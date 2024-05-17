Employee Maliciously Complies Until She Gets Fired, Ends Up Taking Her Manager Down With Her

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many times your boss tells you that they treat their employees “like family,” it’s important to remember that the only person you can truly count on at work is yourself. So you better watch your back!

One woman recently posted a story on the Malicious Compliance subreddit detailing how a former manager went out of her way to sabotage her career. But before getting fired, she managed to take her toxic boss down with her! Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This woman was fired simply for following her manager’s orders

Image credits: Canva Studio

But before leaving the company, she made sure to expose her toxic boss

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

Image credits: Anete Lusina

Later, the woman added a few more details about the situation

Image source: powderedtoastsupreme

Many employees are unimpressed with their managers’ leadership

It seems like there’s a new story circulating online about a toxic boss every single day. And it’s not surprising, considering that a GoodHire survey found that 84% of American workers believe that they could do their managers’ jobs, and less than a third say that their bosses actually care about their employee career progression.

Less than half of US workers find that their managers actually respect their personal time away from work, and only 44% find their bosses to be open and honest when discussing wages. It’s safe to say that many workers are not happy with their higher-ups. And this can be detrimental to a company’s growth, because a whopping 82% of workers say they would consider quitting because of a bad manager.

It’s also difficult to trust a boss who you feel like doesn’t trust their team. According to GoodHire, only 22% of American workers feel like their bosses actually trust them to be productive while working remotely. And as we all know, companies tend to claim that they care about their employees when profits are high. But they can change their tune at the drop of a hat (or stock price) and suddenly leave many workers jobless.

It’s wise to document everything if you suspect your boss might be sabotaging you

In this particular situation, the woman eventually realized that her boss had been sabotaging her the entire time, so she could have a reason to fire her. And sadly, this is not a unique situation. Mackenzie Waldron at Empower Work wrote a piece detailing some of the signs that your boss might be sabotaging you, and she first mentions that it should raise suspicions if they badmouth you to others.

If your boss has a problem with you personally or with your performance, you should hear it directly from them. The professional way to approach this situation is to be direct and allow you a chance to change your behavior. If they’re spreading this information to others, they’re only trying to make you look bad.

It can also be a red flag if your boss is leaving you out of important conversations or meetings. They might “forget” to include you in an email with crucial information, so you’ll be out of the loop in the future. And if they force you to jump through hoops to properly do your job or earn their approval, they’re not interested in helping you grow your career.

A great boss will provide resources and assistance to ensure that their employees can be as productive as possible, while constantly learning and growing. They shouldn’t be creating boundaries that make your life harder.

Staying in a toxic work environment is never worth it

If you find yourself noticing that your manager doesn’t have your best interest at heart, Chron recommends first confronting them about their behavior. It’s possible that it was simply a misunderstanding or miscommunication.

But even if you plan to talk to your boss, remember to document everything. If you’ve been the target of bullying or harassment, keep a detailed record of all incidents. And try to figure out why your boss might be treating you this way. If they’re discriminating based on race, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, etc., you might even have a case for a lawsuit. Speak with a trusted colleague or HR to try to find a solution.

And if the situation doesn’t seem to improve, Forbes says it’s best to put yourself first and assess all of your options. Staying in a toxic work environment isn’t worth it if you’re feeling emotionally drained all the time or finding yourself walking on eggshells for 40 hours a week. Consider whether your career growth is being stunted by staying in this position, and find out if you’re the only one receiving this treatment. Perhaps it’s simply time to move on.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman’s former manager got what was coming to her? Feel free to share, and then check out this Bored Panda piece detailing malicious compliance in the workplace!

Readers were quick to share their thoughts, and the woman joined in on the conversation

Many applauded her for taking the manager down, and some shared their own tips for protecting yourself in a toxic workplace