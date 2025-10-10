Flow And Fragility: Visions Of Water By 34 Artists

ADVERTISEMENT

The Color of Water, an online exhibit hosted by Bluefield Exhibits and the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut, invites viewers to reflect on the beauty and vulnerability of Earth’s most vital resource: water. The virtual showcase—on view now through January 20—features 34 artists from across the country and beyond, whose works reveal water’s many forms: tranquil, turbulent, life-giving, and endangered.

Through painting, photography, mixed media, and digital art, participating artists explore how water connects all living things while also highlighting the growing threats posed by pollution, drought, and climate change. Their diverse interpretations transform a universal subject into a profound statement about personal experience, environmental awareness, and collective responsibility.

By bringing the exhibit online, curators Lisa D’Amico, Michael Craft, and Andrew Maisonette make this immersive experience accessible to audiences everywhere—reminding us that art can both inspire and awaken action.

More info: bluefieldexhibits.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

Featured Artists: Doris Mady, Gina Petrecca, Heather Sandifer, Heidi Matonis, Ilene Schwartz-Montesinos, Kara Zielke, Katharine Dufault, Maria C. Friscia, Mark Blickley, MaryAnne McPartland, Pauline Chernichaw, Tanya Johnson, Tiffany Faustyna, Alex Ranniello, Barry Levin, Cass McVety, Daryn Seiden, Susan Pollet, Dawn McKenzie, Debbie Silberberg, Diana Gubbay, Donna Faranda, Elaine Schloss, Elenor Denker, Elizabeth Lauri, Hildy Martin, Pam Malone, Suzanne Auer, Svetlana Askenazy, Terry Pasquale, Tina Glavan, Anne H. Pollack, Aviva Y. Sakolsky, and Bailey Cardinal.

