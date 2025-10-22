First Time Trick Or Treating? No Problem! Follow Our Handy Halloween Etiquette Guide

ADVERTISEMENT

Every 31st of October, Britain transforms into a patchwork of pumpkins, cobwebbed doorways and sugar-fuelled excitement. But while most of us know the basics of trick-or-treating, there’s still a fine line between being the street’s favourite spook and the neighbour everyone secretly dreads.

From the houses that go full haunted-mansion to those pretending not to be home, Halloween night can be a bit of a social minefield for both hosts and little monsters alike.

So, whether you’re the one dishing out the sweets or the one knocking for them, British online retailer Vivid Doors has put together some Trick-or-Treat etiquette guides with easy to follow flowcharts to help you navigate every “Do I?” and “Don’t I?” moment like a well seasoned spirit. From when to switch off the pumpkin to how many sweets count as “just one more,” they’ve mapped out the ultimate guide to surviving Halloween night with your manners (and your chocolate stash) intact.

What should you do when trick or treaters come knocking?

It’s Halloween night. You hear the faint rustle of costumes and distant squeals of “TRICK OR TREEEAT!” What do you do?

Are you home tonight?

If not, leave a bowl of sweets by the door and add a friendly note, something like: “Help yourself, no tricks please, I’m haunting someone else!”, you could even add a plastic skeleton to guard the stash!

If you are, excellent! It’s time to play your part in the spooky spectacle. Proceed.

Do you WANT to take part?

If not, turn off your outdoor lights and maybe put up a polite note like “No trick or treaters please, but have a fang-tastic night!”

Pro tip: No decorations = universal signal for “no sweets here”.

If yes, perfect! Let’s get festive! Pop a pumpkin in the window as a minimum, it’s the unofficial UK code for “Trick or Treaters welcome here!”

Do you have some sweets ready?

No… Quick! Raid the cupboards. No Haribo? Don’t worry, biscuits, mini chocolates or wrapped cereal bars will do.

Cupboards completely bare? Prepare to face disappointed ghosts (or sneak the lights off and pretend you’ve been possessed by EastEnders instead).

If yes, gold star for you! Move to the next phase of your trick or treating legend status test.

What’s your approach when they knock?

If you plan to jump-scare them like something out of a horror film, it’s completely fun, but gauge the audience. Five-year-olds don’t love chainsaw noises. A spooky laugh or fake cobwebs = perfect balance.

If you choose friendly (g)host energy, costume compliments go a long way. Say something like “wow, great vampire!” instead of “Who are you supposed to be?”… still dealing with childhood trauma from that one.

The Sweets-to-Kid Ratio Dilemma

How generous do you plan to be with the amount of sweets you give it? Give too few and be seen as a scrooge and potentially end up with a bunch of sweets left at the end (which you’ll obviously have to endure eating yourself), or earn yourself some more legend points but potentially run out? The battle is real.

A handful per child – Ideal. You’ll be remembered as a legend. One sweet each – Acceptable, if you’ve got half the village coming. Add a smile and you’ll still score points. Fistfuls for everyone – Generous but risky. You’ll run out by 6:15 pm and face an angry mob of mini witches.

Someone knocks but… no costume?! What do you do?

If it’s little kids in plain clothes, be kind. Maybe it’s their first go or a sensory-friendly option, or their parents didn’t have the funds for a costume. Reward bravery with sweets anyway.

If it’s teenagers with a token mask, it’s a classic. Hand over a few sweets. Halloween is for everyone, plus better sugared than smashed pumpkins.

If they’re grown adults with no kids, ask if they’re collecting for charity. If not… a polite “nice try, Dracula” will do.

The Awkward Bits

Doorbells after 9 pm? A solid hell no. The witching hour is for grown-ups only.

Pets barking at the door? Give them a chew and keep them calm.

Running out of sweets? Pop up a sign saying something like “Sorry! All out, the ghosts ate the rest.”

Decorating Dos & Don’ts

Dos:

Go all in on the atmosphere: Pumpkins, fairy lights, paper bats and a bit of fake cobwebbing go a long way in signalling that you’re open for business (the sweet kind). A carved pumpkin by the door is the universal “Yes, we’ve got treats!” sign in the UK.

Light the way. Keep your path bright and trip-free – no one wants to see a zombie faceplant in your driveway. Solar lanterns or fairy lights work a treat and make your home look extra inviting.

Don’ts:

Avoid open flames. Real candles may look spooky-chic, but they’re a nightmare waiting to happen when paired with polyester witch costumes and excitable kids. Stick to battery-powered LEDs, they flicker just as nicely and won’t set your porch ablaze either.

Don’t take “scary” too far. Jump scares that make little ones cry might seem funny at the time, but your karma (and local reputation) will take a nosedive. Aim for spooky-fun, not full-blown trauma. Remember, if the neighbours’ five-year-old runs off screaming, you’ve gone too far.

If you’ve made it this far, congrats, you’ve survived the ultimate Halloween etiquette test!

Whether you’re handing out Haribo, haunting the hallway or hiding behind the sofa, just remember that Halloween night is about community, creativity and controlled chaos.

Now go forth and spread some spooky joy (responsibly)! In case you need a step-by-step, here’s a handy flowchart to keep things simple…

Are You a Sweet Angel or a Spooky Menace?

It’s Halloween night! The moon is glowing, your costume’s looking fresh and your bucket’s ready to be overloaded with sugar. But wait! Before you set out to terrorise the neighbourhood (politely), do you know your trick or treating etiquette? Ask yourself, what would Wednesday Addams do?

Let’s find out…

Are you in costume?

Yes. Perfect! Whether you’re a ghoul, ghost or something unidentifiable made from bin bags, you’re good to go.

No. Hmm. Throw on something. A hat. A mask. A sheet. Even a bit of eyeliner.

If you look like you’ve just popped to the shop, you’re doing it wrong.

Bonus points for creativity over expense, homemade beats store-bought any night of the week!

Spotting Trick-or-Treat Friendly Houses

Look for houses with pumpkins in windows or on the doorstep. Some may even go to town with fairy lights, cobwebs, skeletons. These houses are serious trick or treat aficionados. Some may make it even more explicit with a “Trick or Treaters Welcome!” sign. They REALLY want you to visit.

While not always a sure fire sign they don’t want visitors, it’s probably best to avoid houses with lights off (they’re usually hiding… respect the spell of solitude). Some may even go as far as to put up “No Trick or Treaters” signs, those are sacred contracts not to be broken, please respect them. Likewise, flats with no buzzers or “Private Property” notices are pretty decent indicators that it’s going to be a pretty difficult task to claim your sugary loot.

Time Your Haunting

The “haunting” usually begins when the sun goes down, with the younger trick or treaters usually taking pole position on the rounds.

Start: Around 5:30-6:00pm (before littlest ghouls get tired)

Finish: 9:00pm sharp. After that, you’re basically breaking social curfews and summoning neighbourly wrath.

When You Knock…

When you approach a house, there’s some basic courtesy needed. You can still have fun with it, but here’s how it should go down…

Ring or knock ONCE – no doorbell jabs that summon the undead. If you’re at a house that’s welcoming of trick or treaters, they’ll be expecting you.

Step back a bit – give them space to open safely.

Shout the sacred words… “TRICK OR TREAT!” and smile so you look adorable, not menacing. Unless of course you’re going full method actor with your costume.

The Sweet Exchange

If the person answering the door hands you sweets or allows you to take some, be sure to say thank you, that’s the real Halloween magic word! And don’t just grab a bunch, take one or two unless they offer a handful. Greed will not be seen favourably, and it’s important to remember there are other trick or treaters that would like a taste too.

Don’t comment on the sweet treats offered, either! “Ugh, raisins” = instant curse.

Likewise, if they say there’s no sweets left, make sure there’s no tricks or tantrums. Just say “Happy Halloween!” and move on like the classy ghoul you are.

The Group Dynamics

Are you trick or treating with friends this Halloween night? If so, stick together. Don’t run off, don’t shove, and don’t steal sweets from someone’s bag (or you’ll be haunted by bad karma till Christmas).

If you’re with an adult, listen to them! They hold the torch, your treat bucket when it gets too heavy and the emergency Haribo. They’ll probably have a better idea of which houses to visit and which to avoid, too.

Flying solo? It’s not recommended but if you’re out there doing your own thing, stay visible, stay local and keep to familiar streets. No dark alleys or unfamiliar houses.

Pet Protocol

If there’s a barking dog behind the door… Don’t shriek, don’t push in and definitely don’t drop your sweets. Some pups find costumes terrifying and that’s fair enough, it can be a stressful evening for pets. If you find a house where pets make you uneasy, either move onto a different house or step some distance from the door or even go back to the street if you feel more comfortable there, any responsible owner should enclose their pet before opening the door, but you can never be too careful.

Sweet Strategy

Keep your haul sealed, no eating as you go until an adult checks it’s all safe. No swapping sweets mid-route either… it always ends in tears and a sticky mess!

When you get home, do the “Great Sorting”. Going through your haul is all part of the fun. Trade smartly, and remember:

Mini chocolate bars = gold

Lollipops = silver

Raisins = betrayal

Costume Code of Conduct

Some Halloween costumes can be epic, but epic doesn’t always mean practical. Here are a few tips to make sure your costume stays epic and you don’t end up with injuries:

Mind your cloak, not every bush wants to be part of your outfit. Watch for trip hazards (your cape can’t save you). No fake weapons waved near strangers, the police don’t love “foam sword incidents.”

Be polite to everyone, even if they look like they haven’t really joined in or made much effort, you’re all out for a good time.

Respect the Neighbourhood

This should go without saying, but be mindful of other people’s property and what’s going on around you. Make sure you stick to pavements and pathways, not flowerbeds. Don’t be taking shortcuts just to get to someone’s front door quicker. Don’t leave sweet wrappers on the floor either, it’s Halloween, not the apocalypse.

And think about how much noise you’re making. While it’s expected that some noise will be made because it’s serious fun, keep your volume spooky not screamy, people still live there and not everyone will appreciate trick or treating for whatever reason.

Endgame Rules

Your bucket or bag is full of treats, your feet hurt and you’re desperate to eat your weight in sugar. Now it’s time to head home and sort your loot. Once you’ve done that, you get to brag about your haul on social media (tastefully). Avoid scary movies until your sugar crash is complete.

If you followed all this, you’re a Halloween hero! Expect extra sweets and good vibes for the rest of the year. If you broke half the rules, well you’re a chaotic goblin. Acceptable. Just… maybe next year, rethink your strategy. If you ignored all etiquette entirely, congratulations you’ve angered the local coven and you should prepare for mild inconvenience until next October. To make things a little easier, here’s an easy to follow flow chart, to make sure your trick or treat game is tip top…