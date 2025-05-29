48 Photos Of Cute Fluffy Dog Squad Shared By This Instagram AccountInterview
If you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job and becoming a full-time dog photographer… this Instagram account might just convince you it’s possible. Meet the “five bears” — Duffy, Teddy, Winnie, Panda, and Shellie May — a pack of irresistibly fluffy pups whose adventures, perfectly posed portraits, and heartwarming bond have captured the hearts of dog lovers around the world.
Shared by the account @lovedtwp, their feed is pure joy: think matching looks, dreamy scenery, and expressions so full of personality, you’ll feel like you know each pup personally. Whether they’re exploring new places or just lounging at home, every photo radiates love, care, and a whole lot of fluff.
Scroll down to explore the adventures of this adorable fluffy squad and learn more about them through our conversation with their proud owners.
Bored Panda reached out to the dogs’ owners and asked them some questions about their fluffy family and their adventures together.
First, we found out how their pups came into their lives. They said: “ Our five bears—Duffy (7), Teddy (5), Winnie (4), Panda (3), and Shellie May (1.5)—didn't all arrive at the same time, but each one came into our lives as if it were destiny. They’ve filled our home with joy, surprises, and so much love.”
Each dog has a distinct personality that makes them special. “Duffy, the eldest brother, is calm, caring, and very protective of his siblings. He’s also the most stubborn,” they explained. “Teddy, the second brother, is Daddy’s boy. If Dad leaves the house, he won’t eat and waits by the door. He has the gentlest temperament and always stays close to Dad.” Winnie is “our princess and the most spoiled. She’s talkative and always competing for attention.” Panda is “both playful and calm—super energetic during playtime but very obedient and seems to understand what we say.” And Shellie May, the youngest, is “our little princess. She’s timid but very affectionate and loved by all her older siblings."
Their well-composed photos have caught the attention of many, and when asked about the secret to getting such perfect shots, they shared, “We love taking the bears out to explore the world and document their adventures through photos. During playtime, we include basic command training. They know that ‘sit + be good’ means they’ll get a little treat after the photo is done. Of course, not every photo is picture-perfect—we have plenty of outtakes too! But each moment we capture is a unique and precious memory.”
Lastly, the owners told us how sharing their pups' adventures online has had a meaningful impact on their lives. “People often think having five dogs must be exhausting, but for us, it’s a sweet responsibility. Our five bears bring us five times the healing power.
Because of them, we started sharing our joy on social media. What began as a way to keep these memories for ourselves has unexpectedly brought happiness to so many others, too. They’ve truly changed our lifestyle, teaching us to slow down and appreciate the beauty of companionship and life’s simple joys.”
I can hear these cuties panting. Must be hot to be so fluffy!
