm, caring, and very protective of his siblings. He’s also the most stubborn,” they explained. “Teddy, the second brother, is Daddy’s boy. If Dad leaves the house, he won’t eat and waits by the door. He has the gentlest temperament and always stays close to Dad.” Winnie is “our princess and the most spoiled. She’s talkative and always competing for attention.” Panda is “both playful and calm—super energetic during playtime but very obedient and seems to understand what we say.” And Shellie May, the youngest, is “our little princess. She’s timid but very affectionate and loved by all her older siblings."
    #4

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting closely on a bench outdoors with a scenic green background and cloudy sky.

    lovedtwp Report

    #5

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting and standing on outdoor steps decorated with red lanterns in an urban setting.

    lovedtwp Report

    Their well-composed photos have caught the attention of many, and when asked about the secret to getting such perfect shots, they shared, “We love taking the bears out to explore the world and document their adventures through photos. During playtime, we include basic command training. They know that ‘sit + be good’ means they’ll get a little treat after the photo is done. Of course, not every photo is picture-perfect—we have plenty of outtakes too! But each moment we capture is a unique and precious memory.”
    #6

    Five cute fluffy dogs posing happily in front of a colorful fun backdrop in Hsinchu City with cartoon characters.

    lovedtwp Report

    #7

    Man sitting with a cute fluffy dog squad on the grass by the ocean, enjoying the scenic coastal view together.

    lovedtwp Report

    Lastly, the owners told us how sharing their pups' adventures online has had a meaningful impact on their lives. “People often think having five dogs must be exhausting, but for us, it’s a sweet responsibility. Our five bears bring us five times the healing power. 

    Because of them, we started sharing our joy on social media. What began as a way to keep these memories for ourselves has unexpectedly brought happiness to so many others, too. They’ve truly changed our lifestyle, teaching us to slow down and appreciate the beauty of companionship and life’s simple joys.”

    #8

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row indoors with a nature-themed background and thatched roof decor.

    lovedtwp Report

    #9

    Group of cute fluffy dogs with thick coats standing together inside a cozy room, showcasing adorable dog squad charm.

    lovedtwp Report

    #10

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on grass in a park with trees in the background on a sunny day.

    lovedtwp Report

    #11

    Four cute fluffy dogs sitting side by side near a lake with green trees and blue sky in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #12

    Group photo of a cute fluffy dog squad with owners posing outdoors under archway on a sunny day

    lovedtwp Report

    #13

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on stone steps outdoors with a large rock formation and blue sky in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #14

    Cute fluffy dog squad sitting on a park bench with trees in the background on a sunny day outdoors

    lovedtwp Report

    #15

    Woman standing by the ocean with a cute fluffy dog squad of five dogs all posing together on the grass.

    lovedtwp Report

    #16

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting happily in front of a traditional brick building in a charming outdoor setting.

    lovedtwp Report

    #17

    Woman walking a cute fluffy dog squad outdoors under blooming pink cherry blossom trees on a cloudy day

    lovedtwp Report

    #18

    Cute fluffy dog squad with four dogs sitting together on a bench in a park with trees in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #19

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row on outdoor steps under a cloudy sky, showcasing a fluffy dog squad.

    lovedtwp Report

    #20

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row with a large heart sign behind, showing a fluffy dog squad outdoors.

    lovedtwp Report

    #21

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row on a wooden deck with a house and trees in the background on a sunny day.

    lovedtwp Report

    #22

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on stone pavement outdoors with palm trees and blue sky in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #23

    Cute fluffy dog squad posing happily outdoors on grass and steps surrounded by green trees in a natural park setting

    lovedtwp Report

    #24

    Four cute fluffy dogs relaxing on deck chairs outdoors with a green lawn and house in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #25

    Fluffy dog squad posing happily in front of a wooden windmill surrounded by colorful flowers and greenery outdoors.

    lovedtwp Report

    #26

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on green grass with decorative cows and mountains under a sunny blue sky outdoors

    lovedtwp Report

    #27

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on green grass with a scenic lake and trees in the background outdoors.

    lovedtwp Report

    #28

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row outdoors with palm trees and urban buildings in the background on a sunny day

    lovedtwp Report

    #29

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on grass with mountains and ocean in the background, showcasing a fluffy dog squad.

    lovedtwp Report

    #30

    Cute fluffy dog squad enjoying a boat ride with red lanterns hanging inside the covered wooden boat.

    lovedtwp Report

    #31

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on a bench outdoors with mountains in the background, showcasing fluffy dog squad charm.

    lovedtwp Report

    #32

    Man with five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row on steps in a green park on a cloudy day.

    lovedtwp Report

    #33

    A man with a cute fluffy dog squad of five dogs posing on outdoor stairs under a bright blue sky.

    lovedtwp Report

    #34

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row outside Chu Lu Ranch, showcasing a cute fluffy dog squad outdoors on a sunny day.

    lovedtwp Report

    #35

    Group of cute fluffy dogs posing in front of a large decorated Christmas tree and festive holiday display outdoors.

    lovedtwp Report

    #36

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on a wooden platform with a scenic mountain and overcast sky in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #37

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on grass with pink cherry blossoms in the background under a clear sky.

    lovedtwp Report

    #38

    Man walking a cute fluffy dog squad of five on a seaside sidewalk near a road with red traffic lights and a blue railing.

    lovedtwp Report

    #39

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on a beach with a person standing behind them and mountains in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #40

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row under hanging red lanterns in an outdoor alleyway setting.

    lovedtwp Report

    #41

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting on green grass near a lake with tall palm trees and blue sky in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #42

    Four cute fluffy dogs sitting on a sunny road lined with tall palm trees under a bright blue sky.

    lovedtwp Report

    #43

    Four cute fluffy dogs posing on and around an all-terrain vehicle in a sunny grassy park with palm trees in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #44

    Five cute fluffy dogs posing on a wooden deck with vibrant pink cherry blossoms and green trees in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #45

    Group of cute fluffy dogs sitting outdoors on a sunny day with trees and mountains in the background.

    lovedtwp Report

    #46

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting together on a forest path surrounded by tall trees and greenery.

    lovedtwp Report

    #47

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting in a row outdoors near a waterfall, showcasing an adorable fluffy dog squad.

    lovedtwp Report

    #48

    Five cute fluffy dogs sitting together on a brick path in a park with trees and a blue sky background.

    lovedtwp Report

