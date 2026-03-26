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Finished Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Here’s Where To Continue The Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen character in red outfit using blue cursed energy in a dark setting, highlighting manga continuation options.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Finished Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Here’s Where To Continue The Manga

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 wrapped up the first half of the Culling Game storyline with an epic battle between Yuta Okkotsu and Ryu Ishigori.

The third season of the popular anime, based on Gege Akutami’s best-selling manga, premiered earlier this year. It follows Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers as they face greater dangers following the Shibuya Incident. 

Highlights
  • Season 3 ends with Yuta vs Ryu as the Culling Game hits a major turning point.
  • As the anime goes on hiatus, fans can continue the story in Gege Akutami’s manga.
  • Although a fourth season is confirmed, past seasons suggest fans will have to wait a long time for new episodes to drop.

After episode 12, the anime has gone on hiatus, and it remains unclear when new episodes will premiere. However, fans eager for more action and drama featuring Yuji, Yuta, and Gojo can turn to the manga.

RELATED:

    Which arcs has Jujutsu Kaisen covered so far?

    Anime character from Jujutsu Kaisen using energy attacks in a dynamic battle scene from the manga continuation.

    Image credits: MAPPA

    Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is subtitled The Culling Game, with the first twelve episodes forming Part 1 of the story. 

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    The season primarily focuses on the manga arc of the same name, which begins in chapter 138. It directly follows the Shibuya Incident arc, adapted in the anime’s second season. 

    The Culling Game arc spans 84 chapters and can be divided into shorter mini-arcs, such as the Sendai Colony arc, which begins in chapter 174. 

    Close-up of a Jujutsu Kaisen character with a shocked expression, highlighting the popular anime series and manga continuation.

    Image credits: MAPPA

    Here are all the manga arcs the anime has covered so far:

    1. Cursed Child Arc: Chapter 0 to 04 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie)
    2. Fearsome Womb Arc: Chapter 1 to 18 (Season 1)
    3. Vs. Mahito Arc: Chapter 19 to 31 (Season 1)
    4. Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc: Chapter 32 to 54 (Season 1)
    5. Death Painting Arc: Chapter 55 to 64 (Season 1)
    6. Gojo’s Past Arc: Chapter 65 to 79 (Season 2)
    7. Shibuya Incident Arc: Chapter 79 to 137 (Season 2)
    8. Culling Game Arc: Chapter 138 to 180 (Season 3)

    Where to start the Jujutsu Kaisen manga after season 3?

    Character from Jujutsu Kaisen holding a sword with a dark background, illustrating Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 manga continuation.

    Image credits: MAPPA

    The Sendai Colony mini-arc concludes with Yuta defeating Ryu after an epic battle in chapter 180. Their battle was depicted in episode 12 of the third season. 

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    Therefore, viewers who wish to switch to the manga can start with chapter 181. It marks the beginning of the Tokyo No. 2 Colony mini-arc. 

    Readers who wish to complete the Culling Game arc can read up to chapter 221. 

    Starting with chapter 222, the manga enters the Shinjuku Showdown arc, the final storyline. It wraps up Akutami’s epic saga and will likely be adapted in a later season.

    The manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app and the VIZ Media website. 

    Will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 part 2?

    Anime character from Jujutsu Kaisen in dark setting, depicting intense action scene and dynamic movement.

    Image credits: MAPPA

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    No,Jujutsu Kaisenseason 3 will not return with Part 2.

    Following episode 12’s release, the anime’s official X account confirmed that it marked the third season finale.

    At the same time, it was announced that the series will return with a fourth season, covering the remaining portions of the Culling Game arc. 

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    Anime character in red hoodie unleashing dark energy, perfect for finished Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 manga continuation.

    Image credits: MAPPA

    However, there is currently no confirmation on when the new episodes will premiere. 

    In the past, the anime has released new seasons roughly three years apart, and fans may have to wait a similar duration for season 4. Since the manga has already wrapped serialization, season 4 could also be the anime’s last. 

    Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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